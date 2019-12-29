Barham Salih’s Resignation Game Amid Iraq Crisis: Goals, Influences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade

At Least 9 militias were killed in southern Yemen on Sunday after an explosion ripped through a military parade belonging to the Security Belt forces - mercenaries backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Netanyahu’s Son Calls for Removal of British Diplomats from Occupied Palestine The eldest son of Israeli regime’s Premier Yair Netanyahu called for British diplomats’ expulsion from occupied Palestine after the British Consulate in al-Quds (Jerusalem) referred to the Palestinian territories as occupied.

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement The US urged European countries to blacklist Hezbollah after accusing the Lebanese resistance movement for a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base housing American forces.

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue Iraqi Protesters have shut down an oilfield, cutting off electricity to the facility in the latest wave of riots that have crippled the Arab country.

US Saw Most Mass Killings in 2019, 211 Killed The US has seen the highest number of mass killings in 2019, with 41 incidents claiming lives of 211 people.

6 Turkish Journalists, Employee of Newspaper Sentenced to Jail over ‘Coup Link’ A Turkish court on Friday convicted six journalists and one other employee of an independent newspaper over charges of aiding the network of a US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of masterminding the failed coup in 2016

7 Bodies Found on North Korean Boat in Japan Bodies of seven people have been found in a North Korean fishing boat that washed up on a Japanese island, AFP reported.

90 Killed in Somalia Capital as Truck Bomb Hits Checkpoint At least 90 people were killed in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint.

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) says it has fend off an attack by ISIS terrorist group against an area south of Samarra city

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday a four-day joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area

Israeli Regime Halts Jordan Valley Annexation Following ICC War Crimes Probe Israel has stopped Netanyahu’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley after a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch a probe into the regime’s war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, an Israeli paper reported on Tuesday.

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province Taliban militants have on Wednesday kidnapped 27 peace activists in Afghanistan’s Farah province.

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist denounced a Saudi court’s ruling that sentenced five people to death on charges of killing of Jamal Khashoggi as unfair and invalid, adding that their execution would further conceal the truth.

Japanese MP Arrested over Accepting Bribes: Media Japanese prosecutors arrested on Wednesday a lawmaker on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.

UK Arms Sales to Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen up by 45 Percent: Oxfam The UK’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia and members of Riyadh-led aggression on Yemen has seen an 45-percent rise over the past five years, a UK-based charity has revealed.

Israeli Regime to Regret Aggression against Syria: Aid to Iran Leader Israeli regime “will regret” committing acts of aggression against Syria, a senior Iranian official warned, saying that the Syrian and Lebanese nations will give a response to the Tel Aviv regime.

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base At least seven Afghan soldiers were killed after The Taliban militant group attacked a military base in northern Balkh Province.

Syrian Army Advances in Terrorist-Held Idlib Province The Syrian army has made fresh gains against terrorists in Idlib province, the last major stronghold of foreign-backed militants in Syria.

India’s Main Opposition Party Holds Protest against Citizenship Law India’s main opposition party, the Congress, hold a silent protest in New Delhi on Monday against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a rally in the capital and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.”

Protesters Block Paris Subway on 19th Day of Strikes French train workers blocked on Monday one of the few subways functioning in Paris and clashed with police on the 19th day of nationwide strikes over Macron government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Barham Salih's Resignation Game Amid Iraq Crisis: Goals, Influences

Alwaght- Three months after the eruption of Iraq’s street protests, the country is still a scene to a political crisis. The persistence of the demonstrations forced Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign. And recently, President Barham Salih presented his resignation to the parliament. His threatening on December 26 to resign drew a wave of reactions among the political parties. 

His resignation raised a set of questions. How serious is it? How will it affect future political equations in the country? 

What are Salih’s reasons to step down? Is his decision serious? 

Salih’s letter of resignation to the parliament is more a threat trying to get the lawmakers to agree with his style of administration and thought than a real stepping down. Over the past two months, heeding to the protestors’ demands and accepting their favorite choice for the PM post has been a cliché for all of the Iraqi politicians. During this time, when a party named a choice to fill the post, all asserted that the choice should win the approval of the protestors. Salih rejected Asaad Abdulamir al-Idani, the current Basra province governor, presented by Al-Banaa Coalition as the majority bloc of the parliament, sending a letter of readiness to resign to the parliament. Referring to the three-months-long demonstrations in the country, in his letter he described the situation in Iraq as historic and sensitive, adding that he would refrain from naming the al-Banaa candidate as the PM for the sake of stability of the country to avoid bloodshed and support the civil peace. 

Salih highlighted article 67 of the constitution reminding all of the president’s responsibility to save the independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, adding that naming al-Idani is contrary to the national constitution. “I declare my readiness to resign from the presidency to the members of the parliament so that it makes the appropriate decision as the representation of the people.”

The resignation of Salih is not comparable to the resignation of Abdul Mahdi. In his letter to the parliament, two points can be regarded: on the one hand, he seeks to threaten the political parties with his resignation and on the other hand he wants to persuade the parties interested in his stay to yield to his demands.

These points regarded, his resignation should not be deemed as a serious move mainly because he is almost sure that the lawmakers will not accept his stepping down.

170 parliamentarians in a statement urged Salih to withdraw his quitting decision. They asked him not to even think about resigning. They called on all to support Salih’s choices and demands for naming nationally agreed-upon figure for the PM post. This indicates how politically-motivated the Salih’s resignation letter was.

What are the influences of a possible approval of Salih’s resignation on Iraq’s developments? 

The resignation of Salih in the present conditions will transfer his legal power to pick a new PM to the parliament speaker, Mohamed al-Halbousi. Having in mind that al-Halbousi is himself part of the Al-Banaa bloc led by Hadi al-Amiri, his resignation approval seems to accelerate the process of choosing a successor to Adel Abdul Mahdi. Regardless of the legal aspect of the process, a continuation of the resignations in the current conditions will cause issues to the Iraqi leaders. For example, the resignation of Salih will trigger disputes among various Kurdish political actors, something making PM choosing a long process. According to political power-sharing system, the president of the country should be a Kurd. 

Should the parliament approves Salih’s resignation, an intra-Kurdish crisis can be expected over his successor. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party engaged in severe political competition before they agreed on Barham Salih last year. Such a challenge will add a serious new twist to the already-complicated problems while the country at present needs national unity. With these all, the resignation of the president is highly unlikely to reach the stage of realization.

