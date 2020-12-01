US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 12 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

News

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Qatar’s Emir is set to visit Iran on Sunday to hold talks with Islamic Republic’s officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil President Donald Trump has once again revealed that American forces are present at Syria to take possession of the war-torn country’s oil.

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran Iran has arrested the UK ambassador as he attended a protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran where he was organizing and provoking people angry at the government’s way of handling the aftermaths of a plane crash earlier this week.

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen The US regime has launched an unsuccessful terror attack against another Iranian commander in Yemen the same day American forces assassinated Islamic Republic’s anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other Iranian and Iraqi military officers in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call Washington rebuffed Iraq’s Baghda’s to remove US forces from Iraq, claiming that their presence was "appropriate."

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukraine plane which crashed near the capital Tehran earlier this week.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar A roadside bomb struck a convoy of US troops in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, with Taliban spokesman saying all American occupants in a military vehicle had been killed.

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US ISIS terrorist group rejoiced at the death of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani at the hands of his American ‘allies,’ according to a weekly newspaper affiliated with the group that once controlled much of Syria and Iraq.

Oman Sultan Qaboos Dies after 50 years in Power Oman’s monarch, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has passed away at the age of 79 after around half a century at the helm of the state, according to Omani state media.

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane, which crashed outside Tehran this week, was brought down due to human error "at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism" .

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several sraeli regime struck Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces’ positions in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, killing at least eight PMF fighters who have been Key players in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region

US Criticized at UN Security Council Meeting for Assassinating Iran’s Gen. Soleimani Dozens of countries attending a UN Security Council meeting have used the forum to take a swipe at the US administration for assassinating the Middle East’s most prominent anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran Certain no Missile Hit Ukrainian Passenger Plane Iran dismissed claims that the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 was hit by a missile, with the country’s top aviation official saying he was certain no missile hit the aircraft.

US House Votes to Curb Trump’s War Powers against Iran The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran after his provocative decision to assassinate Islamic Republic’s top anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani that drew a retaliatory missile attack from Tehran.

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander Iran’s reprisal strikes against the US’ Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq intended to smash “the US military machine” rather than kill American soldiers, Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani Democratic senators and two key GOP senators denounced a classified briefing Wednesday on Trump administration’s decision to assassinate Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying that administration officials failed to provide rational behind the drone attack.

US House to Vote on Curbing Trump’s War Authority against Iran: Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Speaker of US House of Representatives has said the House will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace The US President Donald Trump claimed "No Americans were harmed in last night’s” in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on two US bases in Iraq

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described as “a slap” the Islamic Republic’s midnight retaliatory attack against US bases in Iraq.

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday ahead of launching ceremony of the long-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, that will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and further to southern European states.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

Reclaiming Narrative: How to Combat Israel’s Misuse of "Antisemitism"

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several

What Role Did Gen. Soleimani Play In US Regional Defeats?

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

By Denying Iran FM Visa for Security Council visit, US Lost Moral Tight to Serve as Home for UN

Axis of Resistance Even Stronger After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination: Expert

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

13 Revenge Scenarios on Table against the US: Iran Top Security Official

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace

What Are Iran’s Possible Retaliatory Options Against US?

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Implications Of Iran’s Syria Missile System Dispatch For Israeli Regime?

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

US Seeks to Sully Hezbollah’s Image among Lebanese People: Nasrallah

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India

Iran, Russia Warn over ISIS Terrorists’ Relocation to Afghanistan

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Sunday 12 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Related Content

How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Washington rebuffed Iraq’s Baghda's to remove US forces from Iraq, claiming that their presence was "appropriate."

In a telephone conversation late Thursday, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "send delegates to put in place the tools to carry out the parliament's decision."

Last week, Iraq’s parliament approved a resolution that called for the expulsion of all foreign forces from Iraq.

However, the State Department said in a statement on Friday that Washington would not hold discussions with Baghdad regarding US troop withdrawal.

“At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership — not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

“There does, however, need to be a conversation between the US and Iraqi governments not just regarding security, but about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership," she added.

Separately on Friday, Pompeo indicated that American troops would remain in Iraq.

Speaking at the White House, he said a NATO team was at the State Department working on a plan “to get burden-sharing right in the region, as well, so that we can continue the important missions to protect and defend, and keep the American people safe” while reducing costs and burdens borne by the US.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted to obligate the Iraqi government "to work towards ending the presence of all foreign troops on Iraqi soil."

The vote came two days after the US military - acting on US President Donald Trump’s order launched a drone strike on top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.

The attack also claimed the lives of senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a number of their companions.

Iran subsequently conducted retaliatory missile strikes on two American bases in Iraq.

In his phone call with Pompeo, the Iraqi premier said, "American forces had entered Iraq and drones are flying in its airspace without permission from Iraqi authorities, and this was a violation of the bilateral agreements."

The US, backed by the UK, invaded Iraq in 2003 under the pretext that the former regime of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. No such weapons, however, were ever found in the country.

The invasion plunged Iraq into chaos and led to the rise of terrorist groups across the region.

The US and a coalition of its allies further launched a military campaign against purported Daesh targets in Iraq in 2014, but their operations in many instances have led to civilian deaths. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Australias Bushfire Crisis
Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani
Millions of Iranian Mourners Paid Tribute to General Soleimani in Capital Tehran
Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz
Australias Bushfire Crisis

Australias Bushfire Crisis

Russian Warship Aggressively Approaches US Destroyer in Arabian Sea
Iran Releases First Footage of Launching Retaliatory Missile Attack on US Bases in Iraq
Huge Crowds of People Pay Homage to Iranian Legend General Soleimani in Home Town Crown
Anti-war Activists Rally near Trumps DC Hotel to Oppose War with Iran