  Tuesday 14 January 2020

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum

The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan Avalanches claim lives of at least 67 people in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, Reuters cited government officials as saying on Tuesday.

Libyan Rebel Commander Leaves Moscow without Signing Peace Deal The head of Libya’s rebel forces left Moscow without signing any peace deal, with Kremlin confirming that attempts to facilitate a ceasefire between the sides to the Libyan conflict have failed.

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails As the ongoing war and blockade against their country enters its sixth year, Yemenis are commemorating the annual Martyr Week amid an increasing feeling of hatred and resentment towards the United States, a feeling never seen at this level in the war-torn country.

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat Iran urged France, Germany, and the UK to stop bowing to the US’ diktat and fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya King Abdullah of Jordan has warned that ISIS terrorist group is once again on the rise in the West Asia, adding that “thousands” of terrorists moved from Syria to Libya.

US Expels 21 Saudi Cadets after Florida Naval base Shooting The US plans to expel 21 Saudi military cadets after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer at a Florida naval base that US Attorney General William Barr on Monday branded as an "act of terrorism"

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, blamed tensions between the US and Iran for the unintentional shoot-down of a Ukrainian plane by the Iranian military that claimed lives of 176 people, mostly Iranians.

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has signed an amended law that expands Iran’s designation of American terrorist organizations to include the Pentagon and all its subsidiaries.

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran The CEO of a Canadian company blamed US President Donald Trump over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week, arguing the US destabilizing policies in the region has led to this catastrophe.

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said ‘corrupt actions’ taken by the US and its allies are the main cause of the current situation in the region, urging regional countries to boost cooperation to undo such actions.

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role New details of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani were released, with NBC News saying the terrorist operation used Israeli intelligence and was run from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Qatar.

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky Noam Chomsky, prominent American scholar, says the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was an act of “international terrorism” if not anything “worse".

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks Qatar’s Emir is set to visit Iran on Sunday to hold talks with Islamic Republic’s officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil President Donald Trump has once again revealed that American forces are present at Syria to take possession of the war-torn country’s oil.

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran Iran has arrested the UK ambassador as he attended a protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran where he was organizing and provoking people angry at the government’s way of handling the aftermaths of a plane crash earlier this week.

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen The US regime has launched an unsuccessful terror attack against another Iranian commander in Yemen the same day American forces assassinated Islamic Republic’s anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other Iranian and Iraqi military officers in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call Washington rebuffed Iraq’s Baghda’s to remove US forces from Iraq, claiming that their presence was "appropriate."

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukraine plane which crashed near the capital Tehran earlier this week.

Alwaght- The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister's request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

Sturgeon - the first minister of Scotland - is on record as saying that she wants to hold a second referendum later this year, believing that she has a mandate following the 2019 general election that saw her party win 48 of the 59 seats in Scotland.

However, in a letter to Sturgeon, published on social media on Tuesday, Johnson contended that she and her predecessor promised that the 2016 independence referendum would be a “once in a generation vote.”

"Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade, with Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs again left behind because of a campaign to separate the UK. 'It is time that we all worked to bring the whole of the United Kingdom together and unleash the potential of this great country."

But Sturgeon shot back that the premier was 'terrified of Scotland's right to choose', saying the refusal would only 'fuel support' for independence. 

 

