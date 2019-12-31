Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 31 December 2019

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom's economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its "Big Brother" Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy angry over Airstrike on PMF

Hundreds of angry Iraqi people have broken down the US embassy gate door and managed to make their way inside the compound, to protest at Washington's fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday, killing at least 25 fighters from the Kata'ib Hezbollah faction and injuring over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Iran, China FMs Emphasize on Enhancing Strategic Relations Iran's foreign minister emphasized the need for strengthen strategic relations with china while visiting his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday.

US Sought to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies The US spy agency CIA reportedly has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they are sold, a researcher said.

Iraq Entitled to Retaliate US Attacks on Popular Forces: IRGC Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the US military aggression against Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying Iraqis reserve the right to retaliate such a "crime".

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia Iranian and Russian foreign ministers rebuked attempts by Western states at increasing tensions in the West Asia region

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers A Greek court has found a British woman guilty of falsely accusing 12 Israeli men of gang-raping her while she was on holiday in Cyprus.

Head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Committee Warns of Strong Response to US Head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Committee warned of a strong response against American forces in Iraq following US air strikes in Iraq that hit several bases of Iraqi popular forces and killed at least 25 people.

'Jews Did 9/11' Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London Some vandals have spray-painted in red and purple the Jewish holy symbol and the numbers 911 across a synagogue and shops in north London, including South Hampstead Synagogue, referring to a theory that Jews were responsible for the 9/11 terror attack in the US.

Israeli Regime to Normalize Ties with Arab States Soon: Netanyahu Israeli Regime's Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Tel Aviv will soon establish normal ties and formal peace agreements with a number of Arab countries.

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed President Barham Salih has slammed US attacks on Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) that claimed lives of more than two dozen.

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries' Parade At Least 9 militias were killed in southern Yemen on Sunday after an explosion ripped through a military parade belonging to the Security Belt forces - mercenaries backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Netanyahu's Son Calls for Removal of British Diplomats from Occupied Palestine The eldest son of Israeli regime's Premier Yair Netanyahu called for British diplomats' expulsion from occupied Palestine after the British Consulate in al-Quds (Jerusalem) referred to the Palestinian territories as occupied.

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon's Hezbollah Movement The US urged European countries to blacklist Hezbollah after accusing the Lebanese resistance movement for a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base housing American forces.

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue Iraqi Protesters have shut down an oilfield, cutting off electricity to the facility in the latest wave of riots that have crippled the Arab country.

US Saw Most Mass Killings in 2019, 211 Killed The US has seen the highest number of mass killings in 2019, with 41 incidents claiming lives of 211 people.

6 Turkish Journalists, Employee of Newspaper Sentenced to Jail over 'Coup Link' A Turkish court on Friday convicted six journalists and one other employee of an independent newspaper over charges of aiding the network of a US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of masterminding the failed coup in 2016

7 Bodies Found on North Korean Boat in Japan Bodies of seven people have been found in a North Korean fishing boat that washed up on a Japanese island, AFP reported.

90 Killed in Somalia Capital as Truck Bomb Hits Checkpoint At least 90 people were killed in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint.

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq's Samarra Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) says it has fend off an attack by ISIS terrorist group against an area south of Samarra city

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday a four-day joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area

alwaght.com
Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Tuesday 31 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown
Alwaght- According to a recent report published by the Trading Economic website, Bahrain after Venezuela and Eritrea is the third country with a growing budget deficit. According to the report, in late 2018, Bahrain's budget deficit grew up to 11.7 percent of its GDP. The Persian Gulf Arab country's economy, hit by recession for years now, is expected to start 2020 with frustration to recover, an issue with deep roots in Al Khalifa ruling family’s policies. 

Bahrain's economic situation 

Until 2006, Bahrain had the fastest growth rate among the Persian Gulf Arab countries. One main factor behind the economic boom was the promises of reforms by King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. King Hamad, assumed the power in 1991, still had concerns about the power transition in the early years of his rule. This motivated him to make a promise for massive political and legal reforms and to bring social welfare to the small island kingdom. His promises included the release of political prisoners, return of the exiled activists, suspension of state of emergency, and foundation of a parliament. Perhaps his most important pledge was implementing the constitution that was written in 1973. He put to the referendum the National Charter of 1973. It won 98.4 percent, something made its adoption binding. 

Rise of the new king, who was yet to show his real face, crucially influenced the country’s image both at home and abroad because the country’s economy relied for boom on banking and tourism in addition to oil and gas exports. Its oil reserves are not that remarkable putting it in the lowest level among the Arab states. The country’s oil production in Bahrain Oilfield every day is only about 45,000 barrels. It also shares an oilfield with Saudi Arabia from which it produces 300,000 barrels a day. Aluminum production is the tiny kingdom’s only heavy industry. But the tourism and banking sector flourished from 2000 to 2006 thanks to a positive image the world got from the country. But the king could not anymore conceal his authoritarianism behind the artificial reforms. 

In a surprise shift, he cut the new parliament’s powers and increased the privileges and powers of the royals. He also seized the power to dismiss and install ministers, judges, military commanders, lawmakers, and also the parliament speaker. He also deprived the majority Shiite population from having share in power and administrative structure. His measures transformed the public content to frustration, triggering massive political unrest and demonstrations. 

Wrong prescriptions and gloomy outlook 

Bahrain’s king faced the protests with iron fist. He cracked down on protestors, revoked protesters nationalities, and introduced demographic changes to the population. He also sided with Saudi Arabia and the UAE against the protestors instead of trying to improve the situation. This hit hard Bahrain’s international image, brought economic recession, and scared away foreign investment from the country. The country’s GDP scored a record low in 2015. 

According to a report of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), Bahrain’s economy fell to 1.8 percent in 2018 from 3.7 percent in 2017. The same report noted that Bahrain economy’s non-oil part moved back by 2.5 percent in 2018 from 4.9 percent in 2017. It is expected to further decrease by 1.5 percent by 2019 end, the ICAEW added. 

Warnings about Bahrain’s economic crisis grow day by day. The International Monetary Fund in April 2019 predicted that Bahrain’s national debt will grow from 93 percent of the GDP in 2008 to 114 percent of the GDP in mid-term, meaning the end of 2019. 

Even though 11 years passed from the 2030 vision, many economists predict negative growth, as they cast doubt on the regime’s capability to diversify the economy and income sources. These predictions made King Isa to, once again, stretch hands for help to the same countries that siding with them brought serious challenges to his country's national economy. 

In 2018, Saudi Arabia and the UAE vowed to provide $10 billion in financial aids to Manama. But these aids are paid conditionally and in phases. The Reuters news agency reported that Manama received $2.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to receive the rest in phases until the end of 2023. The correlation of the economic recession with the Al Khalifa’s legitimacy crisis made the regime practically lose its foreign policy independence and turn into a mouthpiece of the Saudi, Emirati, and Israeli policies. 

Receiving help from Saudi Arabia and the UAE made Bahrain play a more-royalist-than-the-king role in Qatar boycott, using a bitter language against Doha even when Saudi Arabia softened its tone towards the Arab emirate, which was blockaded by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain in 2017 under the excuse of supporting terrorism. When Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani avoided attending (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council’s summit hosted by Riyadh on December 10, Bahrain more than the main players of the blockade blasted the absence. The country also used “non-diplomatic language” against Doha in the case of the Qatar and UAE dispute over alleged discrimination between the Arab neighbors. 

Bahrain has been among the world’s 10 most suppressive states according to Political Freedom Index. This ranking still stands for Bahrain. According to the Press Freedom Index 2018, the country is still an “extremely critical” place for the freedom of the press. The latest political freedoms reports highlight Bahrain as a country with limits to political freedoms. 

Although the crackdown against the opposition is greenlighted by the silence of the Western supporters of Al Khalifa ruler who massively quells the Shiite-led protests, the occasional reports of the international organizations from the suppression forces the Western politicians to react. This raises the risks of the investment in Bahrain. On Saturday, Italian Senator Roberto Rambo sent a long letter to the Bahraini king condemning the repression and calling for the ruler to halt the crackdown and torture and immediately release political prisoners. 

As the political crisis affects the economy, Bahrain’s economy is expected to continue its downfall. So far, the government spent 30 percent of the national budget on quelling the protests. Adel Marzouq, a Bahraini journalist and head of in-exile Bahrain Press Association, holds that the national debts and accumulated budget deficits will push Bahrain’s economy to bankruptcy in the upcoming years. 

Bahrain Economy Deficit Crisis Crackdown

