Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

News

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies

The US spy agency CIA reportedly has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they are sold, a researcher said.

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US military aggression against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Iraqis reserve the right to retaliate such a "crime".

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia Iranian and Russian foreign ministers rebuked attempts by Western states at increasing tensions in the West Asia region

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers A Greek court has found a British woman guilty of falsely accusing 12 Israeli men of gang-raping her while she was on holiday in Cyprus.

Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee Warns of Strong Response to US Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee warned of a strong response against American forces in Iraq following US air strikes in Iraq that hit several bases of Iraqi popular forces and killed at least 25 people.

‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London Some vandals have spray-painted in red and purple the Jewish holy symbol and the numbers 911 across a synagogue and shops in north London, including South Hampstead Synagogue, referring to a theory that Jews were responsible for the 9/11 terror attack in the US.

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu Israeli Regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Tel Aviv will soon establish normal ties and formal peace agreements with a number of Arab countries.

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed President Barham Salih has slammed US attacks on Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) that claimed lives of more than two dozen.

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade At Least 9 militias were killed in southern Yemen on Sunday after an explosion ripped through a military parade belonging to the Security Belt forces - mercenaries backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Netanyahu’s Son Calls for Removal of British Diplomats from Occupied Palestine The eldest son of Israeli regime’s Premier Yair Netanyahu called for British diplomats’ expulsion from occupied Palestine after the British Consulate in al-Quds (Jerusalem) referred to the Palestinian territories as occupied.

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement The US urged European countries to blacklist Hezbollah after accusing the Lebanese resistance movement for a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base housing American forces.

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue Iraqi Protesters have shut down an oilfield, cutting off electricity to the facility in the latest wave of riots that have crippled the Arab country.

US Saw Most Mass Killings in 2019, 211 Killed The US has seen the highest number of mass killings in 2019, with 41 incidents claiming lives of 211 people.

6 Turkish Journalists, Employee of Newspaper Sentenced to Jail over ‘Coup Link’ A Turkish court on Friday convicted six journalists and one other employee of an independent newspaper over charges of aiding the network of a US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of masterminding the failed coup in 2016

7 Bodies Found on North Korean Boat in Japan Bodies of seven people have been found in a North Korean fishing boat that washed up on a Japanese island, AFP reported.

90 Killed in Somalia Capital as Truck Bomb Hits Checkpoint At least 90 people were killed in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint.

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) says it has fend off an attack by ISIS terrorist group against an area south of Samarra city

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday a four-day joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area

Israeli Regime Halts Jordan Valley Annexation Following ICC War Crimes Probe Israel has stopped Netanyahu’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley after a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch a probe into the regime’s war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, an Israeli paper reported on Tuesday.

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province Taliban militants have on Wednesday kidnapped 27 peace activists in Afghanistan’s Farah province.

alwaght.com
News

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies

Tuesday 31 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US spy agency CIA reportedly has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they are sold, a researcher said.

The new technology is intended for use with shoulder-fired missiles called Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS), Dutch researcher Jos Wetzels told a cybersecurity conference in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday, Reutrs reported.

 Wetzels said the system was laid out in a batch of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks in 2017 but that the files were mislabeled and attracted little public attention until now.

Wetzels said the CIA had come up with a “smart arms control solution” that would restrict the use of missiles “to a particular time and a particular place.” The technique, referred to as “geofencing,” blocks the use of a device outside a specific geographic area.

Wetzels said it was unclear whether the CIA’s design ever left the drawing board or where it was meant to have been deployed, but he noted that the apparent period of development in the documents’ metadata - 2014 to 2015 - roughly coincided with media reports about the deployment of MANPADS to militants in Syria.

Wetzels said geofencing was no panacea, running through a list of security vulnerabilities that could be used by insurgents to bypass the restrictions.

“It’s not a watertight solution,” he said.

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

