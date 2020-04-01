Another Airstrike Hits Iraqi Popular Forces, Six Killed

Alwaght- Six members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed after a three-car convoy was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad. The PMF said that medics were in the cars.

The convoy was struck in the northern outskirts of the Iraqi capital in the district of al-Taji late on Friday, according to an Iraqi military source cited by Reuters.

No side has carried responsibility for the attack.

An unconfirmed photo of the aftermath of the attack emerged on social media, showing three burning vehicles, two of them overturned.

Iraqi popular mobilization forces refuted reports that two commanders – Shibl al-Zaydi, secretary general of the Kataib al-Imam, as well as Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq – were among victims of the terrorist attack. Instead of senior leaders, the convoy contained medics, the group said.

“Initial sources confirm that the strike targeted a convoy of Popular Mobilization Forces medics near Taji stadium in Baghdad,” said the statement, cited by Reuters.

The bombing comes on the heels of a US air raid near the Baghdad International Airport late on Thursday night, which assassinated Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and second in command of in the PMF, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.