What Role Did Gen. Soleimani Play In US Regional Defeats?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 6 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

News

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces

Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for expulsion of American troops from the country in reaction to US regime’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran Two American congressmen have introduced a law to block funding for “military force in or against Iran” without congressional approval, as tensions have dangerously escalated between Tehran and Washington after the later assassinated Iran’s general Soleimani in Iraq.

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad Tens of thousands of Indian people have rallied in southern India to protest a controversial citizenship law that discriminates against the minority Muslim community and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya At least 30 people have been killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran The bodies of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated by US regime in Iraq have arrived in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a US military base in Kenya. The base -- known as Camp Simba -- is located in Lamu county, near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash The hawkish US President’s new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the cultural ones, has triggered condemnation, with many calling it a “war crime.”

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq Hadi al-Ameri, head of powerful Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in Iraq’s parliament, said the will expel American forces from the Iraqi territory, following the assassination of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) second-in-command, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP he US regime’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was “clearly an assassination,” Associated Press cited an expert in international law as saying.

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani Tens of thousands of Iraqi people have attended the funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar declared Jihad against Turkish Forces after Ankara approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli.

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets across the country on Friday to demand taking revenge from the US after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei threatened the US with harsh revenge after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis The US regime has assassinated Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched operations to eliminate remnants of the ISIS terrorist group from a strategic area in the Arab country’s Nineveh province

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran’s northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees Separatist militias in southern Yemen withdrew from committees implementing power-sharing agreement with Saudi-backed forces loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital At least 21 people have been killed in and around Jakarta after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

What Role Did Gen. Soleimani Play In US Regional Defeats?

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad

Axis of Resistance Even Stronger After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination: Expert

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia

‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran

Barham Salih’s Resignation Game Amid Iraq Crisis: Goals, Influences

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah

Protesters Vandalize Railway Stations in India’s West Bengal, Angry over Citizenship Bill

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What Role Did Gen. Soleimani Play In US Regional Defeats?

Sunday 5 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Role Did Gen. Soleimani Play In US Regional Defeats?

Related Content

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The highly unwise decision and strategic mistake to assassinate the top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will unleash both predicted and unpredicted consequences across the region afflicting the US and the Israeli regime prior to any other party having hands in the crime. 

Taking such action despite knowing the danger that such an action means an act of war against Islamic Republic indicates how big was General Soleimani’s role in the failure of the US strategies in West Asia over the past two decades. 

General Soleimani’s role in the Axis of Resistance 

General Soleimani’s record of presence in eight-year Iraq-Iran war and commanding major operations made him an experienced commander. His fight against terrorists on the country’s eastern borders very well gave him the experience to tackle a wide range of foreign threats. Success in these experiences prepared him for even more complicated tests like the 33-Day Israeli aggression against Lebanon. His brave and inexhaustible spirit, alongside an acquaintance with asymmetric warfare, failed the military strategists’ predictions of victory for Tel Aviv changing the result in favor of Lebanese Hezbollah in the 33-Day war of 2006. He, accompanied by top Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyeh, destroyed the modern Israeli warship Sa’ar with dozens of its crew during the Israeli aggression. The Israeli fury at the Iranian general was so big that Tel Aviv leaders decided to assassinate him using drones and warplanes in southern Beirut but failed. 

General Soleimani was a pragmatic military man uninterested in media showoff. Following the ouster of Saddam Hussein and the massive US presence in Iraq, the Iranian interests faced a new threat from the inside Iraq. Since then, the top general began to extensively and closely watch the US movement to deter the threats. In 2007 and following a failed military operation against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, the US for the first time mentioned General Soleimani in a statement. 

But the biggest measure by the Iranian general was the frustration of the Western-Arab plots in the home Iraq and Syrian conflicts. When ISIS terrorist group sweepingly attacked Iraq and seized vast tracts of land, the Iraqi army all at once lost its strength to strike back. But Soleimani’s mastery of Iraq’s developments supported his agenda to reorganize the Iraqi army based on a popular approach. He, aided by 67 advisors, managed to obliterate ISIS and at the same time foiled the American conspiracies in Iraq. Many times, the American forces using a donation of the Iraqi skies tried to track the Soleimani-led anti-terror operations. They also airdropped logistics and arms to ISIS factions in Iraq. However, their struggle to check his successes went nowhere. He was first to declare the ISIS caliphate’s obliteration in Iraq and Syria. He also fought against the Iraqi Kurdish groups against the terrorist forces. His influence also worked well when it came to thwarting Iraq split plans. 

In 2014, a Newsweek cover contained General Soleimani’s portrait with a caption that read: “first he fought America, now he’s crushing ISIS.” In Syria, too, he commanded all of the ground operations against a range of foreign-backed terrorist groups. Where the Western generals and forces did not dare to start a ground operation against the most barbarous terrorists in Iraq and Syria, it was the general who with a great military brave and genius turned the tide in favor of the Iraqi and Syrian forces. The success of the Russian Air operations in Syria was apparently on the strength of his military initiatives. Following the recapture of Al-Qassir town in 2013, John Maguire, a former CIA officer, said that the success in the operation was owed to Soleimani’s great military talent and efforts. The victory put the Syrian Arab Army on the track of taking back one after another the terrorist-held regions in the next years. 

His previous experiences in the ground battles from eastern Iran to Lebanon to Syria and to Iraq marked him as the center of gravity of the Axis of Resistance. Even Hamas and Islamic Jihad of Palestine took advantage of his advice in their struggle against the Israeli occupation. Qassam Brigades, Gaza-based resistant factions, in a statement after his assassination said: “General Soleimani offered huge support to the Axis of Resistance and his key role in this course made him a target to the Israelis and the Americans.” 

His martyrdom’s consequences 

After Trump assumed the power, the White House stepped up its endeavor to undermine Iran’s role in the region. The size of the Resistance camp’s network was so big and bewildering to the US that Washington was practically unable to hit a specific point. Thus, Trump, who is known for his costless policies, mixed his approach with the element of speed and in a miscalculation sought to remove the general. The Americans hoped that the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis will weaken the PMF and Kata’ib Hezbollah of Iraq. But this move largely backfired unleashing consequences to the US across the region, many of them unpredictable. 

Iran’s National Security Council in a statement on Saturday asserted: “the criminals will face the tough revenge of the avengers of General Soleimani in the right time and place.” The first and most significant repercussion is the intensification of the regional peoples’ fury and sense of revenge against the American forces in the region. Just against other military leaders, Soleimani’s fame was not propagandistic. He kept away from the media. His popularity stemmed from his sacrifices to protect the Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian, Lebanese, and Palestinian people. The news of his assassination very fast became a media hit and trended on social media worldwide.

The Russian defense ministry referred to the positive role General Soleimani played in anti-ISIS fight stating that the American narrow-mindedness in assassinating the top Iranian general will intensify the crisis-hit political and military situation in the region and will have serious negative consequences to the international peace. Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev described the situation “difficult” and a harbinger of new clashes between the US and Shiites. 

From now on, Israeli security will be certainly facing serious risks. The Israeli political and military leaders are aware of these risks. Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said with regard to the current situation, Tel Aviv put its forces on high alert adding that Mount Harmon site near the Syrian border is closed to visits. 

Qassam Brigades have announced readiness to launch retaliatory attacks. The most important sites at risk from now on are the American military bases across the region. Although the US continues to keep covert the details about the number of forces and equipment they accommodate, the IRGC-QF and its regional military arms are very well familiar with them. The US is greatly concerned about this. Following the attack, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rushed to talk to the Russian officials on the assassination in a bid to reduce its consequences. Talking to Fox News on Friday, Pompeo said that the US is “committed to de-escalation” with Iran but is ready to defend itself. 

Pompeo held talks with regional officials as he launched a campaign asking the hosting states to protect the American bases and forces in the region. But this does not appear to save the American forces. 

Hashem al-Heydari, the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades secretary-general, told the media that “our response to the crime will be wise and precise. Our retaliation will be not against one person because Hajj Qassem Soleimani was the symbol of the Axis of Resistance in its entirety. Akram al-Ka’abi, the chief of the Iraqi Al-Nujaba Movement asserted that “our pain from this crime will transform to fury and enthusiasm against our enemies.”  

With the deep-rooted morale of the Axis of Resistance certainly high, the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani not only will not undermine the Resistance camp but also from now on its strategy will undergo a fundamental transformation making it more complicated and surprising, with its initial victims being the overseas units of the US military. So, in the near future, the American military’s backbones in the region will be broken. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Soleimani Iran Assassination US Terrorism

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz
Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces
Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF
Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country
Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz

Huge Crowds of Mourners Join Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession in Irans Ahvaz

Anti-war Activists Rally near Trumps DC Hotel to Oppose War with Iran
Huge Crowds of Iraqi People Attend PMFs Second-in-Command and Irans Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession
Indian Women Stage Sit-in to Protest Citizenship Bill in Delhi
Aftermath of US Aggression on Iraqi Popular Forces that Killed Some 30, Injured over 50