US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Funeral of Assassinated Iranian Anti-Terror Commander Delayed due to Huge Crowds, Stampede kills 50

The funeral procession of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US regime in Iraq, has been delayed due to a stampede which erupted on Tuesday in a final funeral procession for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in his birthplace, Kerman, in southeastern Iran

Iran Parliament Designates US Military ‘Terrorist Entity’ after General Soleimani Assassination Iran’s parliament has unanimously voted for a motion that designates the US Armed Forces as a terrorist organization. The Iranian lawmakers earlier branded the assassination of the Quds Force commander “state-sponsored terrorism,” state media reported.

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Washington’s refusal to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled in New York later this week, saying US statesmen are vastly terrified of someone going to their country and conveying the truth to the American people. Escalations between the tow has dangerously risen since last Friday when the US regime assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq who arrive at Baghdad International Airport on Iraqi Prime Minister’s official invitation.

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani Millions of people have packed the streets of capital Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions whom the US regime assassinated in Iraq on Friday.

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019 Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019

Hamas Rejects Fatah Claims on Truce with Israeli Regime Hamas rejected the Fatah’s claims about the existence of a truce deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime

UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites British government has rebuked Donald Trump after the US president threatened to target Iran’s cultural sites, warning that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya At least 30 people have been killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran The bodies of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated by US regime in Iraq have arrived in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a US military base in Kenya. The base -- known as Camp Simba -- is located in Lamu county, near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash The hawkish US President’s new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the cultural ones, has triggered condemnation, with many calling it a “war crime.”

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq Hadi al-Ameri, head of powerful Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in Iraq’s parliament, said the will expel American forces from the Iraqi territory, following the assassination of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) second-in-command, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP he US regime’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was “clearly an assassination,” Associated Press cited an expert in international law as saying.

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani Tens of thousands of Iraqi people have attended the funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar declared Jihad against Turkish Forces after Ankara approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli.

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets across the country on Friday to demand taking revenge from the US after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting

Tuesday 7 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting
Alwaght- Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Washington's refusal to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled in New York later this week, saying US statesmen are vastly terrified of someone going to their country and conveying the truth to the American people. Escalations between the tow has dangerously risen since last Friday when the US regime assassinated Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq who arrive at Baghdad International Airport on Iraqi Prime Minister's official invitation.   

Zarif explained that his ministry had "weeks ago" requested a visa to take part in the January 9 Security Council meeting on the importance of upholding the UN Charter, rejecting as false claims by American officials that they did not have time to process the application.

"The Americans are trying to create the impression that our request to attend the meeting was put forth following the assassination of General Soleimani. He [Secretary of State Mike Pompeo] has told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that they couldn't issue the visa due to shortage of time. Whereas the request had been sent several weeks in advance," he noted.

The US visa denial comes in outright violation of the terms of a 1947 UN Headquarters agreement which requires Washington to allow foreign officials into the country for UN affairs.

The US State Department and the US mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment, or a request to explain what the US legal basis was for barring Zarif from entering the country.

A spokesperson for the UN secretary-general also declined comment.

Zarif said the move was indicative of the bankruptcy of the US administration and Trump's team.

"The question everyone needs to be asking this lawbreaking government is what are they so scared of?" Zarif exclaimed.

Larry Johnson, a former UN assistant secretary-general said, “Any foreign minister is entitled to address the Security Council at any time and the United States is obligated to provide access to the UN headquarters district.”

Zarif last traveled to New York in September for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations after the US imposed sanctions on him in August for what Iran called “great fear” of his eloquent delivery of the Iranian nation’s message to the world.

The sanctions block property or interests Zarif in the United States but he said that he had none.

In his statement on blacklisting Zarif, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the top Iranian diplomat is a “key enabler” of Iran’s policies throughout the region and the world.

Zarif also attended UN meetings in April and July. During the latter, Washington imposed tight travel restrictions on him and diplomats at Iran's mission to the United Nations, confining them to a small section of New York City.

The latest US move against Iranian foreign minister comes amid a flare-up in tensions between Tehran and Washington after the United States assassinated the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Lieutenant Generla Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad on Friday.

The Security Council meeting would have given Zarif a global spotlight to publicly criticize the United States for assassinating General Soleimani, which has prompted an outpouring of public anger worldwide.

Zarif is seen as the architect of a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, which the Trump administration abruptly abandoned last year. The US reinstated its unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic following its exit from the landmark deal.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after Trump pulled his country out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions.    

Tehran, meanwhile, announced Sunday it was ending its commitment to limit enrichment of uranium as part of the nuclear deal.

 

US UNSC Iran Javad Zarif

