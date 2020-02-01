Messages of Storming US Embassy in Iraq

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 2 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

News

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook struck Iran’s northeastern Khorasan-e Razavi Province near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees Separatist militias in southern Yemen withdrew from committees implementing power-sharing agreement with Saudi-backed forces loyal to ex-Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital At least 21 people have been killed in and around Jakarta after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia’s capital on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital, Taipei, the defense ministry said.

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups Israeli regime has arrested more than 5,500 Palestinians, including 889 children and 128 girls and women, across the occupied West Bank in 2019, Palestinian rights groups said

Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said on Thursday.

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media The Chinese JYL-1 radar system reportedly has been spotted with the Syrian Army in a video.

US Taking Revenge on Iraqi Popular Forces for Defeating ISIS: Iran Leader Iran Leader condemned the deadly American air raids on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Washington is in fact taking revenge on the popular forces because of the key role they played in defeating the ISIS terror group.

North Korea ‘to Develop New Strategic Weapon Soon’: Jong-un North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country will soon develop a “new strategic weapon,” after the US missed a year-end deadline for the resumption of talks with Pyongyang.

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF Hundreds of angry Iraqi people have broken down the US embassy gate door and managed to make their way inside the compound, to protest at Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday, killing at least 25 fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injuring over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the need for strengthen strategic relations with china while visiting his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday.

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies The US spy agency CIA reportedly has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they are sold, a researcher said.

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US military aggression against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Iraqis reserve the right to retaliate such a "crime".

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia Iranian and Russian foreign ministers rebuked attempts by Western states at increasing tensions in the West Asia region

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers A Greek court has found a British woman guilty of falsely accusing 12 Israeli men of gang-raping her while she was on holiday in Cyprus.

Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee Warns of Strong Response to US Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee warned of a strong response against American forces in Iraq following US air strikes in Iraq that hit several bases of Iraqi popular forces and killed at least 25 people.

‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London Some vandals have spray-painted in red and purple the Jewish holy symbol and the numbers 911 across a synagogue and shops in north London, including South Hampstead Synagogue, referring to a theory that Jews were responsible for the 9/11 terror attack in the US.

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Tel Aviv will soon establish normal ties and formal peace agreements with a number of Arab countries.

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed President Barham Salih has slammed US attacks on Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) that claimed lives of more than two dozen.

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade At Least 9 militias were killed in southern Yemen on Sunday after an explosion ripped through a military parade belonging to the Security Belt forces - mercenaries backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Taiwan Military Chief among Eight Dead as Helicopter Makes Forced Landing

Messages of Storming US Embassy in Iraq

21 Dead, Thousands Displaced as Floods, Landslides hit Indonesia’s Capital

Israeli Regime Detained over 5,500 Palestinians in 2019: Rights groups

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Shakes Northeastern Iran

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement

Erdogan Plans Libya Military Dispatch, Risking Encounter With Key Actors

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Egypt Cabinet Reshuffle: Goals And Outlook

US Saw Most Mass Killings in 2019, 211 Killed

Wikileaks Still Holding Powerful to Account as Founder Julian Assange “Slowly Dies” in Prison

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu

‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London

Barham Salih’s Resignation Game Amid Iraq Crisis: Goals, Influences

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

6 Turkish Journalists, Employee of Newspaper Sentenced to Jail over ‘Coup Link’

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

New Sanctions to Ban Humanitarian Trade with Iran: US Treasury

World Silent While Kashmir Is Turned Into Another West Bank

Corrupt Elements Pushing Lebanon’s Protests to Attack Hezbollah

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

Iran Concerned over US Missile Tests, Unilateral Exit from INF

Jailed Iranian Scientist Freed from US Prison after One Year

Turkish Navy Intercepts Israeli Research Vessel off Eastern Cyprus

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Messages of Storming US Embassy in Iraq

Thursday 2 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Messages of Storming US Embassy in Iraq
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- As it was expected, the Iraqi people’s fury very fast afflicted the US, starting with the American embassy in Baghdad that was stormed by angry Iraqis protesting American airstrikes on Tuesday targeting the positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) camping on the Iraqi-Syrian border to prevent ISIS terrorists from returning. 

Fearing of unpredicted events, the US evacuated its embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. The people moved abruptly to the American embassy after holding funeral service to those killed by the American air raid. They held protests outside the diplomatic building for several hours in a show of anger with the American “barbarous crime” against the volunteer force that was founded in 2014 to fight the ISIS terrorist group emerging fast and seizing large swaths of land in the country at the time. 

The demonstrators set alight the American flag and wrote “down with America” and other chants on the building’s walls. They, despite the US troops’ tear gas and rubber bullets firing, managed to penetrate the security blockades and enter the parking. All the protestors wanted to send one clear message to Washington: go out of Iraq. 

The US, which carried out the attack on the PMF fighters in an effort to promote interests in Iraq and protect its forces operating in the Arab country, has ended up in new big trouble not easy to get out of. The American officials, still favoring a policy of blame-shifting, talk about a response to Iran which they claim is the cause of the trouble. Trump in a Twitter post said: “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will," Trump tweeted. "They will be held fully responsible. Also, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified.” 

The remarks by the American president should be seen as a sign of the US frustration with finding a way to walk out of the new crisis. While many Iraqi people on Tuesday reacted to the US “aggression” and disrespect to their national sovereignty, the American officials instead of apologizing and accepting that they did a wrong move to placate the outraged Iraqi protestors alleged that the wave of anti-American demonstrations was directed from outside of Iraq. This proved to be contempt to millions of Iraqis calling for the US forces to move out of their country. The American behavior ignored the Iraqi people’s wariness of over a decade of the US occupation, civilian killings, conspiracies, political meddling, and promoting chaos all done by the Americans in their country. 

Trump’s stance on the developing crisis bears witness to the depth of the White House policies’ contradiction and vacillation regarding the Iraqi developments. The American media and diplomats maneuver over the alleged anti-Iranian nature of the Iraqi protests that have been held unceasingly over the past three months. To prove their claims, the Americans even orchestrated attacks on Iranian diplomatic places in Najaf, Karbala, and Basra provinces of Iraq using their agents mainly the remnants of Baathist party. Now they have contradicted themselves by accusing Iran of standing behind the US embassy attacks. In fact, Trump unconsciously confirmed that Iran’s influence in Iraq is large to an extent that it can mobilize thousands of anti-US protesters only hours after the American airstrike on the PMF to storm and even push to closure the American embassy. 

This largely contradictory position is indicative of the continuation of the wrong American policies and strategic mistakes in Iraq. But now the situation has changed dramatically. Even if the American occipitals do not seek the expulsion of the American forces from Iraq, the people will form a movement making such demands to the Iraqi leaders. For now, there should be some patience to see where the course of the new crisis will go.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Iraq Protests PMF Attack

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF
Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country
Pension,Yellow Vest Protesters Unite in Paris March
At Least 90 Killed in Somalia Capital after Truck Bomb Hit Checkpoint
Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF

Iraqi Protesters Storm into American Embassy after US Airstrike on PMF

Indian Women Stage Sit-in to Protest Citizenship Bill in Delhi
Aftermath of US Aggression on Iraqi Popular Forces that Killed Some 30, Injured over 50
Indian Govt Detains over 350 Cracking down on Citizenship Bill Protests
Iran, China, Russia Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean