Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum

Alwaght- The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister's request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

Sturgeon - the first minister of Scotland - is on record as saying that she wants to hold a second referendum later this year, believing that she has a mandate following the 2019 general election that saw her party win 48 of the 59 seats in Scotland.

However, in a letter to Sturgeon, published on social media on Tuesday, Johnson contended that she and her predecessor promised that the 2016 independence referendum would be a “once in a generation vote.”

"Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade, with Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs again left behind because of a campaign to separate the UK. 'It is time that we all worked to bring the whole of the United Kingdom together and unleash the potential of this great country."

But Sturgeon shot back that the premier was 'terrified of Scotland's right to choose', saying the refusal would only 'fuel support' for independence.