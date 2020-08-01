PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 8 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

News

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described as “a slap” the Islamic Republic’s midnight retaliatory attack against US bases in Iraq.

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday ahead of launching ceremony of the long-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, that will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and further to southern European states.

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran Iran said none of its missiles fired at US bases in Iraq were intercepted during Wednesday’s heavy strike that hit Ain al-Assad Airbase in Anbar province and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation Iran, in retaliatory attacks, has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks following the US regime’s assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

President Putin Met President Assad in Surprise Syria Visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unannounced visit to Syria met his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during in Damascus on Tuesday.

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane bound for Kiev with 169 people on board has crashed shortly after take-off from the international airport south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. All those aboard were killed.

13 Revenge Scenarios on Table against the US: Iran Top Security Official The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani, warned on Tuesday the Islamic Republics is considering 13 revenge scenarios against the US for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Pakistani Lawyer Urges Court to Press Govt to Complete Iran Gas Pipeline A Pakistani lawyer has called for the government to be pushed on completing a gas pipeline with Iran at the earliest, Karachi-based Dawn newspaper reports.

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination The the US-led so-called anti-ISIS military coalition has reportedly relocated its headquarters in Iraq to Kuwait in the wake of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Funeral of Assassinated Iranian Anti-Terror Commander Delayed due to Huge Crowds, Stampede kills 50 The funeral procession of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US regime in Iraq, has been delayed due to a stampede which erupted on Tuesday in a final funeral procession for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in his birthplace, Kerman, in southeastern Iran

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination Iran’s parliament has unanimously voted for a motion that designates the US Armed Forces as a terrorist organization. The Iranian lawmakers earlier branded the assassination of the Quds Force commander “state-sponsored terrorism,” state media reported.

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Washington’s refusal to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled in New York later this week, saying US statesmen are vastly terrified of someone going to their country and conveying the truth to the American people. Escalations between the tow has dangerously risen since last Friday when the US regime assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq who arrive at Baghdad International Airport on Iraqi Prime Minister’s official invitation.

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani Millions of people have packed the streets of capital Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions whom the US regime assassinated in Iraq on Friday.

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019 Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019

Hamas Rejects Fatah Claims on Truce with Israeli Regime Hamas rejected the Fatah’s claims about the existence of a truce deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime

UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites British government has rebuked Donald Trump after the US president threatened to target Iran’s cultural sites, warning that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya At least 30 people have been killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

Expelling US Forces From Iraq: Possibility, Implications

By Denying Iran FM Visa for Security Council visit, US Lost Moral Tight to Serve as Home for UN

Russian, Turkish Presidents Meet in Ankara, Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline

President Putin Met President Assad in Surprise Syria Visit

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation

PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

What Are Iran’s Possible Retaliatory Options Against US?

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran

What Role Did Gen. Soleimani Play In US Regional Defeats?

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

The US to Announce Removal of 4,000 Troops from Afghanistan Soon: NBC

Implications Of Iran’s Syria Missile System Dispatch For Israeli Regime?

Iran Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens Not to Travel to US

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges

Newsweek Reporter Resigns as Outlet ’Suppressed’ His Story about Syria Gas Attack

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Sudanese Court Sentences Bashir to Two Years on Corruption Charges

Iran Denounces ’Destructive’ Persian Gulf Summit’s Statement

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

Wednesday 8 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

Alwaght- Qais al-Khazali, a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), vowed to take their own revenge on the US regime for assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis the second-in-command of the PMF, warning the reaction will be “no less than in size” than Iran's missile strikes on two American bases in Iraq.

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement, a subdivision the PMF, took to Twitter on Wednesday to vow vengeance for the blood of the resistance group’s second-in-command, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was assassinated in a US drone strike on Friday along with senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and their companions in Baghdad.

“The initial Iranian response to the assassination of the martyred commander Soleimani has happened. Now it is time for the initial response to the assassination of martyred commander Muhandis,” he tweeted.

Khazali noted that Iraq’s response will match the strikes carried out by Iran in scale and proportion. 

“And because Iraqis are brave and zealous, their response will not be less than that of Iran’s. That is a promise,” Khazali said.

Iran launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases used by American forces early Wednesday in retaliation for last week’s bloody drone raids.

Before Iran's attack, al-Khazali in a statement said “We want nothing less than the expulsion of all the forces of US aggression from the pure land of Iraq.”

He added that his forces would fulfill the “hopes and wishes” to which late general Soleimani dedicated his life by “cleansing of the land of Palestine in its entirety” by “erasing the plundering Israeli entity from existence.”

Moreover, Sayyed Mahdi Tabtaei, deputy secretary-general of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, told Iraq’s Arabic-language al-Ahd news website that the Americans had thought that by assassinating General Soleimani, the Iranian and Iraqi peoples would forget him, but that they were wrong and that his martyrdom had, in fact, served to unify the two nations.

The Iraqi official said, “We will not simply settle for the expulsion of US forces, but also demand sanctions on all American goods and closure of the American Embassy.”

Tabtaei, meanwhile, cited Ayatollah Khamenei as saying, “Our response will be decisive,” adding, “The response will be delivered by the Islamic Republic, resistance groups, and PMF.”

Reactions to Iran's Retaliation Operation

 

China

Beijing urged the United States and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve their dispute via dialog.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated a call for a peaceful resolution of the conflict during the daily briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier, China criticized the United States for aggravating tensions in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff with Tehran.

An editorial on Tuesday in the government-run China Daily blamed the US for creating a “cauldron of tensions” in the region.

Iraq's Kurdistan Region

"In regards to the recent events, and in particular this morning's, the Kurdistan Region reiterates that military solution will in no way solve the problems," they said in a statement.

"The Kurdistan Region supports de-escalation of the situation and seeks dialogue and diplomatic solution to the problems. It also seeks stability and peace and urges all parties to refrain from dragging the Kurdistan Region into the rivalries."

UAE

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash took to Twitter to underline the need for de-escalation in the region.

Separately, Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazroui said he did not expect a war to break out after the missile attacks.

“We will not see a war,” he said at a conference in Abu Dhabi. "This is definitely an escalation between the United States, which is an ally, and Iran, which is a neighbor, and the last thing we want is more tension in the Middle East.”

Japan

Japanese Chief Cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the government would “coordinate with the related governments to collect intelligence while we ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in the region.” 

“Japan will also urge all related nations to do their utmost diplomatic effort to improve the relations," he added. 

Spain

Spain has pulled out some of its troops from Iraq due to security concerns, acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said.

"Those who were in riskier positions have left for Kuwait," Calvo told state broadcaster RTVE. "There is only a reduced number left there."

The decision comes as NATO announced it would move some of its military training personnel out of Iraq amid fears of a regional conflagration.

EU

 

Josep Borrell High Representative of the European Union urged all parties involved in the growing tensions to eschew more military action.

"The latest rocket attack on airbases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces, among them European, is yet another example of escalation and increased confrontation. It is in no one's interest to turn up the spiral of violence even further," he said.

Borrell has invited Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Brussels for talks.

Poland

No Polish troops stationed in Iraq were hurt, Poland's Defense Minister said.

"None of the Polish soldiers in Iraq were hurt in rocket attacks on al-Asad and Erbil bases. We are in constant contact with the commander of the Polish Military Contingent in Iraq," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

New Zealand

New Zealand's Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters, expressed concern over the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.

“Now is the time for restraint and de-escalation, and for diplomacy to take over....the government has been informed that all New Zealand personnel are as safe as they can be in these developing circumstances,” he said.

Philippines

The Philippines ordered a mandatory evacuation of its citizens from Iraq.

“The Alert Level in the entire Iraq has been raised to Alert Level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation,” said Eduardo Mendez, a spokesman for the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs.

Bernard Olalia, head of the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency, later said the Filipinos in Iran and Lebanon had also been told to leave.

Filipino Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said two battalions of troops and marines would be sent to Iraq to help with the evacuation.

“The two battalions will not be there to engage in combat, but to facilitate or help assist in the repatriation, especially in Iraq.  They will not be there to fight… but they must be able to defend themselves,” he said.

South Korea

South Korean Foreign Ministry said it held a meeting of its officials to discuss measures to cope with the Middle East tensions and ensure the safety of it nationals living or staying there.

A ministry official said it was not considering South Koreans’ withdrawal from Iraq.

“We are not at the stage where we would consider a withdrawal (of South Koreans) as for now,” the official said. “We’re closely monitoring the situation and will devise measures stage by stage in consideration of various possibilities.”

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Popular Mobilization Forces Qais al-Khazali Retaliation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani
Millions of Iranian Mourners Paid Tribute to General Soleimani in Capital Tehran
Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz
Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces
Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani

Indians Protest outside US Embassy to Condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani

Iran Releases First Footage of Launching Retaliatory Missile Attack on US Bases in Iraq
Huge Crowds of People Pay Homage to Iranian Legend General Soleimani in Home Town Crown
Anti-war Activists Rally near Trumps DC Hotel to Oppose War with Iran
Huge Crowds of Iraqi People Attend PMFs Second-in-Command and Irans Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession