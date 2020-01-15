Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine?

Alwaght- The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

On the political left, Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey are leading the way with highest nominations, whilst Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips, two major critics of Jeremy Corbyn are in hot pursuit. Emily Thornberry, who served under Corbyn has also qualified just 10 minutes before the deadline.

A lot is at stake for Labor in this campaign. Not only is their leadership being decided, but the very heart and soul of the party after such a bad performance in the last general election.

One aspect which has worried some is that all five candidates have publicly backed a pro-Israel advocacy group’s 10 pledge list on antisemitism. A move which is seen as an attack on the Palestinian cause.

Mr. Livingstone was one of many former pro-Palestine Labor members who were purged from the party, allegedly as part of a witch hunt against Corbyn supporters.

The leadership contest will not be finished until a vote by members is held in mid-April this year. Until then, debates will continue to rage.

Source: Press TV