  Monday 6 January 2020

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

Leader of the Lebanese resistance movement said on Sunday the response to the assassination of General Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Quds Force, was not only Iran's responsibility, but also that of the entire axis of resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah, in a televised speech broadcast live from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut, listed US bases, naval ships and military personnel as possible targets for retaliatory attack of members of resistance axis.

“When the coffins of American soldiers and officers begin to be transported ... to the United States, (President Donald) Trump and his administration will realize that they have really lost the region and will lose the elections,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah chief further noted that US act of terror marks the start of a new phase for the entire Middle East.

 “The targeted killing of General Soleimani and Muhandis is the beginning of a new era not for Iraq or Iran, but for the whole region,” Nasrallah said.

The leader of Hezbollah movement added that the two top military commanders attained their ultimate goals by embracing martyrdom, extending his deepest condolences to their families.

“The martyrdom of General Soleimani and Muhandis marks another victory of blood over sword,” Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah head added, “We are witness to a heinous crime whose perpetrators are well-known. US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the (drone) strike (on the airport in Baghdad, Iraq).”

“More than three years into his presidency, Trump has failed to accomplish the goals he had defined at the beginning of his tenure. Previous US attempts to assassinate General Soleimani had ended in failure. All of Trump’s forms of pressure to subdue Iran have also failed to realize that goal.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah said, “US scenarios in Syria have been foiled. Trump has abandoned the Kurds and his decision concerning the withdrawal of American troops represents his confusion. All attempts to undermine the resistance front in Lebanon and Yemen have been unsuccessful as well.”

The Hezbollah secretary general went on to note that Trump did not manage to impose the "deal of century" thanks to the Palestinian nation’s steadfastness.  

“Trump was very clear. He wanted to wrest control over the Iraqi oil. Trump had been using Daesh (terror group) as a pretext to control Iraq and its wealth. Such a scheme failed, thanks to General Soleimani and Muhandis, who fought Daesh,” Nasrallah said.

He underlined that the US was about to lose control of Iraq following the defeat of Daesh and parliamentary polls in the country.

“Washington then sought to drag Iraq into civil war, and sow the seeds of discord between Baghdad and Tehran. The US is heading to elections with no real achievements secured by Trump."

 “The US wanted to hit a central figure in the axis of resistance, so they targeted General Soleimani,” Nasrallah commented.

The Hezbollah chief highlighted that the top Iranian general posed a real threat to the Tel Aviv regime, but Israeli officials did not dare to assassinate him.

“The retaliation for General Soleimani’s assassination has already started in both Iran and Iraq. Eyes are now on the Iraqi parliament to approve a resolution on US troops withdrawal from the country. Iraqis won’t leave US troops there alone. The minimal retaliation is to liberate Iraq from the presence of US forces,” Nasrallah said.

 “The martyrdom of General Soleimani and Muhandis will provide new incentive to press ahead with resistance in the face of the US and the Zionist regime.

“Assassination of Soleimani means targeting the entire axis of resistance. In terms of retaliation, there is no figure in the opposite front to match General Soleimani and Muhandis,” the Hezbollah chief underlined, noting that Soleimani's shoe was more valuable than Trump's head.

 

Hezbollah Nasrallah Iran Soleimani US

