Epic Funeral Services for Gen. Soleimani Across Iran

  Tuesday 7 January 2020

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting

US Denies Iran FM Visa to Attend UNSC Meeting

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Washington’s refusal to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled in New York later this week, saying US statesmen are vastly terrified of someone going to their country and conveying the truth to the American people. Escalations between the tow has dangerously risen since last Friday when the US regime assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq who arrive at Baghdad International Airport on Iraqi Prime Minister’s official invitation.

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani Millions of people have packed the streets of capital Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions whom the US regime assassinated in Iraq on Friday.

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019 Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019

Hamas Rejects Fatah Claims on Truce with Israeli Regime Hamas rejected the Fatah’s claims about the existence of a truce deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime

UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites British government has rebuked Donald Trump after the US president threatened to target Iran’s cultural sites, warning that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya At least 30 people have been killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran The bodies of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated by US regime in Iraq have arrived in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a US military base in Kenya. The base -- known as Camp Simba -- is located in Lamu county, near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash The hawkish US President’s new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the cultural ones, has triggered condemnation, with many calling it a “war crime.”

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq Hadi al-Ameri, head of powerful Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in Iraq’s parliament, said the will expel American forces from the Iraqi territory, following the assassination of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) second-in-command, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP he US regime’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was “clearly an assassination,” Associated Press cited an expert in international law as saying.

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani Tens of thousands of Iraqi people have attended the funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar declared Jihad against Turkish Forces after Ankara approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli.

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets across the country on Friday to demand taking revenge from the US after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei threatened the US with harsh revenge after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis The US regime has assassinated Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

alwaght.com
Epic Funeral Services for Gen. Soleimani Across Iran

Tuesday 7 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Epic Funeral Services for Gen. Soleimani Across Iran

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

Axis of Resistance Even Stronger After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination: Expert

Alwaght- Millions of mourners have thronged the streets in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman, the hometown of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, to attend a final funeral and burial rituals for the top defense strategist, who was assassinated by the US military during a visit to neighboring Iraq.

The remains of General Soleimani and one of his companions Major General Hossein Pourjafari, who was also martyred in the same US assassination operation, arrived at the Kerman airport, following massive funeral processions in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf as well as the cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran and Qom in Iran.

On Monday in Tehran, the Iranians with extremely massive presence held funeral service to General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as well as eight other martyrs. An estimated seven million mourners took part in Monday’s funeral in the capital, according to the Coordination Council for Islamic Propagation.

In the historic event, Iran’s Leader Sayed Ali Khamenei held an unprecedented prayer for the martyrs and made pauses several times as he cried. 

The prayer followed hours of the procession of the “sea of people” who arrived from across the country to the capital. 

In Tehran 

The streets around the University of Tehran were packed by huge mourning crowds holding the Iranian flag and the posters of the general and those assassinated with him by the American strike. They chanted various slogans, from “down with America” and “down with Israel” to “I will kill who killed my brother” and “no compromises, no surrender, we fight against America.” The essence of the chants was clear: revenge for the blood of their martyrs. 

The bodies after the prayer were marched by the people to the landmark Meydan Azadi, or Freedom Square, of Tehran and then were sent to the holy city of Qom for another service and then to Kerman, the birthplace of the General for a burial service there. 

General Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Forces, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), were killed by a terrorist raid ordered by the US President Donald Trump targeting their two-car convoy just outside Baghdad Airport on Friday. 

The Axis of Resistance’s epic in Iran and Iraq 

Before ceremonies in Iran, the Iraqis on Saturday held huge funeral service in Baghdad. The ceremony for the bodies of General Soleimani, al-Muhandis, and other martyrs of the PMF started from Baghdad and continued as the bodies were sent to the holy city of Karbala where they received tremendous turnout by the people and the Iraqi politicians and leaders. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, Secretary-General of Badr Organization and potential al-Muhandis successor Hadi al-Amiri, as well as the Secretary-General of Sayyed Al-Shohada Brigades Abu Ala’a al-Wilaee, were among the leaders joined the marches. 

In Karbala, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai and Sayed Ahmed al-Safi, both representatives of the grand Shiite cleric Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, joined the procession alongside the masses. The funeral service ended as the bodies of the martyrs arrived in the holy city of Najaf where they were buried near the holy shrine of Imam Ali on Sunday when the Iranian bodies were prepared to be sent to Iran. In Najaf, the top Shiite cleric and scholar Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi led the prayer for the bodies. Ayatollah Sayyed Mohamad Reza, the son of Sayyed al-Sistani, also joined the historic ceremony. 

A funeral service was planned to be held for the bodies in the holy city of Mashhad upon their arrival to Iran. But the plan changed as, according to the Spokesman to the IRGC Major General Ramazan Sharif, the people of Khuzestan in southern Iran as the symbol of the country’s “sacred defense and resistance” called for funeral service to be hosted by the provincial capital Ahwaz, a request approved by the IRGC’s commander Major General Hussein Salami. 

The bodies arrived Sunday morning to Ahwaz and were received by hundreds of provincial and national officials who came to honor the martyrs among the big population. 

The same epic was repeated in Ahwaz as hundreds of thousands attended the funeral service and chanted “I kill who killed my brother”, “O great General, welcome to Ahwaz” to show their respect and honor to General Soleimani. 

After a spectacular service, the bodies were flown to Mashhad, where hundreds of thousands of people from across the province and the neighboring provinces arrived to take part. In Mashhad, too, the procession was big and impressive. 

The unprecedented epic was created in Tehran, however, as millions joined to honor their national heroes who for years “fought for the oppressed” in the region by standing in the face of the “tyrant” US. 

What did General Soleimani’s daughter say? 

In Tehran, Zaynab Soleimani, the daughter of the top general, addressed the mourners. 

“My Father Hajj Qassem said we will sacrifice our children in the path of velayat [faqih] so that you [Leader] feel not alone. My father bravely fought the enemies in the ship of Ashura [in the right course of helping the oppressed and fighting the oppressors] for over forty years with a great passion for martyrdom. He was a sympathetic father for his children and the children of the whole martyrs. He was the devoted soldier of the velayat. My father was the most generous and passionate husband. He was a brave mujahed and devoted soldier to velayet and found obedience the real condition for allegiance.” 

She, addressing the Leader, said: “Dear sir, my father’s martyrdom should not bring sadness to your face.” Hajj Qassem was the biggest and most strategic man in the enemies’ calculations of power and behavior. In the battle, the love of martyrdom took him to the closest lines with the enemies. His belief in God made the enemies trivial in his view.” 

Hamas political office head Ismail Haniyeh address in Tehran 

Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Gaza-based Hamas, also addressed the million procession in Tehran. He said: “we have come from Palestine and land of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) to offer condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Iran for the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani.” 

He continued: “the crime of the assassination of General Soleimani is expressive of the criminal self and overhearing spirit of the US. The assassination of General Soleimani helps open the Israeli hands in the crimes against Palestine and the assassination of the Palestinian leaders.” 

Haniyeh added that this horrible crime should be condemned by the whole world and the criminals should be brought to justice. The resistance in Palestine will not be undermined in the face of Zionist and American plots. It continues until the full obliteration of the occupiers. 

“Martyr Soleimani devoted his life to support the resistance. He is the martyr of Al-Quds. He backed the resistance that won in Lebanon and in Gaza continues to fight the Zionism project,” Haniyeh told the mourners.

 

Soleimani Iran Funeral Service Revenge US

