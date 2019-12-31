Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

Alwaght- Hundreds of angry Iraqi people have broken down the US embassy gate door and managed to make their way inside the compound, to protest at Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday, killing at least 25 fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injuring over 50 others in Anbar Province.

The demonstrators, chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning US flags, called for the US mission to be shut down and for the parliament to order US forces to leave Iraq.

“Parliament should oust US troops, or else we will,” one poster said.

Reuters cited two Iraqi Foreign Ministry sources as saying that the US ambassador and other staff have been evacuated from the embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad as protests rage outside.

The ambassador and staff left out of security concerns. One official said a few embassy protection staff remained, according to the Reuters.

Iraqi protesters, according to the AFP, breached the outer wall of the high-security compound on Tuesday, prompting the American forces deployed inside to fire tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowds.

The protesters pulled security cameras off the wall as Iraqi security forces tried to keep them back.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi lawmakers chanted anti-US slogans during a parliamentary session.