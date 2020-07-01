Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination

Alwaght- Iran's parliament has unanimously voted for a motion that designates the US Armed Forces as a terrorist organization. The Iranian lawmakers earlier branded the assassination of the Quds Force commander “state-sponsored terrorism,” state media reported.

The development came after the US regime assassinated Iran's top anti-terrorism commander Lieutenant General along with deputy head of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraqi capital on Friday.

According to one of the bill's articles, the Iranian government is obliged to allocate for the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps €200 million via the National Development Fund to strengthen the defense power of the forces.

The motion on amending the counter measures was approved by 223 lawmakers who agreed on the generalities and details of the emergency motion.

"Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as cooperation in a terrorist act," the bill said.

Iranian MPs adopted a bill on Tuesday calling “personnel of the Pentagon, all affiliated companies, institutions, agents and commanders” members of a “terrorist entity”, local media reported.

The bill amends and expands previous legislation which gave a similar designation to US Central Command (CENTCOM). Initiated in April of last year, it was a tit-for-tat response to Washington’s blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).