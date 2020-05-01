Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran's Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq's Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies' Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom's economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya At least 30 people have been killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran The bodies of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated by US regime in Iraq have arrived in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a US military base in Kenya. The base -- known as Camp Simba -- is located in Lamu county, near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash The hawkish US President’s new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the cultural ones, has triggered condemnation, with many calling it a “war crime.”

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq Hadi al-Ameri, head of powerful Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in Iraq’s parliament, said the will expel American forces from the Iraqi territory, following the assassination of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) second-in-command, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP he US regime’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was “clearly an assassination,” Associated Press cited an expert in international law as saying.

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani Tens of thousands of Iraqi people have attended the funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar declared Jihad against Turkish Forces after Ankara approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli.

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets across the country on Friday to demand taking revenge from the US after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei threatened the US with harsh revenge after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis The US regime has assassinated Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched operations to eliminate remnants of the ISIS terrorist group from a strategic area in the Arab country’s Nineveh province

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran’s northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees Separatist militias in southern Yemen withdrew from committees implementing power-sharing agreement with Saudi-backed forces loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital At least 21 people have been killed in and around Jakarta after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Iraq's parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

General Soleimani was an international figure who, along with Iraq’s PMF played a leading role in promoting peace and security in the region and eliminating ISIS terrorists, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

In an extraordinary parliamentary session, parliament called on the government to end the agreement under which Washington sent troops more than four years ago allegedly to help fight ISIS terrorist that many observers say was created by the US itself. 

"The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting ISIS due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory," the resolution read.

"The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason."

Speaking to lawmakers in Parliament, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said that after the assassination of general Soleimani, the government has two choices: End the presence of foreign troops in Iraq or restrict their mission to training Iraqi forces.

“As a prime minister and supreme commander of the armed forces, I call for adopting the first choice,” Abdul-Mahdi said.

Iraq lodges complaint to UN chief, UNSC

The Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that it had submitted two letters of complaint to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UNSC, asking the world body to condemn the assassination of General Soleimani and Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

According to the statement, the complaint is about “American attacks and aggression on Iraqi military positions and the assassination of Iraqi and allied high-level military commanders on Iraqi soil.”

The assassination was “a dangerous breach of Iraqi sovereignty and of the terms of US presence in Iraq,” the ministry added.

Four other Iranians as well as four Iraqis accompanying them were also martyred in the US strike.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Friday that American President Donald Trump had personally ordered the US military to assassinate the top Iranian commander.

Ayatollah Sistani condoles with Iran Leader

Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani has offered condolences to Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei over the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

“The news of the martyrdom of the dignified commander, Hajj Qassem Soleimani, caused great regret and sorrow. The unique role of this late [commander] during the years of fighting with the elements of ISIS in Iraq and the many hardships that he suffered in this regard are unforgettable,” Ayatollah Sistani wrote in a message on Sunday.

“I, hereby, extend my condolences for the great loss of that distinguished martyr to you, his honored children and his other esteemed relatives and to all the noble people of Iran, especially to the beloved people of Kerman. I ask Almighty God great blessing for his auspicious soul, and patience for his household,” the prominent Shia cleric added, pointing to the birthplace of the Iranian hero.

