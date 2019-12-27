Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) says it has fend off an attack by ISIS terrorist group against an area south of Samarra city

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday a four-day joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area

Israeli Regime Halts Jordan Valley Annexation Following ICC War Crimes Probe Israel has stopped Netanyahu’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley after a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch a probe into the regime’s war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, an Israeli paper reported on Tuesday.

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province Taliban militants have on Wednesday kidnapped 27 peace activists in Afghanistan’s Farah province.

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist denounced a Saudi court’s ruling that sentenced five people to death on charges of killing of Jamal Khashoggi as unfair and invalid, adding that their execution would further conceal the truth.

Japanese MP Arrested over Accepting Bribes: Media Japanese prosecutors arrested on Wednesday a lawmaker on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.

UK Arms Sales to Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen up by 45 Percent: Oxfam The UK’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia and members of Riyadh-led aggression on Yemen has seen an 45-percent rise over the past five years, a UK-based charity has revealed.

Israeli Regime to Regret Aggression against Syria: Aid to Iran Leader Israeli regime “will regret” committing acts of aggression against Syria, a senior Iranian official warned, saying that the Syrian and Lebanese nations will give a response to the Tel Aviv regime.

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base At least seven Afghan soldiers were killed after The Taliban militant group attacked a military base in northern Balkh Province.

Syrian Army Advances in Terrorist-Held Idlib Province The Syrian army has made fresh gains against terrorists in Idlib province, the last major stronghold of foreign-backed militants in Syria.

India’s Main Opposition Party Holds Protest against Citizenship Law India’s main opposition party, the Congress, hold a silent protest in New Delhi on Monday against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a rally in the capital and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.”

Protesters Block Paris Subway on 19th Day of Strikes French train workers blocked on Monday one of the few subways functioning in Paris and clashed with police on the 19th day of nationwide strikes over Macron government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

Russian Foreign Minister Slams US Rude, Nonsensical Demands from Iran Russian foreign minister denounced the US rude and nonsensical demands from Iran, saying that Washington cannot treat a country with a "millennia-old civilization" the way it is trying to do.

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist’s Murder, Bin Salman Advisor Acquitted A Saudi court sentenced on Monday five people to death and three others to prison for brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Washington Post columnist was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir Pakistani people hold a mass protest against India in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Sunday to condemn what they called India’s "atrocities" in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime Syrian army air force reportedly has repelled an attack launched from "occupied Palestinian territories".

Iran to Take 5th Step to Reduce Nuclear Commitments if Europe Fails to Fulfill Pledges Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that the Islamic Republic would take the fifth step of scaling back its commitments under 2015 nuclear deal with 6 major world powers if the European sides did not take practical measures to salvage it.

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan not to attend a recently concluded summit of Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said adding this was not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran Religious minority lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have condemned a UN human rights resolution against Tehran, calling it a conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel and their allies, Press TV reported.

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya Lyban forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar have captured a Turkish ship, after Turkey’s parliament approved a defense pact in support of his rival in the North African country’s civil war.

alwaght.com
Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

Friday 27 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday a four-day joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area.

Speaking on Friday morning, Second Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said that the maritime exercise will begin with the three countries' vessels leaving Iran's Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman and deploying across the northern areas of the Indian Ocean.

The drills, dubbed as the "Marine Security Belt" exercise, will cover 17,000 square kilometers and consist of "various tactical exercises", such as target practicing and rescuing ships from assault and incidents such as fires, Tahani said.

"َAmong the objectives of this exercise are improving the security of international maritime trade, countering maritime piracy and terrorism, exchanging information regarding rescue operations and operational and tactical experience," he added.

Speaking about the significance of the drills, Tahani said the Indian Ocean is the world's third largest ocean which neighbors many important countries and incorporates the strategic straits of Hormuz, Malacca and Bab el-Mandeb.

According to reports, Iran is taking part in the maneuvers with its Sahand and Alborz destroyers, the Kenarak and Tonb logistic warships, the Neyzeh missile boat and the Nazeri hospital ship.

On Thursday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian announced that Beijing's Xining guided-missile destroyer will take part in the drills. 

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it had sent three ships from its Baltic Fleet - a frigate, a tanker and a rescue tug boat - to take part in the drills, Red Star, the official newspaper of Russia's armed forces, reported.

The ministry was cited as saying that it was the first time that such drills were being held in such a format.

'Iran can't be isolated'

Speaking on Friday, Tahani said that one of the most important achievements of the drills are the message that Iran "can not be isolated".

The joint drills, he said, signal that relations between Tehran, Moscow and Beijing have reached a "meaningful" level and that such a trend will continue in the future.

"This is the first time following the Islamic Revolution that Iran has held a joint maneuver with two major world naval powers at this scale," he said.

"Surely countries which are closer to each other in economic, political, social, defense and security-related fields cooperate together to ensure their collective security," he added.

Also on Friday, Mojtaba Zolnour, head of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, hailed the drills as an indication of Iran's success in multilateral military cooperation despite US attempts to isolate the country.

Zolnour added that Washington has failed at its "military diplomacy" and that it will grow weaker in the future.

"Holding a joint exercise between Iran, China and Russia is a very terrifying measure for the US and the west which seek to create a military coalition against the Islamic Republic of Iran", he said.

Iran's joint drills with the Chinese and Russian forces come amid the United States’ ongoing efforts to pressure and isolate Tehran by coupling robust sanctions and regional military deployments as part of a campaign of "maximum pressure".

Earlier this year, Washington announced that it was seeking to form a maritime coalition patrolling the Persian gulf after blaming Iran for a series of suspicious attacks on passing tankers in the waterway, which Tehran has described as "false flag" operations.

The United States used the attacks as a pretext to send additional troops and warships to the Persian Gulf, citing unspecified Iranian threat. 

The coalition has, however, received a lukewarm welcome from its allies and only a few US allies have joined it, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Amid Washington's bolstered regional deployments and military provocations targeting Tehran, Iran shot down an American spy drone for violating its airspace near the strait of Hormuz in June.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

