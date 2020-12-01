New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 13 January 2020

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran

The CEO of a Canadian company blamed US President Donald Trump over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week, arguing the US destabilizing policies in the region has led to this catastrophe.

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said ‘corrupt actions’ taken by the US and its allies are the main cause of the current situation in the region, urging regional countries to boost cooperation to undo such actions.

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role New details of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani were released, with NBC News saying the terrorist operation used Israeli intelligence and was run from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Qatar.

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky Noam Chomsky, prominent American scholar, says the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was an act of “international terrorism” if not anything “worse".

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks Qatar’s Emir is set to visit Iran on Sunday to hold talks with Islamic Republic’s officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil President Donald Trump has once again revealed that American forces are present at Syria to take possession of the war-torn country’s oil.

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran Iran has arrested the UK ambassador as he attended a protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran where he was organizing and provoking people angry at the government’s way of handling the aftermaths of a plane crash earlier this week.

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen The US regime has launched an unsuccessful terror attack against another Iranian commander in Yemen the same day American forces assassinated Islamic Republic’s anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other Iranian and Iraqi military officers in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call Washington rebuffed Iraq’s Baghda’s to remove US forces from Iraq, claiming that their presence was "appropriate."

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukraine plane which crashed near the capital Tehran earlier this week.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar A roadside bomb struck a convoy of US troops in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, with Taliban spokesman saying all American occupants in a military vehicle had been killed.

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US ISIS terrorist group rejoiced at the death of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani at the hands of his American ‘allies,’ according to a weekly newspaper affiliated with the group that once controlled much of Syria and Iraq.

Oman Sultan Qaboos Dies after 50 years in Power Oman’s monarch, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has passed away at the age of 79 after around half a century at the helm of the state, according to Omani state media.

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane, which crashed outside Tehran this week, was brought down due to human error "at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism" .

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several sraeli regime struck Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces’ positions in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, killing at least eight PMF fighters who have been Key players in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region

US Criticized at UN Security Council Meeting for Assassinating Iran’s Gen. Soleimani Dozens of countries attending a UN Security Council meeting have used the forum to take a swipe at the US administration for assassinating the Middle East’s most prominent anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran Certain no Missile Hit Ukrainian Passenger Plane Iran dismissed claims that the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 was hit by a missile, with the country’s top aviation official saying he was certain no missile hit the aircraft.

US House Votes to Curb Trump’s War Powers against Iran The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran after his provocative decision to assassinate Islamic Republic’s top anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani that drew a retaliatory missile attack from Tehran.

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander Iran’s reprisal strikes against the US’ Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq intended to smash “the US military machine” rather than kill American soldiers, Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani Democratic senators and two key GOP senators denounced a classified briefing Wednesday on Trump administration’s decision to assassinate Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying that administration officials failed to provide rational behind the drone attack.

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen

What Are Iran’s Possible Retaliatory Options Against US?

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran

By Denying Iran FM Visa for Security Council visit, US Lost Moral Tight to Serve as Home for UN

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

Reclaiming Narrative: How to Combat Israel’s Misuse of "Antisemitism"

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

UAE Lets Israeli Delegation to Attend International Conference

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Monday 13 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Alwaght- After the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of on Friday, his cousin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was named as his successor. The small Arab country had forty years of stable policy under Qaboos but now the speculations are being made internationally about what way the new leader will take in the national foreign policy for the future. 

New leader 

Oman’s royal family council, which includes 50 members from his Qaboos relatives, had three days to name a successor for the late sultan. According to the Omani laws, the new sultan has to be part of the ruling family, a Muslim, adult, wise, and the legitimate son of Omani parents. According to the above-mentioned laws, over 80 were qualified to replace him. However, the specific conditions of Oman and also the recommendations by the late sultan had influence in naming the replacement. 

There was a sealed envelope left by Sultan Qaboos determining the status of succession to minimize the differences after his death. After the Royal Council and Defense Council meetings, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was named the new sultan. He was born in 1954 in the capital Muscat and was a renowned figure in the Al Said ruling family. 

Bin Tariq is a graduate of the University of Oxford. He continued his higher education in 1979 at Pembroke College. He held political, cultural, sports, and diplomatic posts for years. He goes back to the Al Said family that returns to Ahmed bin Said the first founder of Oman state. 

Haitham bin Tariq occasionally worked as the envoy to Sultan Qaboos to other countries. He headed the Oman Football Association between 1983 and 1986. He also headed the committee tasked with arranging the 2nd Asian Beach Games in 2010. He also worked for eight years as the deputy foreign minister for political affairs. This political activity started after his sports posts. In 1994, Sultan Qaboos appointed him “minister responsible for foreign affairs, while the sultan remained the foreign minister. From 2002 until a replacement was named for him he acted as minister of culture.

The new sultan’s policies 

In his first address after being named the new Sultan, bin Tariq announced he is committed to the policy of non-interference adopted by his predecessor. He added that such a policy is based on peaceful co-existence and that Oman respects the national sovereignty of the states and international cooperation and does not want to meddle in other countries’ home affairs. “Oman will continue the path of Sultan Qaboos,” bin Tariq vowed. 

As over the past few months Sultan Qaboos's health deteriorated, the debate over the succession of four highlighted rivals began to gain grounds. Naming each of them could mean Oman was embarking on a new political course. One of them, who is the key rival to bin Tariq, is Assad bin Tariq Al Said who was Sultan Qaboos cousin and the deputy foreign minister for international cooperation and relations. He had military academic education and records and was a representative of the late Qaboos in important international conferences. Other rivals to Haithem were Shahab bin Tariq, the former navy commander, Taimur bin Assad. 

A couple of months before death of the sultan, Rai al-Yaum newspaper wrote that the Saudi and Israeli alliance seeks Assad bin Tariq succession and that is because of his military experience, his education in the same university with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his willingness to join the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. But this did not take place. Oman relies on oil and trade for income which means it should not engaged in risky conflicts and its official faith is Ibadi Islam which is ideologically incompliant with the Saudi-headed coalition states. Despite the fact that Saudi Arabia and the UAE tried hard to get Muscat off neutrality to join their anti-Yemeni aggression, Sultan Qaboos opted not to join the devastating aggression against Yemen. 

Oman’s royal council had an important role in determining Oman’s foreign and home policy. Due to the lack of political parties, its role in the succession process was vital. Its naming of the successor to the late leader meant a fundamental direction for the country’s future policy was set. It indicated that Muscat is unwilling to pick a security-dominated path in foreign policy after Qaboos death. 

Sultan Qaboos’s charisma and his bright record in leading the country to economic boom and high-standard living conditions cause the people and the elites to expect bin Tariq to continue the policy of neutrality and further improve the economy. His economic records especially his leading the Oman Vision 2040 committee show that his picking by the royal council and possibly by the Qaboos-left envelope indicate that he will continue neutrality and keep the concentration on the economy. 

Oman’s policy towards Iran as an important regional state with strategic and geopolitical significance for over the past forty years has been stable. The new leader is expected to continue this policy with Iran. 

The new sultan does not have the Qaboos’s charisma, however. The late sultan had the last word and influence in the determination of Oman’s policies and decisions. But in the current conditions, the royal council will gain a bigger role and powers. The parliament, which replaced the Consultation Council since 1991, is expected to gain broader influence in the new conditions. 

Having in mind that just unlike Qaboos the new sultan comes from a large family, the rivals would be concerned about the concentration of power in his hand. Though the Omani laws set ways to prevent individual power solidification, the power struggle in Oman will show face in the future, possibly feeding the greed by the Arab alliance to seek sway over the country’s foreign policy. 

The positive implications of “friend to all, enemy to nobody” policy has already proven it can be crucial to secure political stability, security, and growth for the country in the middle of chaotic regional and international conditions. So, continuation of the policy of neutrality is expected to remain the policy of choice for Oman’s policy-making institutions. 

