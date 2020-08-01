Trump Claims No American Killed in Iran Retaliation, Calls for Peace

Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump claimed "No Americans were harmed in last night's” in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on two US bases in Iraq.

“I’m pleased to inform you, the American people should be grateful and happy. No American’s were harmed in last night attacks by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” Trump claimed in his 10-minutes speech.

However, Iranian media citing intelligence sources said Islamic republic’s retaliatory attacks has claimed lives of at least 80 American forces.

Moreover, despite claims of minimal damage on Ain al-Assad base, satellite photos were emerged showing the extensive damage caused by a series of precision missile strikes.

US National Public Radio (NPR) released the photos, taken by the commercial company Planet, show hangars and buildings hit hard by a barrage of Iranian missiles that were fired early Wednesday morning local time.

But Donald trump in an apparent move to deescalate the situation downplayed Iran’s attacks saying "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," Trump said.

Donald Trump ended his remarks on the Iran’s reprisal attack with a message to the people of Iran.

"Finally, to the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve," Trump said. "One of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world.

"The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it," he added.

The American did not take questions as he left the room.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran launched tens of missiles at two bases housing US troops in Iraq’s western Anbar Province and Kurdistan regional capital, Erbil, in revenge for the assassination of prominent anti-terror Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.