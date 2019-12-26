Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 27 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

News

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) says it has fend off an attack by ISIS terrorist group against an area south of Samarra city

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman Iran, Russia and China launched on Friday a four-day joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area

Israeli Regime Halts Jordan Valley Annexation Following ICC War Crimes Probe Israel has stopped Netanyahu’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley after a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch a probe into the regime’s war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, an Israeli paper reported on Tuesday.

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province Taliban militants have on Wednesday kidnapped 27 peace activists in Afghanistan’s Farah province.

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist denounced a Saudi court’s ruling that sentenced five people to death on charges of killing of Jamal Khashoggi as unfair and invalid, adding that their execution would further conceal the truth.

Japanese MP Arrested over Accepting Bribes: Media Japanese prosecutors arrested on Wednesday a lawmaker on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.

UK Arms Sales to Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen up by 45 Percent: Oxfam The UK’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia and members of Riyadh-led aggression on Yemen has seen an 45-percent rise over the past five years, a UK-based charity has revealed.

Israeli Regime to Regret Aggression against Syria: Aid to Iran Leader Israeli regime “will regret” committing acts of aggression against Syria, a senior Iranian official warned, saying that the Syrian and Lebanese nations will give a response to the Tel Aviv regime.

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base At least seven Afghan soldiers were killed after The Taliban militant group attacked a military base in northern Balkh Province.

Syrian Army Advances in Terrorist-Held Idlib Province The Syrian army has made fresh gains against terrorists in Idlib province, the last major stronghold of foreign-backed militants in Syria.

India’s Main Opposition Party Holds Protest against Citizenship Law India’s main opposition party, the Congress, hold a silent protest in New Delhi on Monday against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a rally in the capital and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.”

Protesters Block Paris Subway on 19th Day of Strikes French train workers blocked on Monday one of the few subways functioning in Paris and clashed with police on the 19th day of nationwide strikes over Macron government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

Russian Foreign Minister Slams US Rude, Nonsensical Demands from Iran Russian foreign minister denounced the US rude and nonsensical demands from Iran, saying that Washington cannot treat a country with a "millennia-old civilization" the way it is trying to do.

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist’s Murder, Bin Salman Advisor Acquitted A Saudi court sentenced on Monday five people to death and three others to prison for brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Washington Post columnist was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir Pakistani people hold a mass protest against India in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Sunday to condemn what they called India’s "atrocities" in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime Syrian army air force reportedly has repelled an attack launched from "occupied Palestinian territories".

Iran to Take 5th Step to Reduce Nuclear Commitments if Europe Fails to Fulfill Pledges Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that the Islamic Republic would take the fifth step of scaling back its commitments under 2015 nuclear deal with 6 major world powers if the European sides did not take practical measures to salvage it.

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan not to attend a recently concluded summit of Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said adding this was not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran Religious minority lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have condemned a UN human rights resolution against Tehran, calling it a conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel and their allies, Press TV reported.

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya Lyban forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar have captured a Turkish ship, after Turkey’s parliament approved a defense pact in support of his rival in the North African country’s civil war.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraqi Popular Forces Repels ISIS Attack on Iraq’s Samarra

Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime

Israel Primarily Targeted Syria’s Air Defense in 2019 not Iran

Sleeping Dragon No More: China About to Replace US as Strongest Naval Power, Washington Is Too Late to Stop It

ICC’s Israeli War Crimes Probe: Chances, Challenges

Protesters Block Paris Subway on 19th Day of Strikes

Iraq’s PM Post Puzzle: What’s Making The Crisis Persist?

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

Valley of Death: Saudi Coalition Creating Living Nightmare for African Migrants in Yemen

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth

India’s Main Opposition Party Holds Protest against Citizenship Law

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist’s Murder, Bin Salman Advisor Acquitted

Iranian President Arrives in Japanese Capital, Calls for Help to Rein in US

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

Saudi Arabia Establishes Military Base in Yemen’s Strategic Island near Bab el-Mandeb

Palestinians Launch General Strike in Al-Khalil over Israel’s Illegal Settlements

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan

Israeli Regime’s FM Threatens Iran with Missile Attack

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh

After His Mysterious Death, Media Scrambles to Get its Story Straight About White Helmets Founder James Le Mesurier

Implications Of Iran’s Syria Missile System Dispatch For Israeli Regime?

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation

US Claims Its Drone Shot down by Russian Air Defenses in Libya

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges

Friday 27 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The campaign to liberate the Syrian province of Idlib as the last stronghold of a string of foreign-backed terrorist groups was launched on Thursday with massive attacks from the air and ground and through various fronts especially from the south. The Syrian government’s forces backed by the allied forces appear to make a final push to take back the terrorist-held province. 

With the start of the campaign, the media reported fast advances of the government forces which liberated significant towns and villages in the vicinity of neighboring Hama province as the terrorist militias sustained substantial damages and retreated from their positions. 

Idlib, home to nearly three million people, is held by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and such allies as Jaysh al-Izaa and Turkistan Islamic Party, all recognized by the United Nations as terrorist groups. A large number of terrorists arrived in the Syrian province according to deals with the government to hand over their regions to Damascus. Reports suggest that they, with their families, are nearly 200,000. 

Grounds and necessities of Idlib operation 

The Syrian government, which over the past years made considerable advances against a large number of terrorist factions and cleansed large swaths of land of them, in several times launched operations to recapture Idlib and close the civil conflict case. In August 2018 and April 2019, it started anti-terror moves to Idlib suburbs. 

Still, the central government’s operations each time were hampered by a factor. In September 2018, Turkey, finding the life of the Ankara-backed terrorists in a danger and to steer clear of continuation of the Syrian army’s attacks, signed a deal with Russia under which Ankara promised to disarm the internationally recognized terrorist groups. 

Despite its promise, very soon it became clear that Turkey was far from able to disarm Tahrir al-Sham and prevent terrorists from carrying out attacks on the Syrian army positions and civilian areas under Damascus control. Turkey’s procrastination and failed Russian efforts to settle the dispute through on the one hand and the opposition’s decline to fulfill its commitments in the ceasefire deal finally persuaded Moscow that the use of military force was necessary to reclaim what remains unliberated of Syrian territories. 

In the fourteenth, and last, round of Astana peace negotiations on Syria, Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria’s UN envoy and the head of Syrian negotiation delegation, announced that Damascus is committed to liberation of Idlib from the terrorists and foreign grasp. 

The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in November said that Idlib liberation will not take a long time, adding that Damascus is hesitating to allow the civilians to move out of the conflict zone safely. 

Despite the fact that Turkey has expressed its opposition to the Idlib campaign and even Erdogan threatens the West with unleashing waves of refugees to European countries to force the EU to raise its voice against the Syrian operation, the battleground developments show that Ankara has not made serious efforts to confront Idlib operation. Here is why: 

First, odds are that the Russian green light to Turkish-sought safe zone in northern Syria after a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was in exchange for Ankara’s avoiding to not set roadblocks ahead of Idlib recapture operation. 

Second, Turkey is aware of the consequences of potential clashes with the Syrian army that has international legitimacy to expand the sovereignty umbrella over the whole of the country by liberating all of the regions still controlled by the terrorists. Damascus is showing determination in solving the Idlib crisis. On Monday, the Syrian forces encircled 1 of the 12 Turkish posts established in the Al-Surman region in southeastern Idlib.

Third, Turkey may not to see a large number of its loyalist militias be killed by the Syrian army, especially that reports noted that Turkey is transferring these militants to Libya where they are expected to defend the Government of National Accord (GNA) against fast-advancing forces of strongman General Khalifa Haftar who is pushing to seize the capital Tripoli with help of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

Idlib operation’s challenges and obstacles

But as Syria and its allies make gains against the terrorists, militias and their foreign backers establish their operation rooms. Idlib operation will be certainly complicated and time-taking as various challenges rise in its way. 

The main challenge is the presence of civilians. In earlier operations, the terrorist groups blocked the civilians' exit from Idlib and also used them as human shield amid clashes with the Syrian army, hence increasing the civilian casualties and providing the Western and Arab governments with the propaganda material. The terrorists more than once staged chemical attacks to attribute them to the Syrian government. One actor in this game is the Western-backed White Helmets group that under humanitarian cover entered the conflict scenes to forge evidence and reverse the truth about the battlefields. 

Essentially, the humanitarian aids during the conflict years have served a Western agenda to influence the Syrian developments in favor of terrorist factions. Recently, China and Russia vetoed a Western-proposed UN resolution calling for sending the so-called humanitarian aids to Syria, a move infuriated Washington. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov said that the US, Turkey, and Israeli regime continue their efforts to hamper Damascus's push to obliterate terrorism. 

The Russian Foreign Minister on Wednesday said that the Western countries use the humanitarian aid mechanism as a way to violate Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said that according to the international laws and norms, humanitarian aids should be delivered to the government of a country with earlier consultations.  

The US ill-intention behind the humanitarian aid resolution can be understood even better when we know that the US in 2016 announced Caesar Act, a bill that sanctions the Syrian government and especially Damascus pro-construction efforts. Many analysts agree that this is by nature economic terrorism. 

Another obstacle ahead of Idlib operation is Turkish posts. The posts were set up to be used for overseeing the ceasefire. But Ankara used them as sites to limit the Syrian army’s campaign in southern Idlib. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Idlib Operation Terrorism West

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

With No Christmas Truce,Transport Strikes Continue across France
Putin Opens Russia-Crimea Rail Bridge Hailed as Longest in Europe
Death Toll Rises from Clashes over Citizenship Law in India
Indian Govt Imposes Curfew,Shuts down Internet to Suppress Protests against Citizenship Law
With No Christmas Truce,Transport Strikes Continue across France

With No Christmas Truce,Transport Strikes Continue across France

World Pilgrims Flock to Bethlehem for Christmas Celebrations
Iran Launches Arak Heavy Water Reactor Secondary Circuit
Pakistanis Hold Mass Protest against Indias Atrocities in Kashmir
Yemeni Missiles Hit Saudi Mercenaries Armored Vehicles