Israeli Regime Strikes Iraqi Popular Forces in Syria Kills Several

Alwaght- Israeli regime struck Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces’ positions in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, killing at least eight PMF fighters who have been Key players in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region

The air raids hit trucks and weapons depots in Albu Kamal in eastern Syria early Friday, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The group said “unidentified aircraft” targeted the area, but Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen news outlet said Israel was responsible for the strikes.

SOHR chief Rami Abdurrahman said the airstrikes killed at least eight forces of the PMF and wounded several others.

The Israeli regime has a long record for attacking forces fighting ISIS terrorists in Syria. The recent air raids were the latest in a series of attacks that have targeted positions of the PMF forces across the region over the past months.

Last August, Israeli aircraft killed and wounded several PMF forces near the Syrian border.

In July 2019, a drone dropped explosives onto a PMF base near the town of Amerli, in Salahuddin Province, killing at least one resistance fighter and injuring four others.

In June 2018, Popular Mobilization Forces came under attack in Syria’s border town of al-Hari, in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, as they were chasing ISIS terrorists out of the area.

Both the Syrian government and PMF declared back then that the attack near the Iraqi-Syrian border had been deliberate and could only have been carried out by either Israel or the United States.