  Wednesday 8 January 2020

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace

The US President Donald Trump claimed "No Americans were harmed in last night’s” in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on two US bases in Iraq

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described as “a slap” the Islamic Republic’s midnight retaliatory attack against US bases in Iraq.

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday ahead of launching ceremony of the long-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, that will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and further to southern European states.

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran Iran said none of its missiles fired at US bases in Iraq were intercepted during Wednesday’s heavy strike that hit Ain al-Assad Airbase in Anbar province and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation Iran, in retaliatory attacks, has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks following the US regime’s assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

President Putin Met President Assad in Surprise Syria Visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unannounced visit to Syria met his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during in Damascus on Tuesday.

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane bound for Kiev with 169 people on board has crashed shortly after take-off from the international airport south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. All those aboard were killed.

13 Revenge Scenarios on Table against the US: Iran Top Security Official The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani, warned on Tuesday the Islamic Republics is considering 13 revenge scenarios against the US for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Pakistani Lawyer Urges Court to Press Govt to Complete Iran Gas Pipeline A Pakistani lawyer has called for the government to be pushed on completing a gas pipeline with Iran at the earliest, Karachi-based Dawn newspaper reports.

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination The the US-led so-called anti-ISIS military coalition has reportedly relocated its headquarters in Iraq to Kuwait in the wake of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Funeral of Assassinated Iranian Anti-Terror Commander Delayed due to Huge Crowds, Stampede kills 50 The funeral procession of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US regime in Iraq, has been delayed due to a stampede which erupted on Tuesday in a final funeral procession for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in his birthplace, Kerman, in southeastern Iran

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination Iran’s parliament has unanimously voted for a motion that designates the US Armed Forces as a terrorist organization. The Iranian lawmakers earlier branded the assassination of the Quds Force commander “state-sponsored terrorism,” state media reported.

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Washington’s refusal to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled in New York later this week, saying US statesmen are vastly terrified of someone going to their country and conveying the truth to the American people. Escalations between the tow has dangerously risen since last Friday when the US regime assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq who arrive at Baghdad International Airport on Iraqi Prime Minister’s official invitation.

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani Millions of people have packed the streets of capital Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions whom the US regime assassinated in Iraq on Friday.

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019 Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019

Hamas Rejects Fatah Claims on Truce with Israeli Regime Hamas rejected the Fatah’s claims about the existence of a truce deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime

UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites British government has rebuked Donald Trump after the US president threatened to target Iran’s cultural sites, warning that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

By Denying Iran FM Visa for Security Council visit, US Lost Moral Tight to Serve as Home for UN

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran

PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

Expelling US Forces From Iraq: Possibility, Implications

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace

President Putin Met President Assad in Surprise Syria Visit

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists

Geopolitical Puzzle: What Is behind Pompeo’s Visit to Kazakhstan?

Messages of Storming US Embassy in Iraq

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa

Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill

Saudi King Urges Persian Gulf Council’s Member to ‘Confront’ Iran

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Algerian New President Sworn in to Lead Crisis-Torn State

Sleeping Dragon No More: China About to Replace US as Strongest Naval Power, Washington Is Too Late to Stop It

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace

Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace
Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump claimed "No Americans were harmed in last night's” in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on two US bases in Iraq.

“I’m pleased to inform you, the American people should be grateful and happy. No American’s were harmed in last night attacks by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” Trump claimed in his 10-minutes speech.

However, Iranian media citing intelligence sources said Islamic republic’s retaliatory attacks has claimed lives of at least 80 American forces.

Moreover, despite claims of minimal damage on Ain al-Assad base, satellite photos were emerged showing the extensive damage caused by a series of precision missile strikes.

US National Public Radio (NPR) released the photos, taken by the commercial company Planet, show hangars and buildings hit hard by a barrage of Iranian missiles that were fired early Wednesday morning local time.

But Donald trump in an apparent move to deescalate the situation downplayed Iran’s attacks saying "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," Trump said.

Donald Trump ended his remarks on the Iran’s reprisal attack with a message to the people of Iran.

"Finally, to the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve," Trump said. "One of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world. 

"The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it," he added.

The American did not take questions as he left the room.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran launched tens of missiles at two bases housing US troops in Iraq’s western Anbar Province and Kurdistan regional capital, Erbil, in revenge for the assassination of prominent anti-terror Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

 

