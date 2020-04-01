Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 4 January 2020

Editor's Choice

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

News

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani

Tens of thousands of Iraqi people have attended the funeral procession for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets across the country on Friday to demand taking revenge from the US after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei threatened the US with harsh revenge after American forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis The US regime has assassinated Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched operations to eliminate remnants of the ISIS terrorist group from a strategic area in the Arab country’s Nineveh province

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran’s northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees Separatist militias in southern Yemen withdrew from committees implementing power-sharing agreement with Saudi-backed forces loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital At least 21 people have been killed in and around Jakarta after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital, Taipei, the defense ministry said.

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups Israeli regime has arrested more than 5,500 Palestinians, including 889 children and 128 girls and women, across the occupied West Bank in 2019, Palestinian rights groups said

Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said on Thursday.

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media The Chinese JYL-1 radar system reportedly has been spotted with the Syrian Army in a video.

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader Iran Leader condemned the deadly American air raids on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Washington is in fact taking revenge on the popular forces because of the key role they played in defeating the ISIS terror group.

North Korea ‘to Develop New Strategic Weapon Soon’: Jong-un North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country will soon develop a “new strategic weapon,” after the US missed a year-end deadline for the resumption of talks with Pyongyang.

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF Hundreds of angry Iraqi people have broken down the US embassy gate door and managed to make their way inside the compound, to protest at Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday, killing at least 25 fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injuring over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the need for strengthen strategic relations with china while visiting his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday.

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies The US spy agency CIA reportedly has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they are sold, a researcher said.

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US military aggression against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Iraqis reserve the right to retaliate such a "crime".

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed

Massive Crowds of Iraqi People Join Funeral Procession of Al-Muhandis, Gen. Soleimani

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers

Is Pakistan’s Imran Khan Being Played by Saudi Arabia?

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

7 Bodies Found on North Korean Boat in Japan

6 Turkish Journalists, Employee of Newspaper Sentenced to Jail over ‘Coup Link’

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

Israel Lobby’s Hidden Hand in Theft of Iraqi, Syrian Oil

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh

ICC’s Israeli War Crimes Probe: Chances, Challenges

Saudi King Urges Persian Gulf Council’s Member to ‘Confront’ Iran

Saudi Arabia Budget Deficit to Grow to $50bn: Report

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

Saturday 4 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani

The US regime on tried to justify its assassination of the Iranian commander of the Quds Force in Iraq as an act of self-defense and a measure to "stop a war", but Trump’s Democratic presidential contenders have said that his action has put the United States on a warpath.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US regime on tried to justify its assassination of the Iranian commander of the Quds Force in Iraq as an act of self-defense and a measure to "stop a war", but Trump's Democratic presidential contenders have said that his action has put the United States on a warpath.

In a brief address from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday Trump said Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani should have been targeted and killed “long ago.”

“What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved,” Trump said. “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

 “I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential. We do not seek regime change,” he said.

 ‘Trump tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox’

Democratic presidential candidates on Friday condemned Trump from ordering the deadly strike saying his decision was reckless and could lead the United States to another war in the Middle East.

"President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox," former US Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement.

At a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, he added that "the prospect of direct conflict with Iran is greater than it has ever been."

Trump’s move ‘brings us closer to another disastrous war’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also issued a stark warning about Trump's decision.

He said the move "brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars."

"Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one," Sanders said during an address to supporters in Anamosa, Iowa.

“Trump makes decisions impulsively and without any congressional consultation. Congress needs to reassert its authority over matters of war. Our Founding Fathers had it right,” he said.

‘We're not here by accident’

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren warned, "We're on the brink of yet another war in the Middle East.”

"We're not here by accident. We're here because a reckless president, his allies and his administration have spent years pushing us here,” she added.

As Republican and Democratic lawmakers sparred over the wisdom of the attack, some legal experts questioned whether Trump had the legal authority to target an Iranian general on Iraqi soil without the permission of Iraq’s government, and whether it was legal under international and US law.

The UN Charter prohibits the use of force against other states unless a state gives consent to the use of force on its territory. Wave of condemnations from Iraqi officials, including President Barham Saleh and caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi indicates absence of consent from the Arab country.

Yale Law School professor Oona Hathaway, an international law expert, said on Twitter that the available facts “do not seem to support” the assertion that the strike was an act of self-defense, and concluded it was “legally tenuous under both domestic and international law.”

Scott Anderson, a former legal adviser to the US Embassy in Baghdad under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, said Trump’s justification so far under international law is questionable.

Under historic norms of international law, a country can defend itself preemptively if it acts out of necessity and responds proportionally to the threat.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions, questioned whether the attack met this threshold.

The targeting of Soleimani “appears far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self-defense,” she said. “Lawful justifications for such killings are very narrowly defined and it is hard to imagine how any of these can apply to these killings.”

Democratic lawmakers called on Trump to provide details about the imminent threat that he said Soleimani represented.

“I believe there was a threat, but the question of how imminent is still one I want answered,” Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Reuters.

Other critics raised questions about Trump’s authority to kill Soleimani under US law, and whether he should have acted without first notifying Congress.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), were killed in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early on Friday. The US strike took place at the Baghdad International Airport, killing eight other people.

The Pentagon said Trump had ordered Gen. Soleimani's assassination.

The assassination came as the US military said on Sunday it had carried out strikes in western Iraq against the Kataib Hezbollah group, which is part of the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces.

Iraqi security sources said at least 25 fighters were killed and at least 55 wounded following the air attacks.

Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called the move a “dangerous escalation that threatens the security of Iraq and the region” in a statement on Sunday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei promised "severe revenge" for the death of the military commander. Ayatollah Khamenei said the “cruelest people on earth” assassinated the “honorable” commander who “courageously fought for years against the evils and bandits of the world.”

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Qassem Soleimani US Crimes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces
Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF
Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country
Pension,Yellow Vest Protesters Unite in Paris March
Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces

Iranians Mourn Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Hands of US Forces

Huge Crowds of Iraqi People Attend PMFs Second-in-Command and Irans Gen. Soleimanis Funeral Procession
Indian Women Stage Sit-in to Protest Citizenship Bill in Delhi
Aftermath of US Aggression on Iraqi Popular Forces that Killed Some 30, Injured over 50
Indian Govt Detains over 350 Cracking down on Citizenship Bill Protests