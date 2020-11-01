Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Alwaght- A roadside bomb struck a convoy of US troops in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, with Taliban spokesman saying all American occupants in a military vehicle had been killed.

US military command in Afghanistan confirmed the information, but did not provide further details. "We are assessing the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available," said a Resolute Support Spokesman.

The attack came just days after a US airstrike killed a Taliban splinter group commander, identified as Mullah Nangyalay, in the western province of Herat.

More than 60 civilians were also killed or wounded in the attack, local officials said.

Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians along with members of security forces have been killed since the US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001.

The Taliban have been negotiating with the administration of President Donald Trump for more than a year over the withdrawal of US troops in exchange for security guarantees from the militants.

The negotiations take place almost 18 years after the US invaded Afghanistan and overthrew a ruling Taliban regime.

Having failed to end the Taliban’s militancy, American forces have since remained bogged down in Afghanistan through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and now, Donald Trump.