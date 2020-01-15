Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase

Alwaght- Israeli regime's warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country's Defense Ministry stated.

The Syrian military said its "air defenses engaged the enemy missiles and dropped a number of them, while four missiles reached their target," leading only to "material" damage.

According to SANA, “at 22.10 p.m. on Tuesday January 14, 2020, the Israeli warplanes perpetrated a new aggression on T4 airport from the direction of al-Tanf region,” where the US occupies a roughly 34-mile deconfliction zone.

Israeli regime has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, including in the Golan Heights, most of them against what the Tel Aviv regime claims to be the positions of pro-Syrian forces.

The Syrian military has mostly absorbed the Israeli strikes, locking its defense systems on incoming fire.

In early 2018, Syria targeted and shot down at least one Israeli F-16 that had intruded into its airspace.

Syria has called on the United Nations to adopt necessary measures to stop Israel’s repeated acts of military aggression on the Arab country.