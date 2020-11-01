ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US

Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group rejoiced at the death of Iran's Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani at the hands of his American ‘allies,’ according to a weekly newspaper affiliated with the group that once controlled much of Syria and Iraq.

On January 3, US regime assassinated Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), among eight others, after targeting their vehicles in Baghdad. The assassinations took place on direct orders of US President Donald Trump with US Department of Defense taking responsibility for the strike.

In reprisal, Iran fired 13 ballistic missiles on US bases in Iraq on Wednesday. Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the strikes, which were undertaken with the codename “Operation Martyr Soleimani,” was only “the starting point of a great operation”.

The weekly ISIS newspaper Al-Naba portrayed General Soleimani’s assassination as an act of God in support of its cause, and Muslims in general, according to BBC Monitoring.

An editorial in the paper was careful not to credit the US or even mention Soleimani by name. It couched the gloating in a historical analogy, referring to “Roman-Persian wars” that enabled early Muslims to overrun both Persia – today’s Iran – and parts of the Eastern Roman Empire, also known as Byzantium.

Iran's Qassem Soleimani was among the most influential players that turned the tide against the ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.