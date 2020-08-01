Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described as “a slap” the Islamic Republic’s midnight retaliatory attack against US bases in Iraq.

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday ahead of launching ceremony of the long-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, that will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and further to southern European states.

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran Iran said none of its missiles fired at US bases in Iraq were intercepted during Wednesday’s heavy strike that hit Ain al-Assad Airbase in Anbar province and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation Iran, in retaliatory attacks, has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks following the US regime’s assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

President Putin Met President Assad in Surprise Syria Visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unannounced visit to Syria met his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during in Damascus on Tuesday.

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane bound for Kiev with 169 people on board has crashed shortly after take-off from the international airport south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. All those aboard were killed.

13 Revenge Scenarios on Table against the US: Iran Top Security Official The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani, warned on Tuesday the Islamic Republics is considering 13 revenge scenarios against the US for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Pakistani Lawyer Urges Court to Press Govt to Complete Iran Gas Pipeline A Pakistani lawyer has called for the government to be pushed on completing a gas pipeline with Iran at the earliest, Karachi-based Dawn newspaper reports.

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination The the US-led so-called anti-ISIS military coalition has reportedly relocated its headquarters in Iraq to Kuwait in the wake of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Funeral of Assassinated Iranian Anti-Terror Commander Delayed due to Huge Crowds, Stampede kills 50 The funeral procession of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US regime in Iraq, has been delayed due to a stampede which erupted on Tuesday in a final funeral procession for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in his birthplace, Kerman, in southeastern Iran

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination Iran’s parliament has unanimously voted for a motion that designates the US Armed Forces as a terrorist organization. The Iranian lawmakers earlier branded the assassination of the Quds Force commander “state-sponsored terrorism,” state media reported.

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Washington’s refusal to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled in New York later this week, saying US statesmen are vastly terrified of someone going to their country and conveying the truth to the American people. Escalations between the tow has dangerously risen since last Friday when the US regime assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq who arrive at Baghdad International Airport on Iraqi Prime Minister’s official invitation.

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani Millions of people have packed the streets of capital Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions whom the US regime assassinated in Iraq on Friday.

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019 Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019

Hamas Rejects Fatah Claims on Truce with Israeli Regime Hamas rejected the Fatah’s claims about the existence of a truce deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime

UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites British government has rebuked Donald Trump after the US president threatened to target Iran’s cultural sites, warning that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya At least 30 people have been killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline

Wednesday 8 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline
Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday ahead of launching ceremony of the long-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, that will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and further to southern European states.

The Wednesday meeting lasted more than one-and-a-half hours, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The 930 km TurkStream pipeline running across the bottom of the Black Sea became operational, with the two leaders attending a special opening ceremony, Russia Today reported.

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline was created as an alternative to the South Stream pipeline after Bulgaria ditched the project in 2014, under pressure from the US. The two-string TurkStream boasts the total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, with one line supplying Turkey and the other transferring the blue fuel to southern and southeastern Europe.

In a last-ditch effort to stop Russia’s energy projects, US President Donald Trump signed into law the massive National Defense Authorization Act in late December. According to the document, companies involved in the construction of both TurkStream as Nord Stream 2 could face US penalties unless they quit the Russian projects.

However, unlike Nord Stream 2, the offshore section of the TurkStream had been already completed by that time. Ankara has also vowed to retaliate against any US sanctions.

Some EU states are separately building their sections of the pipeline to get the gas supplies from Russia. In late December, Bulgaria announced its readiness to receive natural gas from Russia’s Gazprom via Turkey. The new route is more economically viable for the country and could make gas cheaper for its consumers by around 5 percent, according to the country's Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

Serbia is also looking forward to getting Russian gas supplies and has already completed its section of the pipeline. But the country is not directly linked to the pipe, and will have to wait until neighboring Bulgaria extends TurkStream to its border. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier accused Sofia of deliberately delaying the construction of its section, warning that Moscow can find ways to bypass its territory, if necessary.

Serbia’s northern neighbor Hungary also wants to use the TurkStream natural gas pipeline to diversify national energy supplies. Budapest hopes that Sofia and Belgrade will finish their legs of the project in time, allowing it to get the first Russian gas supplies in 2021.

 

 

