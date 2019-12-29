Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

News

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade

Casualties Reported as Missile Hits Yemeni Mercenaries’ Parade

At Least 9 militias were killed in southern Yemen on Sunday after an explosion ripped through a military parade belonging to the Security Belt forces - mercenaries backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Netanyahu’s Son Calls for Removal of British Diplomats from Occupied Palestine The eldest son of Israeli regime’s Premier Yair Netanyahu called for British diplomats’ expulsion from occupied Palestine after the British Consulate in al-Quds (Jerusalem) referred to the Palestinian territories as occupied.

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement The US urged European countries to blacklist Hezbollah after accusing the Lebanese resistance movement for a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base housing American forces.

Iraqi Protesters Shut down Oilfield as Riots Continue Iraqi Protesters have shut down an oilfield, cutting off electricity to the facility in the latest wave of riots that have crippled the Arab country.

US Saw Most Mass Killings in 2019, 211 Killed The US has seen the highest number of mass killings in 2019, with 41 incidents claiming lives of 211 people.

6 Turkish Journalists, Employee of Newspaper Sentenced to Jail over ‘Coup Link’ A Turkish court on Friday convicted six journalists and one other employee of an independent newspaper over charges of aiding the network of a US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of masterminding the failed coup in 2016

7 Bodies Found on North Korean Boat in Japan Bodies of seven people have been found in a North Korean fishing boat that washed up on a Japanese island, AFP reported.

90 Killed in Somalia Capital as Truck Bomb Hits Checkpoint At least 90 people were killed in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint.

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) says it has fend off an attack by ISIS terrorist group against an area south of Samarra city

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday a four-day joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area

Israeli Regime Halts Jordan Valley Annexation Following ICC War Crimes Probe Israel has stopped Netanyahu’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley after a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch a probe into the regime’s war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, an Israeli paper reported on Tuesday.

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province Taliban militants have on Wednesday kidnapped 27 peace activists in Afghanistan’s Farah province.

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist denounced a Saudi court’s ruling that sentenced five people to death on charges of killing of Jamal Khashoggi as unfair and invalid, adding that their execution would further conceal the truth.

Japanese MP Arrested over Accepting Bribes: Media Japanese prosecutors arrested on Wednesday a lawmaker on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.

UK Arms Sales to Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen up by 45 Percent: Oxfam The UK’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia and members of Riyadh-led aggression on Yemen has seen an 45-percent rise over the past five years, a UK-based charity has revealed.

Israeli Regime to Regret Aggression against Syria: Aid to Iran Leader Israeli regime “will regret” committing acts of aggression against Syria, a senior Iranian official warned, saying that the Syrian and Lebanese nations will give a response to the Tel Aviv regime.

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base At least seven Afghan soldiers were killed after The Taliban militant group attacked a military base in northern Balkh Province.

Syrian Army Advances in Terrorist-Held Idlib Province The Syrian army has made fresh gains against terrorists in Idlib province, the last major stronghold of foreign-backed militants in Syria.

India’s Main Opposition Party Holds Protest against Citizenship Law India’s main opposition party, the Congress, hold a silent protest in New Delhi on Monday against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a rally in the capital and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.”

Protesters Block Paris Subway on 19th Day of Strikes French train workers blocked on Monday one of the few subways functioning in Paris and clashed with police on the 19th day of nationwide strikes over Macron government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement

US Calls on Europe to Outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah Movement
Alwaght- The US urged European countries to blacklist Hezbollah after accusing the Lebanese resistance movement for a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base housing American forces.

“Now would be a good time for our European allies to follow the lead of the German parliament and move to designate a terrorist organization," US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell tweeted on Saturday.

The call came one day after a "US civilian contractor" was killed and several US and Iraqi military personnel were wounded in a rocket attack on K1 military base in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Province.

A US official told CNN that Washington was reviewing the involvement of Kata'ib Hezbollah in the incident. The faction is part of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces or Hashd al-Sha’abi - an umbrella paramilitary body that has actively cooperated with the national army in sweeping counter-terrorism operations.

"There are a lot of similarities to some of the other 10 rocket attacks in the last two months which we have linked to" Iraqi pro-government forces, the US official claimed, adding, "We are looking into a possible link to Kata'ib Hezbollah in particular."

On Saturday, Israel's Jerusalem Post claimed that the rockets used against US forces in Iraq were of the same type Israel had found in 2009 allegedly being shipped to Hezbollah.

The Israeli daily claimed that the photos of the recent attack posted online showed 107mm rockets, the same type of munitions intercepted in 2009 purportedly destined for Hezbollah.

Aramco Parallel 

Analysts say the US-Israeli scenario is similar to the one regarding Yemeni air raids on Aramco installations on September 14, which reportedly disrupted about half of the kingdom's oil capacity or 5 percent of the daily global oil supply.

Saudi Arabia and the US blamed the attacks on Iran without providing any evidence.

Earlier this month, UN chief Antonio Guterres said that the world body’s investigators were “unable to independently corroborate” claims that the Islamic Republic had been behind the Aramco raids.

Earlier this month, the German parliament approved a non-binding motion urging Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to ban all activities by Hezbollah on German soil and ditch its current policy of distinguishing between the group's political arm and military units.

Hezbollah was formed following the Israeli regime’s invasion of Lebanon and the ensuing occupation of its southern parts in the 1980s. It currently constitutes Lebanon’s de facto military power.  

The resistance movement has helped the national army retake the occupied regions from Tel Aviv and thwart two Israeli acts of aggression against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006.

It has also been playing a significant role in the Syrian army’s fight against foreign-backed Takfiri terror groups, including Daesh and al-Nusra Front, thus preventing the infiltration of extremist elements into Lebanon.

The resistance movement, along with its allied parties, currently holds more than half the seats of the 128-member Lebanese parliament.

The accusations against Hezbollah come amid a political deadlock over the next prime minister after Saad al-Hariri resigned in the face of anti-corruption protests. 

A former education minister and university professor Hassan Diab was appointed to the role by the President Michel Aoun on December 19. 

However, unrest persists and on Saturday night, protesters rallied outside Diab's residence in Beirut for his resignation.

Hezbollah has put its weight behind Diab's government and called on the administration to get down to brass tacks where Lebanon's economy is in dire straits.

However, the US and some regional countries such as Saudi Arabia are pushing to remove Hezbollah from Lebanon's political structure and sideline it.

 

