Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base

Alwaght- At least seven Afghan soldiers were killed after The Taliban militant group attacked a military base in northern Balkh Province.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said the fatalities took place when “terrorists” attacked the base in the Dawlat Abad district of Balkh early on Tuesday.

The base is shared by the Afghan army and the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s main intelligence agency.

“As a result of this attack, seven Afghan army soldiers died and three others were wounded. Meanwhile, in this attack, three NDS staff were also injured,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Reuters news agency, citing the district governor of Dawlat Abad, put the number of fatalities at 15.

The Taliban had a day earlier claimed responsibility for a fatal roadside bombing that targeted American and Afghan forces in northern Kunduz Province. One American soldier was killed in that attack.

The attacks take place as the US and the Taliban are engaged in on-and-off talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 and overthrew a Taliban regime in power at the time. But US forces have remained bogged down there through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and now Donald Trump.

Washington is seeking a truce with the militants, who still control large swathes of territory.