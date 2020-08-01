No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran

Alwaght- Iran said none of its missiles fired at US bases in Iraq were intercepted during Wednesday's heavy strike that hit Ain al-Assad Airbase in Anbar province and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched the retaliatory attacks to avenge the US regime's assassination of its Quds Force commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani along with four other officers as well as deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces Abdu (PMF) Mahdi al-Muhandis and for other PMF members, 10 in total.

The attacks were launched at 1:20 a.m. local time, the exact moment the US military launched drone strikes against Iranian and Iraqi forces two-car convoy on Friday near Baghdad International Airport.

General Soleimani was cooperating with the PMF and the Iraqi government against the most deadly terrorist outfits to ever afflict the region, including the ISIS Takfiri group.

The Islamic Republic has denounced the assassinations as “an act of state terrorism.”

Tehran also said it reserved the right to respond in kind, with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei famously warning about “harsh revenge” in a speech that followed the assassinations.