Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade

Alwaght- At Least 9 militias were killed in southern Yemen on Sunday after an explosion ripped through a military parade belonging to the Security Belt forces - mercenaries backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The explosion took place while the separatists were finishing a parade for new recruits at a soccer field in the capital of Dhale province, said Magjd al-Shoebi, a spokesman for the group, who spoke with The Associated Press by phone. 10 militias were also injured, according to reports.

No claim of responsibility had yet been made, but the media office of the southern separatists claimed the blast was caused by a missile fired by Ansarullah resistance movement.

The mercenary Security Belt forces are allied with the Saudi-led coalition that has been wreaking havoc on Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and a number of their regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

A number of Western countries — the US, France and Britain in particular — are accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply Saudi Arabia< the UAE and other members of anti-Yemen coalition with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.