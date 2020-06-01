Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

Millions of people have packed the streets of capital Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions whom the US regime assassinated in Iraq on Friday.

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019 Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019

Hamas Rejects Fatah Claims on Truce with Israeli Regime Hamas rejected the Fatah’s claims about the existence of a truce deal between the Palestinian resistance movement and the Israeli regime

UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites British government has rebuked Donald Trump after the US president threatened to target Iran’s cultural sites, warning that “there are international conventions in place” that forbid such actions.

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya At least 30 people have been killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran The bodies of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated by US regime in Iraq have arrived in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a US military base in Kenya. The base -- known as Camp Simba -- is located in Lamu county, near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash The hawkish US President’s new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the cultural ones, has triggered condemnation, with many calling it a “war crime.”

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq Hadi al-Ameri, head of powerful Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in Iraq’s parliament, said the will expel American forces from the Iraqi territory, following the assassination of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) second-in-command, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP he US regime’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was “clearly an assassination,” Associated Press cited an expert in international law as saying.

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani Tens of thousands of Iraqi people have attended the funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar declared Jihad against Turkish Forces after Ankara approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli.

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets across the country on Friday to demand taking revenge from the US after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei threatened the US with harsh revenge after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis The US regime has assassinated Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019

Israel Regime Demolished 300 Palestinian Homes in al-Quds in 2019
Alwaght- Israeli regime has demolished at least 300 Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in 2019.

Walid Assaf, the head of the National Committee to Resist the Wall and Settlements, said in a press conference on Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories on Monday that out of 686 demolition operations in 2019, 300 were carried out in Jerusalem.

He also explained that Israeli authorities are seeking to divide al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque by demolishing Palestinian homes and intensifying the settlement construction activity in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Assaf further referred to the largest demolition campaign in Sur Bahir on the southeastern outskirts of occupied East al-Quds when 82 Palestinian homes were demolished at once, saying the Israeli demolition policy has changed from demolishing homes to erasing entire communities.

In July 22, 2019, hundreds of Israeli soldiers and police stormed Sur Bahir and declared the village a military zone, banning journalists from entering.

Israeli forces began destroying Palestinians homes despite international condemnation and mass protests.

The United Nations, which recognizes al-Quds as occupied territory, urged Israel to halt the demolitions.

Assaf further said Palestinians and the Popular Resistance Committees have managed to stop the demolition of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar by staging a six-month sit-in in 2019.

The Bedouin village, home to 180 Palestinians, is situated east of the occupied holy city of al-Quds between two Israeli settlements.

Israel claims Khan al-Ahmar was built without the required permits, but Palestinians say such documents are impossible to obtain.

The United Nations has urged Israel not to demolish the village, adding that the planned move violates international law.

Israel has been occupying the West Bank, including East al-Quds, since 1967. Ever since, it has been building settlements throughout the land, in a move condemned by the UN and considered illegal under international law.

International bodies and rights groups say Israeli demolitions of Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds are an attempt to uproot Palestinians from their native territory and confiscate more land for the expansion of illegal settlements.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

Israeli Crime Al-Quds Palestine

Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz
Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces
Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF
Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country
Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz

Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz

Anti-war Activists Rally near Trumps DC Hotel to Oppose War with Iran
Huge Crowds of Iraqi People Attend PMFs Second-in-Command and Irans Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession
Indian Women Stage Sit-in to Protest Citizenship Bill in Delhi
Aftermath of US Aggression on Iraqi Popular Forces that Killed Some 30, Injured over 50