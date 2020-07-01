Funeral of Assassinated Iranian Anti-Terror Commander Delayed due to Huge Crowds, Stampede kills 50

Alwaght- The funeral procession of Iran's top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US regime in Iraq, has been delayed due to a stampede which erupted on Tuesday in a final funeral procession for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in his birthplace, Kerman, in southeastern Iran

Iranians thronged the streets of General Soleimani’s hometown to pay their final homage. Photographs of the funeral procession show throngs of mourners dressed in black. Some carried flags and portraits of the slain Quds Force leader as they slowly moved through the town. Local media estimated that several million people attended the funeral.

However, the huge turnout tragically led to a stampede that killed 50 people and injured over 213 others, state television said. Graphic videos on social media purportedly show trampled bodies lying on the street. The crowds forced authorities to postpone General Soleimani’s burial, the semi-official ISNA, but the news agency did not specify how long the delay would be.

General Soleimani along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of the Iraqi pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was assassinated during the early hours of Friday. Four other Iranians and four more Iraqis in their company were also martyred.

The Pentagon said in a statement that President Donald Trump ordered the US military to assassinate the Iranian commander. Iran has sworn “harsh revenge” against the US for its terrorist operation.

Earlier on Tuesday Iran’s Parliament unanimously passed a motion designating the Pentagon and all subsidiaries terrorist and allocated 200 million euros from the National Development Fund of Iran to the IRGC’s Quds Force, now led by Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani following General Soleimani’s martyrdom.

General Soleimani is viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as the key figure in the Middle East battles that led to the collapse of ISIS, the world’s most notorious terror group.