Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces

Alwaght- Iraq's parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

General Soleimani was an international figure who, along with Iraq’s PMF played a leading role in promoting peace and security in the region and eliminating ISIS terrorists, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

In an extraordinary parliamentary session, parliament called on the government to end the agreement under which Washington sent troops more than four years ago allegedly to help fight ISIS terrorist that many observers say was created by the US itself.

"The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting ISIS due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory," the resolution read.

"The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason."

Speaking to lawmakers in Parliament, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said that after the assassination of general Soleimani, the government has two choices: End the presence of foreign troops in Iraq or restrict their mission to training Iraqi forces.

“As a prime minister and supreme commander of the armed forces, I call for adopting the first choice,” Abdul-Mahdi said.

Iraq lodges complaint to UN chief, UNSC

The Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that it had submitted two letters of complaint to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UNSC, asking the world body to condemn the assassination of General Soleimani and Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

According to the statement, the complaint is about “American attacks and aggression on Iraqi military positions and the assassination of Iraqi and allied high-level military commanders on Iraqi soil.”

The assassination was “a dangerous breach of Iraqi sovereignty and of the terms of US presence in Iraq,” the ministry added.

Four other Iranians as well as four Iraqis accompanying them were also martyred in the US strike.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Friday that American President Donald Trump had personally ordered the US military to assassinate the top Iranian commander.

Ayatollah Sistani condoles with Iran Leader

Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani has offered condolences to Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei over the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

“The news of the martyrdom of the dignified commander, Hajj Qassem Soleimani, caused great regret and sorrow. The unique role of this late [commander] during the years of fighting with the elements of ISIS in Iraq and the many hardships that he suffered in this regard are unforgettable,” Ayatollah Sistani wrote in a message on Sunday.

“I, hereby, extend my condolences for the great loss of that distinguished martyr to you, his honored children and his other esteemed relatives and to all the noble people of Iran, especially to the beloved people of Kerman. I ask Almighty God great blessing for his auspicious soul, and patience for his household,” the prominent Shia cleric added, pointing to the birthplace of the Iranian hero.