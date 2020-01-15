Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release

Alwaght- Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

The Tuesday demonstration was also held to condemn a recent statement by the Kaduna State governor, who has said Sheikh Zakzaky will not be released as long as he is in office.

The top cleric has been in jail since December 2015, when the army launched a deadly onslaught on his residence in the northern town Zaria.

Authorities have transferred the sheikh and his wife to a prison in Kaduna.