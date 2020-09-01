US House to Vote on Curbing Trump’s War Authority against Iran: Pelosi

Alwaght- Nancy Pelosi Speaker of US House of Representatives has said the House will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran.

Pelosi made the announcement Wednesday after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces, in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

"Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions regarding Iran," Pelosi said in a statement.

"This resolution, which will be led by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, will go to the Rules Committee this evening and will be brought to the Floor tomorrow."

According to CNN, the US assassination of General Soleimani has brought America to the “brink of its first hot war” with Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Pelosi said the Trump administration’s actions “endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.”

She added that some members of Congress have “serious, urgent concerns” about Trump’s strategy.

“The Administration must work with the Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence. America and the world cannot afford war,” Pelosi said in announcing the vote on the war powers resolution.

The US military carried out an airstrike on the direction of Trump at Baghdad’s international airport early on January 3, assassinating Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as eight other companions.

Early on Wednesday, Iran responded to the assassination of Soleimani, the Middle East's most prominent anti-terror commander, striking the American airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq and another in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Washington Post said in an editorial Tuesday that Trump’s public response to the assassination has been chaotic and embarrassing, raising questions over the administration’s preparation to deal with the crisis.

The Trump administration was embarrassed after the US Defense Department sent a letter to Iraqi officials this week stating the US military would comply with the prime minister’s demand to pull US troops out of the country, only to call it a draft copy released by mistake.