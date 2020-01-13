Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 13 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

News

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran

The CEO of a Canadian company blamed US President Donald Trump over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week, arguing the US destabilizing policies in the region has led to this catastrophe.

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said ‘corrupt actions’ taken by the US and its allies are the main cause of the current situation in the region, urging regional countries to boost cooperation to undo such actions.

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role New details of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani were released, with NBC News saying the terrorist operation used Israeli intelligence and was run from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Qatar.

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky Noam Chomsky, prominent American scholar, says the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was an act of “international terrorism” if not anything “worse".

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks Qatar’s Emir is set to visit Iran on Sunday to hold talks with Islamic Republic’s officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil President Donald Trump has once again revealed that American forces are present at Syria to take possession of the war-torn country’s oil.

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran Iran has arrested the UK ambassador as he attended a protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran where he was organizing and provoking people angry at the government’s way of handling the aftermaths of a plane crash earlier this week.

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen The US regime has launched an unsuccessful terror attack against another Iranian commander in Yemen the same day American forces assassinated Islamic Republic’s anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other Iranian and Iraqi military officers in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call Washington rebuffed Iraq’s Baghda’s to remove US forces from Iraq, claiming that their presence was "appropriate."

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukraine plane which crashed near the capital Tehran earlier this week.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar A roadside bomb struck a convoy of US troops in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, with Taliban spokesman saying all American occupants in a military vehicle had been killed.

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US ISIS terrorist group rejoiced at the death of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani at the hands of his American ‘allies,’ according to a weekly newspaper affiliated with the group that once controlled much of Syria and Iraq.

Oman Sultan Qaboos Dies after 50 years in Power Oman’s monarch, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has passed away at the age of 79 after around half a century at the helm of the state, according to Omani state media.

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane, which crashed outside Tehran this week, was brought down due to human error "at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism" .

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several sraeli regime struck Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces’ positions in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, killing at least eight PMF fighters who have been Key players in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region

US Criticized at UN Security Council Meeting for Assassinating Iran’s Gen. Soleimani Dozens of countries attending a UN Security Council meeting have used the forum to take a swipe at the US administration for assassinating the Middle East’s most prominent anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran Certain no Missile Hit Ukrainian Passenger Plane Iran dismissed claims that the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 was hit by a missile, with the country’s top aviation official saying he was certain no missile hit the aircraft.

US House Votes to Curb Trump’s War Powers against Iran The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran after his provocative decision to assassinate Islamic Republic’s top anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani that drew a retaliatory missile attack from Tehran.

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander Iran’s reprisal strikes against the US’ Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq intended to smash “the US military machine” rather than kill American soldiers, Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani Democratic senators and two key GOP senators denounced a classified briefing Wednesday on Trump administration’s decision to assassinate Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying that administration officials failed to provide rational behind the drone attack.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen

What Are Iran’s Possible Retaliatory Options Against US?

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran

By Denying Iran FM Visa for Security Council visit, US Lost Moral Tight to Serve as Home for UN

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

Reclaiming Narrative: How to Combat Israel’s Misuse of "Antisemitism"

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

UAE Lets Israeli Delegation to Attend International Conference

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran

Monday 13 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The CEO of a Canadian company blamed US President Donald Trump over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week, arguing the US destabilizing policies in the region has led to this catastrophe.

In a series of scalding tweets on Sunday, Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods packaged meats company, wrote that he was "very angry" at Trump and held him responsible for the deaths of dozens of Canadian citizens, including the family of an employee of his company, in the jet crash that Iran says was unintentionally caused by one of its missile defense systems.

"I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry," he tweeted.

McCain called Trump a "narcissist" who "tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region."

The United States is "now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch," he added.

"The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)!" he tweeted.

The Boeing 737-800, on its way to Kiev and ultimately bound for Toronto, was shot down unintentionally on January 8, hours after Iran fired missiles at two American military bases in neighboring Iraq in retaliation for the US assassination of Iranian Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani a few days earlier.

All the 176 people on board were killed and among them 147 were Iranians.

 The assassinations of Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and eight others took place under the direction of Trump, with the US Department of Defense taking responsibility for the strike.

McCain, in his tweets, said that "US government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes."

His tweets echoed criticism of Trump's actions towards Iran by Democrats on Capitol Hill who have blamed the president for what they say was an unnecessary provocation of Iran, unjustifiable, and without the authorization of Congress.

 The White House and other Trump administration officials have claimed that Soleimani represented an "imminent" threat to US forces or assets.

The Pentagon chief, Mark Esper, however, made remarks Sunday in which he contradicted Trump's official account of the events.

Esper said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was planning to attack four US embassies, an assertion made by Trump in justifying the killing of Soleimani.

While Esper said he agreed with Trump that additional attacks against US embassies were likely, he said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that Trump's remarks to Fox News were not based on specific evidence on an attack on four embassies.

"What the president said was that there probably could be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that view," Esper said. "The president didn't cite a specific piece of evidence."

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Plane Crash Trump Ukraine

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US Anti-War Activists Protest against US Aggressive Policy on Iran
Australias Bushfire Crisis
Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani
Millions of Iranian Mourners Paid Tribute to General Soleimani in Capital Tehran
US Anti-War Activists Protest against US Aggressive Policy on Iran

US Anti-War Activists Protest against US Aggressive Policy on Iran

Iran Police Release Footage Showing UK Ambassador Presence in Anti-Govt Protests in Tehran
Russian Warship Aggressively Approaches US Destroyer in Arabian Sea
Iran Releases First Footage of Launching Retaliatory Missile Attack on US Bases in Iraq
Huge Crowds of People Pay Homage to Iranian Legend General Soleimani in Home Town Crown