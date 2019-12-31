Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC

Alwaght- Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US military aggression against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Iraqis reserve the right to retaliate such a "crime".

The US forces, late on Sunday, carried out airstrikes on a number of PMF facilities in the western Anbar Province, killing nearly 30 people and injuring over 50 others.

In a statement on Monday, the IRGC said, "The airstrikes by the American terrorists on PMF bases … constitute a violation of the national sovereignty of this country (Iraq) and once again show that the US is the main factor behind insecurity, chaos, tension and warmongering in this region," Press TV reported.

Iran's IRGC emphasized that no "free and independent nation" would tolerate that its youths become targets of foreign forces' aggression and lust for crime, adding, "Naturally, the brave people and heroic Popular Mobilization forces of Iraq reserve the right to retaliate and give [proportionate] response to the recent 'big crime of Americans according to international laws and conventions."

The US attack came after American officials said on Friday that a “US civilian contractor” had been killed in what they described as a rocket attack targeting an Iraqi military base housing US and Iraqi forces in the Arab country’s north.

Several US service members and Iraqi personnel were also wounded in the reported incident, Reuters added, citing a US-led military coalition, which has stationed itself in Iraq under the pretext of fighting the Takfiri terror group of ISIS.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that the US airstrikes targeting the forces that have helped defeat ISIS in Iraq are a “clear example of terrorism."

"These attacks have once again proved America's false claims in fighting the Takfiri group of ISIS as the United States has targeted the positions of forces that over the years have inflicted heavy blows to ISIS terrorists," Mousavi said.