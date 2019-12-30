‘Jews Did 9/11’ Sprayed on Synagogue, Shops in London

Alwaght- Some vandals have spray-painted in red and purple the Jewish holy symbol and the numbers 911 across a synagogue and shops in north London, including South Hampstead Synagogue, referring to a theory that Jews were responsible for the 9/11 terror attack in the US.

Several Stars of David and the numbers "9/11" were found daubed across buildings in Hampstead and Belsize Park.

The numbers 9/11 are said to refer to a conspiracy theory that suggests Jewish communities was behind the attacking of the twin towers on September 11, 2001.

The graffiti was discovered this morning as the Jewish festival of Hanukkah entered into its seventh day.

Hanukkah means "re-dedication" and honors the Jews' struggle for religious freedom more than 2,500 years ago.

Police are investigating the incidents that happened as London’s Jewish community celebrated the holiday of Hanukkah.

London’s Metropolitan Police received reports of the graffiti on Saturday, and are conducting inquiries “to find who is responsible,” officers said on Sunday.