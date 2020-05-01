Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 5 January 2020

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a US military base in Kenya. The base -- known as Camp Simba -- is located in Lamu county, near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash The hawkish US President’s new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the cultural ones, has triggered condemnation, with many calling it a “war crime.”

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq Hadi al-Ameri, head of powerful Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in Iraq’s parliament, said the will expel American forces from the Iraqi territory, following the assassination of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) second-in-command, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP he US regime’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was “clearly an assassination,” Associated Press cited an expert in international law as saying.

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani Tens of thousands of Iraqi people have attended the funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar declared Jihad against Turkish Forces after Ankara approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli.

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets across the country on Friday to demand taking revenge from the US after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei threatened the US with harsh revenge after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis The US regime has assassinated Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched operations to eliminate remnants of the ISIS terrorist group from a strategic area in the Arab country’s Nineveh province

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran’s northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees Separatist militias in southern Yemen withdrew from committees implementing power-sharing agreement with Saudi-backed forces loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital At least 21 people have been killed in and around Jakarta after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital, Taipei, the defense ministry said.

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups Israeli regime has arrested more than 5,500 Palestinians, including 889 children and 128 girls and women, across the occupied West Bank in 2019, Palestinian rights groups said

Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said on Thursday.

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media The Chinese JYL-1 radar system reportedly has been spotted with the Syrian Army in a video.

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader Iran Leader condemned the deadly American air raids on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Washington is in fact taking revenge on the popular forces because of the key role they played in defeating the ISIS terror group.

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Sunday 5 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya
Alwaght- Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a US military base in Kenya. The base -- known as Camp Simba -- is located in Lamu county, near Kenya's border with Somalia.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia told the Daily Nation local newspaper that heavily armed militants stormed the compound at 4am local time. Witnesses heard gunfire coming from the base

Al-Shabaab said the base was used by both American and Kenyan military personnel, and that US military equipment was "destroyed," according to a statement released by the terror group Sunday.

The spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, Colonel Paul Njuguna, later said that the attackers tried to seize the Manda airstrip near the base but were repulsed. Four militants were killed, he stated, as quoted by the Standard. There were no immediate reports of casualties among the personnel at the base or civilians.

Established in 2004, Camp Simba is used by the US to train Kenyan naval units, and is believed to play an important role in American operations in Somalia and Yemen, including drone strikes.

Kenyan troops participate in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which is aimed at supporting the Somalian government in its fight against Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab often carries out terrorist attacks in Kenya. In December, militants ambushed a bus in the northern part of the country, killing 11 people, including seven police officers. One of the bloodiest attacks happened in 2013, when the group stormed a high-end shopping mall in Nairobi, the nation’s capital, killing more than 60 people, mostly civilians.

 

