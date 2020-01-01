Erdogan Plans Libya Military Dispatch, Risking Encounter With Key Actors

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 1 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

News

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

Hundreds of angry Iraqi people have broken down the US embassy gate door and managed to make their way inside the compound, to protest at Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday, killing at least 25 fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injuring over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the need for strengthen strategic relations with china while visiting his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday.

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies The US spy agency CIA reportedly has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they are sold, a researcher said.

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US military aggression against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Iraqis reserve the right to retaliate such a "crime".

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia Iranian and Russian foreign ministers rebuked attempts by Western states at increasing tensions in the West Asia region

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers A Greek court has found a British woman guilty of falsely accusing 12 Israeli men of gang-raping her while she was on holiday in Cyprus.

Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee Warns of Strong Response to US Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee warned of a strong response against American forces in Iraq following US air strikes in Iraq that hit several bases of Iraqi popular forces and killed at least 25 people.

‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London Some vandals have spray-painted in red and purple the Jewish holy symbol and the numbers 911 across a synagogue and shops in north London, including South Hampstead Synagogue, referring to a theory that Jews were responsible for the 9/11 terror attack in the US.

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Tel Aviv will soon establish normal ties and formal peace agreements with a number of Arab countries.

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed President Barham Salih has slammed US attacks on Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) that claimed lives of more than two dozen.

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade At Least 9 militias were killed in southern Yemen on Sunday after an explosion ripped through a military parade belonging to the Security Belt forces - mercenaries backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Netanyahu’s Son Calls for Removal of British Diplomats from Occupied Palestine The eldest son of Israeli regime’s Premier Yair Netanyahu called for British diplomats’ expulsion from occupied Palestine after the British Consulate in al-Quds (Jerusalem) referred to the Palestinian territories as occupied.

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement The US urged European countries to blacklist Hezbollah after accusing the Lebanese resistance movement for a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base housing American forces.

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue Iraqi Protesters have shut down an oilfield, cutting off electricity to the facility in the latest wave of riots that have crippled the Arab country.

US Saw Most Mass Killings in 2019, 211 Killed The US has seen the highest number of mass killings in 2019, with 41 incidents claiming lives of 211 people.

6 Turkish Journalists, Employee of Newspaper Sentenced to Jail over ‘Coup Link’ A Turkish court on Friday convicted six journalists and one other employee of an independent newspaper over charges of aiding the network of a US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of masterminding the failed coup in 2016

7 Bodies Found on North Korean Boat in Japan Bodies of seven people have been found in a North Korean fishing boat that washed up on a Japanese island, AFP reported.

90 Killed in Somalia Capital as Truck Bomb Hits Checkpoint At least 90 people were killed in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint.

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) says it has fend off an attack by ISIS terrorist group against an area south of Samarra city

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday a four-day joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies

Erdogan Plans Libya Military Dispatch, Risking Encounter With Key Actors

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade

Israeli Regime Halts Jordan Valley Annexation Following ICC War Crimes Probe

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu

‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London

Erdogan Plans Libya Military Dispatch, Risking Encounter With Key Actors

US Saw Most Mass Killings in 2019, 211 Killed

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies

Barham Salih’s Resignation Game Amid Iraq Crisis: Goals, Influences

Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

Top Iraqi Cleric Strongly Slams Protester’s Lynching of Teenager

OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

Iraqi Political Scenarios After PM Resignation

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System

After His Mysterious Death, Media Scrambles to Get its Story Straight About White Helmets Founder James Le Mesurier

What Does Hamas Leader Seek Behind Russia Visit?

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Erdogan Plans Libya Military Dispatch, Risking Encounter With Key Actors

Wednesday 1 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Erdogan Plans Libya Military Dispatch, Risking Encounter With Key Actors

Related Content

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya

Turkey, Russia Are Quietly Competing in Libya Crisis

Turkey Seeks to Set up Military Base in Libya: Report

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Turkish presidential office on Monday sent a letter to the parliament with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling for the parliament to approve military forces deployment to Libya. 

The letter read that after February 2011 developments, the efforts to establish democratic institutions in Libya were undermined as the armed clashes sparked, leading to sporadic governing structures. Now with the presentation of this bid to the parliament, the Turkish military deployment to the North African nation has become even more serious. 

Libya and the Turkish military dispatch 

Following the intensification of the tensions and launching a new wave of attacks by General Khalifa Haftar on December 12 to seize the capital Tripoli, Fathi Bashagha, the minister of interior of the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord, officially urged allied Turkey to deploy military forces to the war-ravaged country. Since the beginning, Erdogan responded affirmatively to the call saying that when the parliament reopens in January next year, he will send a bill on the issue to the lawmakers. Now the parliament has received the bill and it is expected that the lawmakers authorize Erdogan to send troops and military equipment to help the GNA. 

The military deployment to Libya becomes even more serious as Ankara and the GNA on November 27 signed two important pacts: One was on the maritime sovereignty of the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea and the other was about boosting security and military cooperation. After these pacts were signed, Libya case, which is apparently tied to geoeconomics and geopolitics of the Mediterranean and makes more actors sensitive to the Libyan future, made the competitions more complicated and ambiguous. 

This is while the Libyan clashes have dramatically increased, reaching a decisive juncture. In response to Haftar-led attacks, the GNA launched “Operation Volcano of Rage” to push back the militias advancing towards the capital. 

Libya’s complicated circumstances 

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are two key regional actors in the Libya conflict. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Saudis offered Haftar “tens of millions of dollars” in return for start of the operation to capture the capital Tripoli, the seat of the GNA. On the opposite side, Turkey has its own justifications to play its Libya role. Beside historical motivations and Erdogan’s neo-Ottomanism, Ankara invested massively in Libya. A Bloomberg news agency’s report claimed that Turkish companies active in Libya agreed with the GNA to invest $18 billion in Libyan projects. 

When the Haftar-led forces, calling themselves Libyan National Army (LNA), claimed that only 300 meters separated them from Tripoli, a number of Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters published a video on social media saying that they entered Libya to support the GNA-aligned forces. Some media even claimed that the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters arrived in Libya and immediately launched their ground campaign against the anti-government forces. On Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based opposition-run monitoring group, said that Turkey sent about 500 Syrian Turkmen fighters to Libya for the battle there. Earlier, the Saudi-run Al-Arabiya news network talked about Turkish arms shipments delivered to GNA-led forces in Misrata port city northwest of Libya. The arms were meant to be sent to forces protecting Tripoli, the Saudi-funded news network added. 

While Turkey and Libya are directing a proxy war in Libya, a relatively large number of foreign players with even more complicated stances and interests are beholding the wrestling of Haftar-led forces and their GNA-led opponents for the capital. They are assessing the situation in expectation of an appropriate chance to step in. 

The UAE and Egypt support Saudi Arabia’s agenda in Libya. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt in comments on the Libyan situation said that Libya was a key element in Egyptian security. He is hopeful that a coup-yielded government like his own comes to power in Libya to quell the Muslim Brotherhood-aligned government that is now governing Libya’s Tripoli. 

France and Italy support Haftar, too, and Germany seeks a political solution. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said last week that he called on Turkey to refrain from seeking a military solution to the Libyan crisis. Among the regional countries, Tunisia supports the Turkish stance, though conservatively. Tunisian parliament’s speaker last week said that his country only recognizes the GNA in Libya that is also recognized by the United Nations. He added, however, that he does not support any warring side in Libya. This stance complies with Turkey’s demand. On Wednesday, Erdogan in a surprise visit traveled to Tunisia to discuss the Libyan crisis with the Tunisian leaders. 

Russian and American stances on Libya are so complicated. Moscow and Washington’s interests in Libya are related to Europe and the rivalry over the energy exports. Russia relatively favors tensions in Libya as escalation between the Libyan sides will lead to tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, a region that recently witnessed significant agreements for gas exports to Europe. The conflict will also delay potential Libyan gas deliveries to Europe to an uncertain time. This will make Russia support the Turkish deployment while it already backed Haftar’s campaign. Erdogan in his latest visit to Moscow pushed to persuade President Vladimir Putin of Russia to stop support to Wagner Group, a Russian militant mercenary company fighting beside anti-GNA forces. 

The success to avoid a confrontation with Moscow had the side effect of distancing from Washington as Haftar holds close relations with the American administration. US President Donald Trump is seeking to pressure Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean by supporting Cyprus there. To send forces to Libya, Turkey will need to cross Kurdish Cyprus. Greece will be provoked, meanwhile. 

In November 2019, Egypt held military drills with Southern Cyprus and Greece in an attempt to flex muscles to Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey’s military deployment will shift Ankara’s proxy war in Libya to direct involvement, something posing a substantial risk to Ankara as the US, Europe, and their Arab allies, each pursuing various interests, watch the Libyan military developments very closely. 

Now the Turkish parliament faces a difficult situation to make a crucial decision. The Turkish opposition finds troops deployment dangerous and even fatal. But Erdogan is sturdy in his decision. In the latest speech in Izmit city, Erdogan said that if Ankara walks back from its approach to Northern Cyprus and Libya, Turkey “will have no coasts for swimming and fishing.” 

The Turkish leader has so far declined to release his main motivations behind Turkey's Libya military role. Does he seek a limited operation for big advantages like those launched in Syria? Does he favor long-term conflict in Libya? Or will he just seek setting up military bases in Libya and Tunisia? 

Answers to these questions largely depend on other actors’ reactions. Recently Egypt softened its tone and defended political solution. Khalifa called on the world community to prevent Turkish military deployment. On December 21, his forces seized a Turkish ship off Libya coasts and transferred it to Ras Al-Hilal port in the country’s east in a bid to put strains on Ankara. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Libya Erdogan Military Deployment Intervention Haftar

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country
Pension,Yellow Vest Protesters Unite in Paris March
At Least 90 Killed in Somalia Capital after Truck Bomb Hit Checkpoint
With No Christmas Truce,Transport Strikes Continue across France
Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country

Iranian People Hold 9-Day Pro-Establishment Rally across Country

Aftermath of US Aggression on Iraqi Popular Forces that Killed Some 30, Injured over 50
Indian Govt Detains over 350 Cracking down on Citizenship Bill Protests
Iran, China, Russia Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean
World Pilgrims Flock to Bethlehem for Christmas Celebrations