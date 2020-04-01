Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 4 January 2020

Editor's Choice

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

News

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

he US regime’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was “clearly an assassination,” Associated Press cited an expert in international law as saying.

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani Tens of thousands of Iraqi people have attended the funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar declared Jihad against Turkish Forces after Ankara approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli.

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets across the country on Friday to demand taking revenge from the US after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei threatened the US with harsh revenge after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis The US regime has assassinated Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched operations to eliminate remnants of the ISIS terrorist group from a strategic area in the Arab country’s Nineveh province

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran’s northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees Separatist militias in southern Yemen withdrew from committees implementing power-sharing agreement with Saudi-backed forces loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital At least 21 people have been killed in and around Jakarta after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital, Taipei, the defense ministry said.

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups Israeli regime has arrested more than 5,500 Palestinians, including 889 children and 128 girls and women, across the occupied West Bank in 2019, Palestinian rights groups said

Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said on Thursday.

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media The Chinese JYL-1 radar system reportedly has been spotted with the Syrian Army in a video.

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader Iran Leader condemned the deadly American air raids on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Washington is in fact taking revenge on the popular forces because of the key role they played in defeating the ISIS terror group.

North Korea ‘to Develop New Strategic Weapon Soon’: Jong-un North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country will soon develop a “new strategic weapon,” after the US missed a year-end deadline for the resumption of talks with Pyongyang.

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF Hundreds of angry Iraqi people have broken down the US embassy gate door and managed to make their way inside the compound, to protest at Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday, killing at least 25 fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injuring over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the need for strengthen strategic relations with china while visiting his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers

Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee Warns of Strong Response to US

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

US Saw Most Mass Killings in 2019, 211 Killed

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue

Messages of Storming US Embassy in Iraq

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu

6 Turkish Journalists, Employee of Newspaper Sentenced to Jail over ‘Coup Link’

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital

Libya’s Haftar Declares Jihad against Turkish Troops

Erdogan Plans Libya Military Dispatch, Risking Encounter With Key Actors

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

US Seeks to Demonize Iran Missile Program: Russia

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

6 Killed in Protests over Contentious Indian Citizenship Bill

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

US Military Presence in Persian Gulf Fuels Extremism: Iran FM

Suu Kyi in World Court as Myanmar Faces Genocide Case

About 30 Ex-French Soldiers Joined Terrorist Groups in Syria, Iraq

Israeli Regime Tests Nuke-Capable Missile System

Turkey, Russia Are Quietly Competing in Libya Crisis

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

Saturday 4 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani ’Clearly an Assassination’: Expert to AP

Related Content

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani

Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

US Killing of Iran's Gen. Soleimani 'Clearly an Assassination': Expert to AP

Alwaght- The US regime's targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was “clearly an assassination,” Associated Press cited an expert in international law as saying.

American forces assassinated  Major General Soleimani and deputy head of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis early on Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that US President Donald Trump authorized the assassination operation.  

“At the direction of the president, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Although the US and Iran have long been adversaries and engaged in a shadow war in the West Asia and elsewhere, the US has never declared formal war on Iran. So the targeted killing of a high Iranian state and military official by a surprise attack was “clearly an assassination,” Mary Ellen O’Connell, an expert in international law and the laws of war at the University of Notre Dame School of Law told AP.

Whether the killing is framed as part of an armed conflict between two states or as a police action intended to deter terrorism, it cannot be characterized as an act of self-defense because there was never a full-fledged and direct attack on the United States by Iran. The United States’s legal reason for being in Iraq is to deter the Islamic State group, not to fight against Iran, O’Connell noted.

“Assassination is prohibited both in peacetime law as well as on the battlefield,” she said.

“We have really moved to a nearly lawless state,” she said. If the justification for a military response is self-defense, the response should be “necessary and proportionate.” But that would not justify individual targeted killings, she said.

The premeditated killing of a specific individual commander for what they have done on the battlefield or what they may do has been prohibited by the law of armed conflict dating from the Hague Conventions of 1907, and by a protocol of the Geneva Convention in 1949 saying “it is prohibited to kill, injure or capture an adversary by perfidy,” she added.

International war law aside, there also has been a US executive order in place since 1976 forbidding the US from carrying out political assassinations. The order came into being after revelations that the CIA had organized or sanctioned assassination attempts against foreign leaders including Fidel Castro.

The current version of the executive order states: “No person employed by or acting on behalf of the United States Government shall engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination.”

Associated Press, however, has admitted that the news agency refrains from describing General Soleimani’s killing as an assassination both because it would require that the news service decide that the act was a murder, and because the term is politically freighted.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge, saying criminals who martyred Qassem Soleimani and his death, though bitter, would double the motivation of the resistance against the American and Israeli regimes.

“All enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war,” Iran’s leader said in a statement carried by state television, in which Ayatollah Khamenei called for three days of national mourning.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the assassination would make Iran more decisive in its resistance to the United States while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said anti-US forces would exact revenge across the Muslim world.

The Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Twitter: “The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani – THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al – is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.”

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Qassem Soleimani Assassination US Crimes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces
Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF
Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country
Pension,Yellow Vest Protesters Unite in Paris March
Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces

Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces

Huge Crowds of Iraqi People Attend PMFs Second-in-Command and Irans Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession
Indian Women Stage Sit-in to Protest Citizenship Bill in Delhi
Aftermath of US Aggression on Iraqi Popular Forces that Killed Some 30, Injured over 50
Indian Govt Detains over 350 Cracking down on Citizenship Bill Protests