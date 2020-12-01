Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 12 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

News

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

New details of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani were released, with NBC News saying the terrorist operation used Israeli intelligence and was run from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Qatar.

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky Noam Chomsky, prominent American scholar, says the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was an act of “international terrorism” if not anything “worse".

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks Qatar’s Emir is set to visit Iran on Sunday to hold talks with Islamic Republic’s officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil President Donald Trump has once again revealed that American forces are present at Syria to take possession of the war-torn country’s oil.

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran Iran has arrested the UK ambassador as he attended a protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran where he was organizing and provoking people angry at the government’s way of handling the aftermaths of a plane crash earlier this week.

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen The US regime has launched an unsuccessful terror attack against another Iranian commander in Yemen the same day American forces assassinated Islamic Republic’s anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other Iranian and Iraqi military officers in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call Washington rebuffed Iraq’s Baghda’s to remove US forces from Iraq, claiming that their presence was "appropriate."

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukraine plane which crashed near the capital Tehran earlier this week.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar A roadside bomb struck a convoy of US troops in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, with Taliban spokesman saying all American occupants in a military vehicle had been killed.

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US ISIS terrorist group rejoiced at the death of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani at the hands of his American ‘allies,’ according to a weekly newspaper affiliated with the group that once controlled much of Syria and Iraq.

Oman Sultan Qaboos Dies after 50 years in Power Oman’s monarch, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has passed away at the age of 79 after around half a century at the helm of the state, according to Omani state media.

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane, which crashed outside Tehran this week, was brought down due to human error "at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism" .

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several sraeli regime struck Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces’ positions in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, killing at least eight PMF fighters who have been Key players in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region

US Criticized at UN Security Council Meeting for Assassinating Iran’s Gen. Soleimani Dozens of countries attending a UN Security Council meeting have used the forum to take a swipe at the US administration for assassinating the Middle East’s most prominent anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran Certain no Missile Hit Ukrainian Passenger Plane Iran dismissed claims that the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 was hit by a missile, with the country’s top aviation official saying he was certain no missile hit the aircraft.

US House Votes to Curb Trump’s War Powers against Iran The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran after his provocative decision to assassinate Islamic Republic’s top anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani that drew a retaliatory missile attack from Tehran.

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander Iran’s reprisal strikes against the US’ Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq intended to smash “the US military machine” rather than kill American soldiers, Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani Democratic senators and two key GOP senators denounced a classified briefing Wednesday on Trump administration’s decision to assassinate Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying that administration officials failed to provide rational behind the drone attack.

US House to Vote on Curbing Trump’s War Authority against Iran: Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Speaker of US House of Representatives has said the House will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace The US President Donald Trump claimed "No Americans were harmed in last night’s” in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on two US bases in Iraq

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

What Are Iran’s Possible Retaliatory Options Against US?

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

US House Votes to Curb Trump’s War Powers against Iran

US Criticized at UN Security Council Meeting for Assassinating Iran’s Gen. Soleimani

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline

What Role Did Gen. Soleimani Play In US Regional Defeats?

By Denying Iran FM Visa for Security Council visit, US Lost Moral Tight to Serve as Home for UN

Oman Sultan Qaboos Dies after 50 years in Power

Expelling US Forces From Iraq: Possibility, Implications

What Are The Implications Of Iran’s Missile Strikes On US Bases?

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Implications Of Iran’s Syria Missile System Dispatch For Israeli Regime?

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Sunday 12 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- New details of the US regime's assassination of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani were released, with NBC News saying the terrorist operation used Israeli intelligence and was run from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Qatar.

According to the report, informants at the Damascus airport tipped off the CIA about the time the plane carrying the head of Iran's Quds Force took off for Baghdad, where he was scheduled to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi. 

The report quoted two people with direct knowledge of the assassination and other American officials briefed on it as saying that "intelligence from Israel helped confirm the details" about General Soleimani's flight on January 3.

"Once the Cham Wings Airlines Airbus A320 landed, American spies at Iraq’s main airport, which houses US military personnel, confirmed its exact whereabouts," it said.

"Three American drones moved into position overhead, with no fear of challenge in an Iraqi airspace completely dominated by the US military. Each was armed with four Hellfire missiles."

Various US officials watched as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), walked up a set of stairs to greet General Soleimani as he emerged from the airplane.

"CIA Director Gina Haspel was observing from agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was watching from another location. Another feed was on view in the White House, but President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time," it added.

The imagery, NBC News reported, showed the two commanders getting into a sedan and the rest of the entourage climbing into a minivan.

The US drones followed as the vehicles began moving to exit the airport while signals intelligence specialists sought to hone in on the cellphones of the occupants to confirm their identities, the report said.

"At US Central Command forward headquarters in Qatar, from where the operation was being run, there were no significant doubts about who was inside those vehicles," it continued.

"Those watching could see the missiles strike, a manmade bolt from the sky. The vehicles were engulfed in a fireball. In total, four missiles were fired," the report said.

Officials told NBC News that the drones, which followed the convoy, are not silent, but their sound is not easily discernible in an urban environment like Baghdad.

The officials said that they had been closely tracking the Iranian commander’s movements across the region for days.

On January 9, two Iraqi security officials told Reuters that they are investigating the role of suspected US informants at the Baghdad airport.

Syrian intelligence, it added, is investigating two employees of Cham Wings Airlines, a private commercial airline headquartered in Damascus.

General Soleimani is viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as the key figure in defeating ISIS, the world’s most notorious terror group, in the Middle East battles.

Several million people attended the funeral processions held for the commanders in the Iraqi cities of Kadhimiya, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf as well as the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Assassination Qassem Soleimani

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Australias Bushfire Crisis
Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani
Millions of Iranian Mourners Paid Tribute to General Soleimani in Capital Tehran
Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz
Australias Bushfire Crisis

Australias Bushfire Crisis

Russian Warship Aggressively Approaches US Destroyer in Arabian Sea
Iran Releases First Footage of Launching Retaliatory Missile Attack on US Bases in Iraq
Huge Crowds of People Pay Homage to Iranian Legend General Soleimani in Home Town Crown
Anti-war Activists Rally near Trumps DC Hotel to Oppose War with Iran