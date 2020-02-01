Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran

Alwaght- An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran's northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday.

The tremor hit the town of Sangan, in Khaf County, at a shallow depth of 8 kilometers at 07:59 a.m. local time (04:29 GMT).

Hojjatali Shayanfar, director general of the provincial emergency department, said, “We have not received any reports of casualties until this moment, but a large area has been affected, which our survey teams are investigating.”

However, he added, there has been damage to livestock storage units because the quake-hit area is home to the nomadic population.

Khaf Governor Hossein Sanjarani confirmed that the earthquake had no casualties, but killed some livestock.

Aid workers have been deployed to the affected region, he pointed out.