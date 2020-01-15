Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq

Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine? The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq Iraq’s military said on Tuesday Katyusha rockets have hit the Al-Taji airbase north of the capital Baghdad, which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase Israeli regime’s warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country’s Defense Ministry stated.

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue President Erdogan warned Tuesday Turkey will teach a lesson to Khalifa Haftar if his forces continue attacks against Libya’s internationally recognized government.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan Avalanches claim lives of at least 67 people in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, Reuters cited government officials as saying on Tuesday.

Libyan Rebel Commander Leaves Moscow without Signing Peace Deal The head of Libya’s rebel forces left Moscow without signing any peace deal, with Kremlin confirming that attempts to facilitate a ceasefire between the sides to the Libyan conflict have failed.

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails As the ongoing war and blockade against their country enters its sixth year, Yemenis are commemorating the annual Martyr Week amid an increasing feeling of hatred and resentment towards the United States, a feeling never seen at this level in the war-torn country.

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat Iran urged France, Germany, and the UK to stop bowing to the US’ diktat and fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya King Abdullah of Jordan has warned that ISIS terrorist group is once again on the rise in the West Asia, adding that “thousands” of terrorists moved from Syria to Libya.

US Expels 21 Saudi Cadets after Florida Naval base Shooting The US plans to expel 21 Saudi military cadets after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer at a Florida naval base that US Attorney General William Barr on Monday branded as an "act of terrorism"

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, blamed tensions between the US and Iran for the unintentional shoot-down of a Ukrainian plane by the Iranian military that claimed lives of 176 people, mostly Iranians.

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has signed an amended law that expands Iran’s designation of American terrorist organizations to include the Pentagon and all its subsidiaries.

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran The CEO of a Canadian company blamed US President Donald Trump over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week, arguing the US destabilizing policies in the region has led to this catastrophe.

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said ‘corrupt actions’ taken by the US and its allies are the main cause of the current situation in the region, urging regional countries to boost cooperation to undo such actions.

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role New details of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani were released, with NBC News saying the terrorist operation used Israeli intelligence and was run from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Qatar.

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky Noam Chomsky, prominent American scholar, says the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was an act of “international terrorism” if not anything “worse".

alwaght.com
Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release

Wednesday 15 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release

Alwaght- Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

The Tuesday demonstration was also held to condemn a recent statement by the Kaduna State governor, who has said Sheikh Zakzaky will not be released as long as he is in office.

The top cleric has been in jail since December 2015, when the army launched a deadly onslaught on his residence in the northern town Zaria.

Authorities have transferred the sheikh and his wife to a prison in Kaduna.

 

