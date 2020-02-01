Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 2 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

News

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General

Tel Aviv regime is not capable of carrying out a preemptive military strike against Iran, a top Israeli general said

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched operations to eliminate remnants of the ISIS terrorist group from a strategic area in the Arab country’s Nineveh province

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran’s northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees Separatist militias in southern Yemen withdrew from committees implementing power-sharing agreement with Saudi-backed forces loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital At least 21 people have been killed in and around Jakarta after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital, Taipei, the defense ministry said.

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups Israeli regime has arrested more than 5,500 Palestinians, including 889 children and 128 girls and women, across the occupied West Bank in 2019, Palestinian rights groups said

Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said on Thursday.

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media The Chinese JYL-1 radar system reportedly has been spotted with the Syrian Army in a video.

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader Iran Leader condemned the deadly American air raids on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Washington is in fact taking revenge on the popular forces because of the key role they played in defeating the ISIS terror group.

North Korea ‘to Develop New Strategic Weapon Soon’: Jong-un North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country will soon develop a “new strategic weapon,” after the US missed a year-end deadline for the resumption of talks with Pyongyang.

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF Hundreds of angry Iraqi people have broken down the US embassy gate door and managed to make their way inside the compound, to protest at Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday, killing at least 25 fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injuring over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the need for strengthen strategic relations with china while visiting his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday.

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies The US spy agency CIA reportedly has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they are sold, a researcher said.

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US military aggression against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Iraqis reserve the right to retaliate such a "crime".

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia Iranian and Russian foreign ministers rebuked attempts by Western states at increasing tensions in the West Asia region

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers A Greek court has found a British woman guilty of falsely accusing 12 Israeli men of gang-raping her while she was on holiday in Cyprus.

Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee Warns of Strong Response to US Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee warned of a strong response against American forces in Iraq following US air strikes in Iraq that hit several bases of Iraqi popular forces and killed at least 25 people.

‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London Some vandals have spray-painted in red and purple the Jewish holy symbol and the numbers 911 across a synagogue and shops in north London, including South Hampstead Synagogue, referring to a theory that Jews were responsible for the 9/11 terror attack in the US.

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Tel Aviv will soon establish normal ties and formal peace agreements with a number of Arab countries.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing

Israel Unable to Launch Preemptive Strike against Iran: Top General

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital

Messages of Storming US Embassy in Iraq

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees

Popular Forces Begin Operation in Northern Iraq to Clear Remnants of ISIS Terrorists

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee Warns of Strong Response to US

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue

Netanyahu’s Son Calls for Removal of British Diplomats from Occupied Palestine

Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers

90 Killed in Somalia Capital as Truck Bomb Hits Checkpoint

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Messages of Storming US Embassy in Iraq

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

Implications Of Iran’s Syria Missile System Dispatch For Israeli Regime?

Pentagon Grounds Saudi Pilots, Halts Military Training after Florida Shooting

Reasons behind Israeli leaders’ Threats against Iran

Iran, Russia Warn over ISIS Terrorists’ Relocation to Afghanistan

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Trump Rebukes World Bank over Greenlighting $1bn+Loan Program for China

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

How Is NATO Divided In Adopting Anti-Chinese Approach?

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Thursday 2 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Related Content

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The visit followed Zarif’s talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow. The issues discussed during the visits demonstrated the fast growth of the trilateral cooperation over the past few years marked by last week’s naval drills by the Chinese Russian, and Iranian navies in the Sea of Oman and Indian Ocean.

Teaming up against unilateralism

The Iranian FM visit to China comes in an appropriate diplomatic atmosphere on the heels of the unprecedented and large-scale naval drills. The drills, meant to promote peace and stability in the region, had a huge influence in vitiating the US-led maritime alliance which Iran says was established for ill-intentions.

Iran and China both agree that the US military measures and interventionist strategy in West Asia and particularly Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz are the main causes of the regional tensions. Their naval exercises carried a clear message: they cannot simply be onlookers to the US overhearing policies in a region vital to the world energy supply and a gate all of the countries want it safe and away from the hegemonic powers.

In fact, Zarif’s trips to Russia and China are complementary to the Islamic Republic’s strategic measures along with the two Security Council powers. In talks with his Chinese counterpart, Zarif said that Iran and China are united in their joint efforts to fight unilateralism and promote multilateralism in 2020.

As the world moves to multipolar order from the unipolar one, Iran, which is located in the “heartland” region and holding such peace initiatives as Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), can have a pivotal role in the transition to the new order. After talks with the Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, Zarif said that Russia supports the HOPE initiative and that Tehran appreciates the Russian positive role in the region and backs Moscow plan for the Persian Gulf security. He in a Twitter message unveiled a 25-year partnership roadmap.

His Twitter post read: “Delighted to welcome 2020 with our Chinese friends in Beijing.

Potentials of 25-year bilateral roadmap to further solidify Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership are immense.

We intend to realize them, while also pursuing closer regional and global cooperation.”

In his Russia visit, Zarif talked bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments with Lavrov. They both emphasized the growing cooperation in all areas. They added that there are even more grounds for broader ties, including the Eurasia Economic Union, using national currencies in bilateral trade and ditching the US dollar, and technological cooperation.

Partners’ nuclear discussions

Zarif paid the visit to Russia and China while only a week was left to the Iranian deadline set for the West to show commitment to the nuclear deal. Tehran has warned that it would take the fifth step of reducing its nuclear agreement commitments if Europeans fail. Russia and China have been more committed than the other signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal– the US, Britain, Germany, and France. Lavrov, on Monday during joint press conference with Zarif warned about collapse of the agreement if the US does not return and Iran abandons commitment to it. He continued that only if the US, which pulled out of it in May 2018, returns, the European signatories can fulfill their commitments.

Among the Security Council members, China puts the biggest emphasis on saving the nuclear deal. China’s FM in his talks with Zarif reiterated the commitment to the agreement. He blasted the US President Donald Trump and bullying behavior. He added: China and Iran should stand together against unilateralism and bullying.”

Just unlike Europe, China insists that the US is the cause of the current tensions with Iran. China foreign ministry’s spokesman Gang Shuang in a recent press conference said that Beijing tries to save the nuclear deal. He went on: “the US violated its international commitments and put severe pressure on Iran. This is the cause of Iran nuclear tensions. He further told the journalists that Beijing is willing to work with Tehran advance sustainable growth and comprehensive strategic collaboration.

Russia and China role in nuclear deal’s future

Economically, Iran successfully weathered the sanctions and strategically engaged in trilateral naval drills to show off its power. That is while Zarif is expected to travel to New York in mid-January. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said that Zarif was invited to join the Security Council special meeting on the goals of the UN charter on the 70th anniversary of UN foundation. The spokesman said: “the meeting will give a chance to talk unilateralism and its consequences on the international order.”

The Iranian diplomacy comes amid recent European threats to trigger “snapback mechanism”. The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was first to make such threat. In late November 2019, he said that the EU seriously mulls triggering the snapback mechanism that can reimpose the sanctions on Iran. On December 20, Reuters reported that in January the European diplomats will refer to the dispute-solving mechanism of the nuclear deal, officially dubbed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). France, Britain, and Germany have agreed to move to resend Iran’s case to the Security Council but will wait to see what Iran will do in reducing its nuclear commitments.

Iran has so far taken four steps to reduce its nuclear commitments allowed by the JCPOA’s articles 26 and 36 in response to the West’s decline to meet what it promised to do under the nuclear deal. Two steps remain to full withdrawal. Tehran says fifth step is developing nuclear propulsion capability for maritime use, and sixth step will be withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The articles 26 and 36 provide dispute-solving mechanism within the JCPOA. According to article 36, if Iran or other signatories believe that the other side does not stand by its commitments, they can refer the case to a joint commission which has 15 days to solve the case or the time can be extended by a collective agreement. If the commission fails to offer a solution, article 37 will be triggered, referring the case to the Security Council, which should decide on continuation of suspension of sanctions or take other steps. It has 30 days to teach a solution. Otherwise, the sanctions will return to their pre-JCPOA form. This mechanism is called “snapback” and cannot be vetoed.

A country can trigger the snapback that is a member of the nuclear deal. So, the US cannot take the move. Only the European trio, as well as China and Russia, can do so. The EU has so far not implemented the sanctions-circumventing mechanism known as INSTEX, or Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, triggering provoking Iranian steps. Europe possibly will still play good-and-bad police role in the case.

Russia and China play two important roles: under the article 37 and as they confirm Iran’s commitment to the JCPOA terms, Moscow and Beijing can influence the Security Council’s decision to prevent activation of snapback mechanism. Second role will be after possible activation of snapback mechanism. Even if the sanctions are reinstated and Iran’s case goes under UN Chapter VII, Russia and China will not be accordant with the US’s anti-Iranian pressures as in the past.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Alliance China Russia Naval Drills Nuclear

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF
Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country
Pension,Yellow Vest Protesters Unite in Paris March
At Least 90 Killed in Somalia Capital after Truck Bomb Hit Checkpoint
Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF

Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF

Indian Women Stage Sit-in to Protest Citizenship Bill in Delhi
Aftermath of US Aggression on Iraqi Popular Forces that Killed Some 30, Injured over 50
Indian Govt Detains over 350 Cracking down on Citizenship Bill Protests
Iran, China, Russia Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean