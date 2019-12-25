Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 25 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

News

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth

The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist denounced a Saudi court’s ruling that sentenced five people to death on charges of killing of Jamal Khashoggi as unfair and invalid, adding that their execution would further conceal the truth.

Japanese MP Arrested over Accepting Bribes: Media Japanese prosecutors arrested on Wednesday a lawmaker on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.

UK Arms Sales to Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen up by 45 Percent: Oxfam The UK’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia and members of Riyadh-led aggression on Yemen has seen an 45-percent rise over the past five years, a UK-based charity has revealed.

Israeli Regime to Regret Aggression against Syria: Aid to Iran Leader Israeli regime “will regret” committing acts of aggression against Syria, a senior Iranian official warned, saying that the Syrian and Lebanese nations will give a response to the Tel Aviv regime.

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base At least seven Afghan soldiers were killed after The Taliban militant group attacked a military base in northern Balkh Province.

Syrian Army Advances in Terrorist-Held Idlib Province The Syrian army has made fresh gains against terrorists in Idlib province, the last major stronghold of foreign-backed militants in Syria.

India’s Main Opposition Party Holds Protest against Citizenship Law India’s main opposition party, the Congress, hold a silent protest in New Delhi on Monday against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a rally in the capital and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.”

Protesters Block Paris Subway on 19th Day of Strikes French train workers blocked on Monday one of the few subways functioning in Paris and clashed with police on the 19th day of nationwide strikes over Macron government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

Russian Foreign Minister Slams US Rude, Nonsensical Demands from Iran Russian foreign minister denounced the US rude and nonsensical demands from Iran, saying that Washington cannot treat a country with a "millennia-old civilization" the way it is trying to do.

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist’s Murder, Bin Salman Advisor Acquitted A Saudi court sentenced on Monday five people to death and three others to prison for brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Washington Post columnist was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir Pakistani people hold a mass protest against India in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Sunday to condemn what they called India’s "atrocities" in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime Syrian army air force reportedly has repelled an attack launched from "occupied Palestinian territories".

Iran to Take 5th Step to Reduce Nuclear Commitments if Europe Fails to Fulfill Pledges Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that the Islamic Republic would take the fifth step of scaling back its commitments under 2015 nuclear deal with 6 major world powers if the European sides did not take practical measures to salvage it.

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan not to attend a recently concluded summit of Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said adding this was not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran Religious minority lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have condemned a UN human rights resolution against Tehran, calling it a conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel and their allies, Press TV reported.

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya Lyban forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar have captured a Turkish ship, after Turkey’s parliament approved a defense pact in support of his rival in the North African country’s civil war.

Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance Israeli Regime’s Premier welcomed the (United Arab Emirates) UAE Foreign Minister’s move to tweet an article supporting an alliance between Arab countries and Israel.

Syrian Army Liberates Several Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian army has inflicted heavy losses on militants in southeastern Idlib advancing further north towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Russia Rebukes US Sanctions Targeting Nord Stream 2, Says US Hinders Economic Growth Russia slammed the US decision to impose sanctions on firms laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route to Germany.

Muslim Nations Consider Gold Dinar, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions: Mahathir Mohamad Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar mull using gold dinar and barter trade as a way of protecting themselves against any future economic sanctions, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

ICC’s Israeli War Crimes Probe: Chances, Challenges

UK Arms Sales to Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen up by 45 Percent: Oxfam

Israeli Regime to Regret Aggression against Syria: Aid to Iran Leader

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth

Japanese MP Arrested over Accepting Bribes: Media

Right Groups Condemn Saudi Court’s Rule on Khashoggi Murder Case

Implications Of Iran’s Syria Missile System Dispatch For Israeli Regime?

Iran, Russia Warn over ISIS Terrorists’ Relocation to Afghanistan

Lebanon Ex-Minister Designated as New Prime Minister

About 30 Ex-French Soldiers Joined Terrorist Groups in Syria, Iraq

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Nations Consider Gold Dinar, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions: Mahathir Mohamad

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya

Sleeping Dragon No More: China About to Replace US as Strongest Naval Power, Washington Is Too Late to Stop It

Valley of Death: Saudi Coalition Creating Living Nightmare for African Migrants in Yemen

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa

India’s Main Opposition Party Holds Protest against Citizenship Law

Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation

Iran Defuses Second Cyberattack in Less than A Week: Minister

What Does Trump Seek Behind Order Countering Anti-Semitism?

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills Soon: Iran Navy chief

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

US Accuses Iran of Attack on Military Bases in Iraq, Warns Decisive Action

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

As Yemen Starves, Billions in Donor Funds Fill the Coffers of International Aid Agencies

Six People, Including Japanese Doctor, Killed in Afghanistan

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth

Wednesday 25 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Slain Saudi Journalist’s Fiancée Says Killing of Those Convicted to Conceal Truth
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist denounced a Saudi court's ruling that sentenced five people to death on charges of killing of Jamal Khashoggi as unfair and invalid, adding that their execution would further conceal the truth.

Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, disappeared after going to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, to obtain documents he needed to marry his Turkish fiancée Hatice Cengiz.

Khashoggi His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building and his remains have not been found. The CIA has concluded that bin Salman had ordered the murder.

n a televised press conference in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaalan al-Shaalan announced conclusion of the so-called trial in the Khashoggi case that was closed to the public.

He said that 31 suspects had been investigated in connection with the killing, 21 of them arrested and 11 put on trial.

Death sentences were issued for five people and jail terms totaling 24 years for three others, he added, without naming any of those sentenced.

The remaining three, however, were found not guilty, including Saud al-Qahtani, a former top adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ahmed al-Assiri, an ex-deputy intelligence chief, and Mohamed al-Otaibi, who was consul general in the kingdom’s consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul when the killing happened.

A U.N. investigator accused Riyadh of making a “mockery” of justice by exonerating senior figures who have ordered the killing.

The presiding Saudi court rejected the findings of a U.N. inquiry by ruling that the killing was not premeditated, rather carried out “at the spur of the moment”.

Hatice Cengiz was waiting outside the consulate when he went inside to retrieve the documents.

In a statement on Tuesday, Cengiz said the trial did not reveal why those convicted had killed Khashoggi because the trial was held behind closed doors.

“If these people are executed without any chance to speak or explain themselves, we might never know the truth behind this murder,” she said.

“I’m calling upon every authority in the world to condemn this kind of court decision and urgently prevent any execution, because this would just be another step in concealing the truth.”

 “SHAM TRIAL”

Turkey said on Monday the trial outcome fell far short of serving justice, and on Tuesday Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun slammed the verdict as an “insult to the intelligence of any fair observer”.

“The international media must pursue the case of Khashoggi until there is true accountability... Those responsible must face justice sooner or later,” Altun said on Twitter, calling the case a “sham trial”.

“This despicable murder was done at a diplomatic facility against every diplomatic norm imaginable! We will follow this case to the end regardless (of) how high it goes.”

The murder of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and critic of the kingdom’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, caused a global outcry, and some Western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed the prince ordered the killing.

Saudi officials say he had no role, though in September the crown prince indicated some personal accountability, saying “it happened under my watch”.

After Monday’s verdict, a source familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments said key U.S. government agencies rejected the validity of the court proceedings and CIA experts still believed Prince Mohammad personally ordered, or at least approved of, the killing.

The source said the five men condemned to death were essentially foot soldiers in the killing, while two senior security officials acquitted played a more significant role.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi Hatice Cengiz Execution

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

With No Christmas Truce,Transport Strikes Continue across France
Putin Opens Russia-Crimea Rail Bridge Hailed as Longest in Europe
Death Toll Rises from Clashes over Citizenship Law in India
Indian Govt Imposes Curfew,Shuts down Internet to Suppress Protests against Citizenship Law
With No Christmas Truce,Transport Strikes Continue across France

With No Christmas Truce,Transport Strikes Continue across France

World Pilgrims Flock to Bethlehem for Christmas Celebrations
Iran Launches Arak Heavy Water Reactor Secondary Circuit
Pakistanis Hold Mass Protest against Indias Atrocities in Kashmir
Yemeni Missiles Hit Saudi Mercenaries Armored Vehicles