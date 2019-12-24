Syrian Army Advances in Terrorist-Held Idlib Province

Alwaght- The Syrian army has made fresh gains against terrorists in Idlib province, the last major stronghold of foreign-backed militants in Syria.

The Syrian armed forces cleared two key towns after destroying the terrorists’ hideouts and fortifications on Monday.

Government forces also surrounded a Turkish observation post in Idlib. Earlier, the Syrian army troops established control over five villages in the northwestern province.

According to Syria’s official news agency, SANA, government troops established control over the villages of al-Hraki and al-Qrati, besides several plots of farm land in Idlib’s southeastern countryside on Sunday.

The capture came after "intense battles" with members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front, SANA added, noting that army soldiers inflicted heavy losses upon the Takfiri forces.

In recent days, Syrian government forces have succeeded in wresting full control over several villages, following heavy exchanges of gunfire with the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists.

The Takfiris were using the villages as a launching pad for their mortar attacks on areas in southern Idlib, which have returned to government control.

The armed conflict began in Syria in 2011. But the Syrian military, backed by the Russian air force and Iranian military advisers, have taken back control of most of the areas in Syria that had been held by militant and terrorist groups.