Expelling US Forces From Iraq: Possibility, Implications

  Wednesday 8 January 2020

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

Iran’s Retaliation against US Only ’A slap’: Leader

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described as “a slap” the Islamic Republic’s midnight retaliatory attack against US bases in Iraq.

No Missiles Intercepted in Retaliatory Attack on US Bases in US: Iran Iran said none of its missiles fired at US bases in Iraq were intercepted during Wednesday’s heavy strike that hit Ain al-Assad Airbase in Anbar province and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran Hits US Airbases in Iraq Warns against any Retaliation Iran, in retaliatory attacks, has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks following the US regime’s assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

President Putin Met President Assad in Surprise Syria Visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unannounced visit to Syria met his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during in Damascus on Tuesday.

176 Killed as Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane bound for Kiev with 169 people on board has crashed shortly after take-off from the international airport south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. All those aboard were killed.

13 Revenge Scenarios on Table against the US: Iran Top Security Official The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani, warned on Tuesday the Islamic Republics is considering 13 revenge scenarios against the US for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Pakistani Lawyer Urges Court to Press Govt to Complete Iran Gas Pipeline A Pakistani lawyer has called for the government to be pushed on completing a gas pipeline with Iran at the earliest, Karachi-based Dawn newspaper reports.

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination The the US-led so-called anti-ISIS military coalition has reportedly relocated its headquarters in Iraq to Kuwait in the wake of the US regime’s assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Funeral of Assassinated Iranian Anti-Terror Commander Delayed due to Huge Crowds, Stampede kills 50 The funeral procession of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US regime in Iraq, has been delayed due to a stampede which erupted on Tuesday in a final funeral procession for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in his birthplace, Kerman, in southeastern Iran

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination Iran’s parliament has unanimously voted for a motion that designates the US Armed Forces as a terrorist organization. The Iranian lawmakers earlier branded the assassination of the Quds Force commander “state-sponsored terrorism,” state media reported.

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Washington’s refusal to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled in New York later this week, saying US statesmen are vastly terrified of someone going to their country and conveying the truth to the American people. Escalations between the tow has dangerously risen since last Friday when the US regime assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq who arrive at Baghdad International Airport on Iraqi Prime Minister’s official invitation.

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani Millions of people have packed the streets of capital Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions whom the US regime assassinated in Iraq on Friday.

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019 Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019

Hamas Rejects Fatah Claims on Truce with Israeli Regime Hamas rejected the Fatah’s claims about the existence of a truce deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime

UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites British government has rebuked Donald Trump after the US president threatened to target Iran’s cultural sites, warning that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya At least 30 people have been killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran The bodies of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated by US regime in Iraq have arrived in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Expelling US Forces From Iraq: Possibility, Implications

Wednesday 8 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Expelling US Forces From Iraq: Possibility, Implications

US-Led Coalition Headquarters Being Relocated from Iraq to Kuwait after General Soleimani’s Assassination

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

Alwaght- On Sunday, Iraq’s parliament held an emergency session and passed a bill calling for foreign forces to withdraw from the country. The bill, aimed essentially at expelling the American forces, comes as the US in a state terrorism action that violated all of the international laws assassinated the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with a number of guards and officers. The Iraqi parliament’s bill has five key points: 

1. The Iraqi government rescinds the request for help from the US-led international coalition as ISIS terrorist group is now obliterated. 

2. The Iraqi government is under obligation to expel all of the foreign forces and prevent their use of its territory, skies, and waters. No country has the right to launch attacks from the Iraqi soil against another country. 

3. The government should file a suit against the US to the UN and Security Council as Washington violated Iraq’s sovereignty and compromised its national security. 

4. The government is under obligation to investigate at highest possible levels on the recent airstrike and hand the results to the parliament within 7 days. 

5. The bill is binding since its approval. 

Additionally, the parliament called for the limitation of arms only in the hands of the government. 

Shortly after, President Donald Trump reacted saying that "we have a very extraordinarily expensive airbase that's there. It cost billions of dollars to build. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it," he told reporters.” He continued that if the US forces are expelled, he will impose unprecedented sanctions on Iraq. 

This Trump’s reaction to the Iraqi bill raises a question: What will be the fate of the American presence in Iraq? A set of analyses has been made concerning the Iraq parliament’s decision, some highlighting the legal obstacles and the implications of the bill. 

Media propaganda 

Following the move, some media and analysts claimed that the Iraqi parliament’s bill was illegal and thus it cannot be adopted. They recommend that the government should have sent such a draft to the parliament for passing. But now that there is a vacuum of power, the lawmakers’ move is unconstitutional. 

But the fact is that the parliament has not given a draft bill. It passed a law and sent it for the government, though resigned, for adoption. According to article 60 of the constitution, any plan or bill can be passed in two ways. First, it can be given by the PM or the president for a vote. Second, a motion can be initiated by 10 or more members of parliament or a parliamentary commission. The Sunday bill was raised and approved overwhelmingly by all of MPs present, hence it is constitutional and after a final verification by the president will be binding to the PM. 

Another challenge raised in the face of the bill is the security pact between Iraq and the US, signed in June 2009 and took effect following its signing by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama. The agreement, based on item 4 of article 61 of Iraq’s constitution, has been based on two-thirds of the parliament vote because it was an international and security pact with a third party. It needs the vote of two-thirds of the parliament before it can be revoked. But in Iraq’s constitution, there is no need for the overwhelming majority so that an international pact can be abandoned. According to article 59, the parliamentary sessions with a 50+1 yes vote can grant a bill its legitimacy on the condition of not violating the constitution articles. 

At the January 5 meeting, 174 out of 329 members of parliament were present, meaning that the session was official as half of the lawmakers plus one attended. 

It needs to be taken into account that the bill obliges the PM to expel the foreign forces, though it contains no timetable. So, this obligation is never binding. Rather, he needs to move in this course. 

$1 trillion compensation to the US if pact revoked 

One of the significant issues raised around the American forces expulsion bill is the need for Iraq to pay $1 trillion to the US allegedly according to the pact terms if it wants to end the agreement with Washington. Media say that Iraq is under obligation to pay about $1.2 trillion in costs of the American war against the Baathist regime of Saddam Hussein if it opts to force the American troops out of its territory. 

But this is, many argue, is a media propaganda. Iraq does not need to pay such a huge sum to the US. What is specified under the pact as compensation is $400 million for killing and torture of the Americans under Saddam Hussein rule. The agreement does not set a sum as damage or liberation money. Furthermore, Trump’s claim that Iraq should pay back the money spent on building a huge military base on its soil in case it expels the Americans is illegal. This can simply be blackmailing and a pressure tool to stay there. 

What is clear is that the expulsion of the Americans from Iraq runs into no legal obstacles and the expulsion bill is fully constitutional. The only way to stay if Iraq insists on withdrawal is a direct military confrontation with the Iraqi forces, which is unlikely as the Americans are aware of its grave consequences. Therefore, the Americans have no way but getting out of Iraq according to the bill and use of force cannot get them anywhere. 

The bill’s implications 

1. Certainly, the top implication is the defeat of the US foreign policy in West Asia. After the invasion of Iraq, the American strategists thought that Washington can fully dominate and control the region. Due to its geopolitical position, Iraq was set as the heart of the US’s “Greater Middle East” plan. Moreover, the US military bases in other countries are not anything close in significance to those in Iraq. But now the US faces the Iraqi peoples’ aversion to its military presence in their country. 

2. After two months of American-engineered anti-government protests in Iraq mainly funded by Saudi petrodollars, now a large part of the Iraqi community will not be satisfied with less than full expulsion of the American forces. This marks a revolutionary juncture for the new Iraqi generations against the US presence in their country. 

3. The bill should be read a new big defeat to the American neoliberalist values that after 2003 were designed to encompass the whole West Asia region. 

4. The bill will also undermine the secular political factions in Iraq. This will lead Iraq to a future of governance based on religious values. 

5. One more implication of the Iraqi parliament’s motion is the reduction of the American military and security maneuvering power in Iraq and the region. In fact, putting restrictions on the use of Iraqi skies and territories marks a major military blow to Washington. 

6. After 2003, the US deemed Iraq as its backyard in the region, always sure that it can have a persistent role in the country’s equations. But the bill tells another story: The Americans should bid farewell to their massive and effective presence there. 

7. One more implication is the end of all agreements with Baghdad. On Sunday, the US and its coalition partners said they halted the so-called fight against ISIS and also the training of Iraqi forces. Here ends the US-Iraq cooperation and likely here start the Trump sanctions on Baghdad. 

Iraq US Attack Soleimani Bill Expulsion

