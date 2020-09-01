Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 9 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

News

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

Iran’s reprisal strikes against the US’ Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq intended to smash “the US military machine” rather than kill American soldiers, Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani Democratic senators and two key GOP senators denounced a classified briefing Wednesday on Trump administration’s decision to assassinate Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying that administration officials failed to provide rational behind the drone attack.

US House to Vote on Curbing Trump’s War Authority against Iran: Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Speaker of US House of Representatives has said the House will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace The US President Donald Trump claimed "No Americans were harmed in last night’s” in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on two US bases in Iraq

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described as “a slap” the Islamic Republic’s midnight retaliatory attack against US bases in Iraq.

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday ahead of launching ceremony of the long-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, that will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and further to southern European states.

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran Iran said none of its missiles fired at US bases in Iraq were intercepted during Wednesday’s heavy strike that hit Ain al-Assad Airbase in Anbar province and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation Iran, in retaliatory attacks, has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks following the US regime’s assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

President Putin Met President Assad in Surprise Syria Visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unannounced visit to Syria met his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during in Damascus on Tuesday.

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane bound for Kiev with 169 people on board has crashed shortly after take-off from the international airport south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. All those aboard were killed.

13 Revenge Scenarios on Table against the US: Iran Top Security Official The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani, warned on Tuesday the Islamic Republics is considering 13 revenge scenarios against the US for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Pakistani Lawyer Urges Court to Press Govt to Complete Iran Gas Pipeline A Pakistani lawyer has called for the government to be pushed on completing a gas pipeline with Iran at the earliest, Karachi-based Dawn newspaper reports.

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination The the US-led so-called anti-ISIS military coalition has reportedly relocated its headquarters in Iraq to Kuwait in the wake of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Funeral of Assassinated Iranian Anti-Terror Commander Delayed due to Huge Crowds, Stampede kills 50 The funeral procession of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US regime in Iraq, has been delayed due to a stampede which erupted on Tuesday in a final funeral procession for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in his birthplace, Kerman, in southeastern Iran

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination Iran’s parliament has unanimously voted for a motion that designates the US Armed Forces as a terrorist organization. The Iranian lawmakers earlier branded the assassination of the Quds Force commander “state-sponsored terrorism,” state media reported.

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Washington’s refusal to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled in New York later this week, saying US statesmen are vastly terrified of someone going to their country and conveying the truth to the American people. Escalations between the tow has dangerously risen since last Friday when the US regime assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq who arrive at Baghdad International Airport on Iraqi Prime Minister’s official invitation.

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani Millions of people have packed the streets of capital Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions whom the US regime assassinated in Iraq on Friday.

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019 Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019

Hamas Rejects Fatah Claims on Truce with Israeli Regime Hamas rejected the Fatah’s claims about the existence of a truce deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime

UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites British government has rebuked Donald Trump after the US president threatened to target Iran’s cultural sites, warning that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US House to Vote on Curbing Trump’s War Authority against Iran: Pelosi

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani

Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Geopolitical Puzzle: What Is behind Pompeo’s Visit to Kazakhstan?

By Denying Iran FM Visa for Security Council visit, US Lost Moral Tight to Serve as Home for UN

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

Epic Funeral Services for Gen. Soleimani Across Iran

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Implications Of Iran’s Syria Missile System Dispatch For Israeli Regime?

Why Corbyn Lost UK Election, What Role Antisemitism Played

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF

Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

Thursday 9 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran’s reprisal strikes against the US’ Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq intended to smash “the US military machine” rather than kill American soldiers, Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.  

“The strikes were not meant to cause fatalities. We [actually] intended to deliver a blow to the enemy’s military machine,” Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said outlined.

The strikes, which were undertaken with the codename “Operation Martyr Soleimani” in the early hours of Wednesday, was only “the starting point of a great operation,” he said adding it will grow in sphere to cover the entire region.

On Friday, US airstrikes assassinated Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), among others, after targeting their vehicles in Baghdad. The assassinations took place on direct orders of US President Donald Trump with US Department of Defense taking responsibility for the strike.

General Soleimani, who had won hard-earned reputation as the Middle East's most revered anti-terror commander, cooperated closely with the PMU and other regional counter-terrorism groups against the most deadly of the terrorist outfits to ever take on the region, including the Daesh Takfiri terrorists.

Soon after the assassination, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Washington was to face a “harsh revenge” for the atrocity.

Early on Wednesday, the IRGC fired volleys of ballistic missiles at Ain al-Assad in Iraq’s Anbar Province, and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, both of which housed US forces.

 “We consider the blood of our martyrs to be invaluable,” Hajizadeh said, noting that “hitting the US bases, downing their aircraft, or even killing Trump [himself]” would not constitute a worthy compensation for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

The commander then cited Ayatollah Khamenei as asserting following the assassination that “the real blood money [to be paid by the US for the atrocity] is its complete expulsion from the region.”

Following the assassination, all regional nations and resistance groups will join in efforts to expel the Americans, Hajizadeh announced. “We hope that governments would take [relevant] initiative too,” he added, citing the example of the Iraqi parliament’s ratification of a bill following the atrocity that mandated withdrawal of all US-led forces from the Arab country’s soil.

Details of the ‘harsh revenge’

The commander of IRGC's Aerospace Division further stated that the IRGC only fired 13 missiles at the Iraq-based outposts, but had actually prepared several hundred for launch.

Had the goal sought by the operation was afflicting fatalities, the Islamic Republic could have targeted the facilities used to accommodate the US forces or their deployment centers, he said, adding, "“We were able to plan the operation in a way to kill 500 [American forces] in the first stage and if they responded [to our strike], they would have lost 4,000-5,000 [troops] in the second and third stages.”

The Islamic Republic, though, instead intended to strike the enemy’s “command and control center,” and succeeded in its goal by “destroying the central Command Center lying within Ain al-Assad.”

Hajizadeh emphasized that the US forces completely failed to deliver any response to the IRGC’s operation, although they were on full alert following the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and 12 unmanned aircraft in addition to a number of piloted ones were on surveillance mission above Ain al-Assad as the IRGC was about to launch its revenge attacks.

Trump has denied that the Iranian strikes led to any casualties, but Hajizadeh said the US military conducted at least nine sorties after the operation, taking the wounded to Jordan and the occupied territories, while Chinook helicopters transferred the injured Americans to the US hospital in Baghdad.

“It has been unprecedented since World War II that a shot would be fired at the US [military] with a country assuming responsibility for it,” the Iranian military commander said, referring to the Islamic Republic’s authorities’ outspoken and confident acknowledgement of the revenge operation.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran IRGC Missile Attack US Forces Hajizadeh

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani
Millions of Iranian Mourners Paid Tribute to General Soleimani in Capital Tehran
Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz
Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces
Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani

Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani

Iran Releases First Footage of Launching Retaliatory Missile Attack on US Bases in Iraq
Huge Crowds of People Pay Homage to Iranian Legend General Soleimani in Home Town Crown
Anti-war Activists Rally near Trumps DC Hotel to Oppose War with Iran
Huge Crowds of Iraqi People Attend PMFs Second-in-Command and Irans Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession