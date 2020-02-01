Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

News

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General

Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched operations to eliminate remnants of the ISIS terrorist group from a strategic area in the Arab country’s Nineveh province

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran’s northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees Separatist militias in southern Yemen withdrew from committees implementing power-sharing agreement with Saudi-backed forces loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital At least 21 people have been killed in and around Jakarta after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital, Taipei, the defense ministry said.

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups Israeli regime has arrested more than 5,500 Palestinians, including 889 children and 128 girls and women, across the occupied West Bank in 2019, Palestinian rights groups said

Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said on Thursday.

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media The Chinese JYL-1 radar system reportedly has been spotted with the Syrian Army in a video.

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader Iran Leader condemned the deadly American air raids on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Washington is in fact taking revenge on the popular forces because of the key role they played in defeating the ISIS terror group.

North Korea ‘to Develop New Strategic Weapon Soon’: Jong-un North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country will soon develop a “new strategic weapon,” after the US missed a year-end deadline for the resumption of talks with Pyongyang.

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF Hundreds of angry Iraqi people have broken down the US embassy gate door and managed to make their way inside the compound, to protest at Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday, killing at least 25 fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injuring over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the need for strengthen strategic relations with china while visiting his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday.

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies The US spy agency CIA reportedly has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they are sold, a researcher said.

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US military aggression against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Iraqis reserve the right to retaliate such a "crime".

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia Iranian and Russian foreign ministers rebuked attempts by Western states at increasing tensions in the West Asia region

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers A Greek court has found a British woman guilty of falsely accusing 12 Israeli men of gang-raping her while she was on holiday in Cyprus.

Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee Warns of Strong Response to US Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee warned of a strong response against American forces in Iraq following US air strikes in Iraq that hit several bases of Iraqi popular forces and killed at least 25 people.

‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London Some vandals have spray-painted in red and purple the Jewish holy symbol and the numbers 911 across a synagogue and shops in north London, including South Hampstead Synagogue, referring to a theory that Jews were responsible for the 9/11 terror attack in the US.

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Tel Aviv will soon establish normal ties and formal peace agreements with a number of Arab countries.

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General
Alwaght- Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

Speaking in an interview with Israel’s FM103 radio station, Major General Amos Gilead, Executive Director of IPS Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, noted that although a preemptive strike on Iran may seem to be a good idea, Israel has not created the preparedness that it needs to carry out such an attack.

“If we attacked Iran and Iran fired missiles at us, we must be so ready to win the war. However, we have not achieved this level of preparedness in past years…. Even if we launched such an attack, we would find ourselves alone after that and Iranians will give us an appropriate answer,” he said.

The top Israeli general added that “such a war might be very long and painful. It is true that [the Israeli] government can make this decision, but I am not sure that it would have a successful result.”

Gilead added that even unilateral sanctions imposed by the US administration of President Donald Trump after Washington left a landmark nuclear deal with Iran – which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – have failed to bring Iran to its knees.

He added that despite all pressures and sanctions, Israel and the US have failed to make Iran give up plans and “Iranians are marching ahead despite their dire economic situation.”

The general stated that recent remarks by Israel’s minister for military affairs Naftali Bennett to this effect were dangerous, adding, “With due respect, this is not a decision for the minister to make on his own, but it is for cabinet to make this call on the prime minister’s order and after consultation with the army.”

On December 8, Bennett claimed that Iran was ”trying to establish a ring of fire around” Israel, adding, “It is already based in Lebanon and is trying to establish in Syria, Gaza and more."

Bennett noted that the regime had to increase its operations on the Syrian soil against what he called “Iranian targets.”

"We need to move from containment to attack,” he added, referring to the operations, which are already offensive in nature. “We say to Iran: Syria will become your Vietnam,” Bennett stated.

Bennett’s claim evoked a strong response from Iran with the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman warning that the Islamic Republic’s response to any such potential effrontery will make the occupying regime regret its acts.

 “Iran will deliver a crushing and regret-inducing response to any such aggressive or foolish acts,” he added, the Ministry reported on Monday.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gilead said, “If we want to enter a faceoff [with Iran], we need to have fundamental support of and coordination with the United States. However, at the present time, there is no such coordination between Americans’ words and deeds…. When Iranians make advances, nobody does anything. They only reacted when an American security force was killed [in Iraq].”

Gilead then accused Iran of being behind the recent protests outside the US embassy in Baghdad, which came in response to an earlier attack by US forces on five bases of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units in western Anbar province and neighboring Syria.

He claimed that by organizing protests in front of the US embassy in Baghdad, Iran is trying to scare Americans, because Americans have bitter experiences with regard to their embassies in the past.

His allegation came despite the fact that Iran has categorically denied having any role in the incident outside the US embassy in Iraq.

Speaking in a public meeting on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei strongly condemned the deadly American air raids that targeted the positions of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, saying Washington is in fact taking revenge on the popular forces because of the key role they played in defeating the Daesh terror group.

“You are witnessing what they [the Americans] are doing in Iraq and Syria. They are taking revenge on Hashd al-Sha’abi because it paralyzed and [eventually] eliminated Daesh, which they [the Americans] had created and nurtured,” the Leader said.

The Leader went on to say, “If Iran decides to confront a country, it will do so openly. But everyone must know that we are strongly committed to the country’s interests and the Iranian nation’s dignity, grandeur and progress, and we shall not hesitate to intervene and deal a blow to any party who attempts to pose a threat to the country.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Iranian nation as being “courageous, vigilant and ready for action on all fronts."

“Contrary to certain propositions that a war would break out, we shall never drive the country in the direction of war. However, if others attempt to impose anything on our country, we shall stand against them with all our might.”

 

