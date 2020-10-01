How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 11 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

News

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukraine plane which crashed near the capital Tehran earlier this week.

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar A roadside bomb struck a convoy of US troops in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, with Taliban spokesman saying all American occupants in a military vehicle had been killed.

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US ISIS terrorist group rejoiced at the death of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani at the hands of his American ‘allies,’ according to a weekly newspaper affiliated with the group that once controlled much of Syria and Iraq.

Oman Sultan Qaboos Dies after 50 years in Power Oman’s monarch, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has passed away at the age of 79 after around half a century at the helm of the state, according to Omani state media.

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane, which crashed outside Tehran this week, was brought down due to human error "at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism" .

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several sraeli regime struck Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces’ positions in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, killing at least eight PMF fighters who have been Key players in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region

US Criticized at UN Security Council Meeting for Assassinating Iran’s Gen. Soleimani Dozens of countries attending a UN Security Council meeting have used the forum to take a swipe at the US administration for assassinating the Middle East’s most prominent anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran Certain no Missile Hit Ukrainian Passenger Plane Iran dismissed claims that the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 was hit by a missile, with the country’s top aviation official saying he was certain no missile hit the aircraft.

US House Votes to Curb Trump’s War Powers against Iran The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran after his provocative decision to assassinate Islamic Republic’s top anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani that drew a retaliatory missile attack from Tehran.

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander Iran’s reprisal strikes against the US’ Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq intended to smash “the US military machine” rather than kill American soldiers, Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani Democratic senators and two key GOP senators denounced a classified briefing Wednesday on Trump administration’s decision to assassinate Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying that administration officials failed to provide rational behind the drone attack.

US House to Vote on Curbing Trump’s War Authority against Iran: Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Speaker of US House of Representatives has said the House will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace The US President Donald Trump claimed "No Americans were harmed in last night’s” in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on two US bases in Iraq

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described as “a slap” the Islamic Republic’s midnight retaliatory attack against US bases in Iraq.

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday ahead of launching ceremony of the long-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, that will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and further to southern European states.

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran Iran said none of its missiles fired at US bases in Iraq were intercepted during Wednesday’s heavy strike that hit Ain al-Assad Airbase in Anbar province and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation Iran, in retaliatory attacks, has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks following the US regime’s assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

President Putin Met President Assad in Surprise Syria Visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unannounced visit to Syria met his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during in Damascus on Tuesday.

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane bound for Kiev with 169 people on board has crashed shortly after take-off from the international airport south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. All those aboard were killed.

13 Revenge Scenarios on Table against the US: Iran Top Security Official The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani, warned on Tuesday the Islamic Republics is considering 13 revenge scenarios against the US for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Oman Sultan Qaboos Dies after 50 years in Power

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US

How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several

Reclaiming Narrative: How to Combat Israel’s Misuse of "Antisemitism"

What Are The Implications Of Iran’s Missile Strikes On US Bases?

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination

By Denying Iran FM Visa for Security Council visit, US Lost Moral Tight to Serve as Home for UN

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019

US House to Vote on Curbing Trump’s War Authority against Iran: Pelosi

Reclaiming Narrative: How to Combat Israel’s Misuse of "Antisemitism"

Geopolitical Puzzle: What Is behind Pompeo’s Visit to Kazakhstan?

PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

What Role Did Gen. Soleimani Play In US Regional Defeats?

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Iran, Russia Warn over ISIS Terrorists’ Relocation to Afghanistan

US Never Promised Kurds Autonomous State in Northern Syria: Defense Secretary

Syrian Army Liberates Several Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis

What Goals Are Behind Indian FM’s Iran Visit?

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

Barham Salih’s Resignation Game Amid Iraq Crisis: Goals, Influences

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

Saturday 11 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

Related Content

Expelling US Forces From Iraq: Possibility, Implications

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After the Iraqi parliament’s emergency meeting on January 5 and passing a a bill to expel the foreign forces from Iraq, the exit of the American forces from Iraq is now a debate trending in the political circles worldwide. Meanwhile, some Iraqi observers and political parties raise the idea that in the current conditions, Iraq desperately needs the American military presence to continue on its soil. They warn that in case of removal of the American troops from Iraq, the problem will not be only the military vacuum; rather Iraq will sustain troubles and damages in terms of security, economy, reconstruction, and politics. 

They argue that after the emergence of the ISIS terrorist group in the country in 2014 and the capture of vast swaths of land from the Iraqi forces, the US played a major role in the financial and military support to the Iraqi government, adding that the US expulsion now will push the country to a kind of comprehensive vacuum and potentially would impose heavy costs on the country mainly by helping ISIS' reemergence.   

Some have another opinion, however, arguing that not only the American withdrawal will not bring dangers to Iraq but also in the mid and long terms it can present positive results to Iraq. Here are some of what Iraq can do to fill the so-called vacuum caused by possible US withdrawal from the country. 

Cutting military and security dependence on the US 

The first and most important concern the opponents of the US withdrawal raise is Iraq’s military inability to defend itself in the face of threats like possible re-emergence of ISIS. A couple of points need to be considered here:

First, the Americans in the anti-ISIS battle only supported the Iraqi military from the air and the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fought the ground war to obliterate the self-proclaimed caliphate of ISIS. 

Second, it is noteworthy that the American support to the Iraqi military in the long run not only could not be positive to Baghdad but also it could officially bring bankruptcy and defeat to the Iraqi army. The US and the US-led coalition’s support to Iraq’s military gave it dependent strength distancing it from sustainable and independent growth. The Iraqi forces desperately need home equipment and training so that they can repel threats without a need for foreign help. After all, reliance on the West is not a remedial idea as the Westerners abandon their allies in the time of need. 

Third, at present many regional and international actors are ready to fill the vacuum caused by the US pullout from Iraq. China, for example, told Baghdad it was ready to engage in massive military training and equipping cooperation with Iraq if the US pulls out of Iraq. Russia, another power, told Iraq it was ready to provide the Iraqi military with state-of-the-art S-400 air defense systems and fighter jets. These messages of readiness to help Baghdad reveal the US presence and support is not as important as it is exaggerated. 

Fourth, when it came to ISIS battle and security cooperation especially after 2014, it was the fatwa by Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani for public mobilization and also the effective management of General Soleimani that caused the Iraq military and the voluntary forces to make their way to victory against ISIS. It apparently was not the American cooperation to help Iraq win the fierce fight against terrorism. When ISIS terrorists were only 10 kilometers away from Baghdad and the capital could fall any time, it was Tehran that mobilized its capacities and rushed to help Iraq. Iran always has assured Iraqis that they can enjoy its support in the future too. Dependence on the Americans can only bring a big defeat to the Iraqis in the long run. 

Iraq’s financial and economic reliance on the US 

Yet another argument by the opponents of the US exit is that if Iraq expels the American troops, Washington will end its financial aids to Iraq and also very likely Trump will impose sanctions on Baghdad that would damage the already-struggling Iraq's economy. But the reality is that the American and Western supports to Iraq are not as big as they are painted. Furthermore, they so far have not brought anything to Iraq but huge debts. And if Trump realizes his threats of sanctioning Iraq, he sends signals of enmity to the Iraqis telling them that the US is not an ally to their country as it claims and that over the past few years it only masked itself as an ally. This will not only trigger a new crisis with Iraq but also embolden the Iraqis to push harder for the American exit from their country.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq US Withdrawal ISIS

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Australias Bushfire Crisis
Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani
Millions of Iranian Mourners Paid Tribute to General Soleimani in Capital Tehran
Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz
Australias Bushfire Crisis

Australias Bushfire Crisis

Russian Warship Aggressively Approaches US Destroyer in Arabian Sea
Iran Releases First Footage of Launching Retaliatory Missile Attack on US Bases in Iraq
Huge Crowds of People Pay Homage to Iranian Legend General Soleimani in Home Town Crown
Anti-war Activists Rally near Trumps DC Hotel to Oppose War with Iran