Iraq’s PM Post Puzzle: What’s Making The Crisis Persist?

  Tuesday 24 December 2019

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations

Muslim Group of 5: Capacities and Limitations The group can open a role in the global developments thanks to powerful economies it has but divergence of policies can cut its effectiveness.

Saudi-Qatari Normalizing: Riyadh Should Expect Losing its “Big Brother” Role The Saudis are showing interest in ending the crisis with Qatar after two years as Riyadh cannot afford further regional policy losses.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Attack on Army Base

At least seven Afghan soldiers were killed after The Taliban militant group attacked a military base in northern Balkh Province.

Syrian Army Advances in Terrorist-Held Idlib Province The Syrian army has made fresh gains against terrorists in Idlib province, the last major stronghold of foreign-backed militants in Syria.

India’s Main Opposition Party Holds Protest against Citizenship Law India’s main opposition party, the Congress, hold a silent protest in New Delhi on Monday against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a rally in the capital and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.”

Protesters Block Paris Subway on 19th Day of Strikes French train workers blocked on Monday one of the few subways functioning in Paris and clashed with police on the 19th day of nationwide strikes over Macron government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

Russian Foreign Minister Slams US Rude, Nonsensical Demands from Iran Russian foreign minister denounced the US rude and nonsensical demands from Iran, saying that Washington cannot treat a country with a "millennia-old civilization" the way it is trying to do.

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death for Journalist’s Murder, Bin Salman Advisor Acquitted A Saudi court sentenced on Monday five people to death and three others to prison for brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Washington Post columnist was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir Pakistani people hold a mass protest against India in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Sunday to condemn what they called India’s "atrocities" in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Syrian Army Repels Missile Attack by Israeli Regime Syrian army air force reportedly has repelled an attack launched from "occupied Palestinian territories".

Iran to Take 5th Step to Reduce Nuclear Commitments if Europe Fails to Fulfill Pledges Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that the Islamic Republic would take the fifth step of scaling back its commitments under 2015 nuclear deal with 6 major world powers if the European sides did not take practical measures to salvage it.

Saudi Regime Pressured Pakistan to Withdraw from Malaysia Summit: President Erdogan Saudi Arabia pressured Pakistan not to attend a recently concluded summit of Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said adding this was not the first time that Riyadh has threatened Islamabad.

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran Religious minority lawmakers at the Iranian parliament have condemned a UN human rights resolution against Tehran, calling it a conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel and their allies, Press TV reported.

Haftar’s Forces Seize Turkish Ship off Libya Lyban forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar have captured a Turkish ship, after Turkey’s parliament approved a defense pact in support of his rival in the North African country’s civil war.

Emirati Foreign Minister Backs Israel-Arab Alliance Israeli Regime’s Premier welcomed the (United Arab Emirates) UAE Foreign Minister’s move to tweet an article supporting an alliance between Arab countries and Israel.

Syrian Army Liberates Several Towns from Terrorists in Idlib Syrian army has inflicted heavy losses on militants in southeastern Idlib advancing further north towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Russia Rebukes US Sanctions Targeting Nord Stream 2, Says US Hinders Economic Growth Russia slammed the US decision to impose sanctions on firms laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route to Germany.

Muslim Nations Consider Gold Dinar, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions: Mahathir Mohamad Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar mull using gold dinar and barter trade as a way of protecting themselves against any future economic sanctions, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

Turkey to Retaliate Possible US Sanctions: President Erdogan Turkey threatened the US with mirror sanctions if Washington impose sanctions on Ankara over purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems and signing a natural gas deal with Moscow.

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India Violent clashes between Indian police forces and people protesting against a provocative citizenship law have claimed lives of at least six people on Friday, making it the single deadliest day of the latest unrest.

About 30 Ex-French Soldiers Joined Terrorist Groups in Syria, Iraq Dozens of former French soldiers have joined terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq since 2012, the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism reported.

Xi Rebukes Trump Meddling in US Meddling in China’s Affairs Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized US President Donald Trump’s meddling in Beijing’s internal affairs, saying that Washington’s actions were harming “mutual trust” and cooperation.

Analysis

Iraq’s PM Post Puzzle: What’s Making The Crisis Persist?

Tuesday 24 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq’s PM Post Puzzle: What’s Making The Crisis Persist?

An Iraqi demonstrator beside a poster depicting the outgoing Higher Education Minister Qusay al-Suhail [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]

Iraq is waiting its president to name a new PM. But the dispute over a choice may make the process long.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Demands for Early Elections to End Crisis

Why Did Iraq’s Sadr Movement Close Its Institutions?

Alwaght- Over three weeks after the resignation of Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, the crisis surrounding his replacement still unfolds. In the new situation, the crisis has turned into a complex issue in which the positions and considerations of the parliament, president, Federal Supreme Court, and the protestors should be taken into account. 

Political twists and turns among president, parliament, and federal supreme court 

Earlier this month, Adel Abdul Mahdi announced that he was stepping down and the parliament accepted his resignation in a December 8 session. Since then, the efforts to form a government took a new turn especially as the grand Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for the rapid government formation process. Since the call, six letters have been exchanged among President Barham Saleh, the lawmakers, and the Federal Supreme Court. 

On December 8, Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, referring to the constitution’s article 76, called on President Saleh to name a new PM within 15 days. 10 days later, Saleh wrote to al-Halbousi telling him that while the 15-day deadline is about to end, the majority bloc of the parliament is yet to be determined. In a new letter, al-Halbousi told the president that the majority bloc was presented to him on October 2, 2018, and it was based on this presentation that the president named Abdul Mahdi to form a government. Barham Saleh was not persuaded and sent a letter to the Federal Supreme Court calling it to make clarifications on the status of the parliamentary majority bloc. Meanwhile, Al-Banaa bloc held a meeting with Saleh telling him that there was no need for Supreme Court’s inquiry and that majority bloc is comprised of Fatah and State of Law alliances led by Nouri al-Maliki and Hadi al-Amiri and is qualified to name a new PM. 

Federal Court ruling and PM replacement crisis outlook 

Following tensions among various political parties on naming a replacement to Abdul Mahdi, the Federal Court on December 22 held a session to look into the case, ending in a statement in which it said that after consultations and also referring to article 76 of the constitution and the rulings issued regarding similar issues in 2010 and 2014, it concluded that the majority bloc is a bloc that after the elections holds the biggest seats compared to others. 

The Court’s ruling that was expected to effectively solve the dispute failed to offer a solution. Hours later, Saleh wrote to al-Halbousi telling him that the “difficult conditions of the country” necessitate precise addressing of the national and legal issues. He called on the members of parliament to determine the majority bloc to name a new PM. 

In fact, Saleh’s letter addresses three parties and three letters. First, the Al-Banaa Alliance that is expected to name Qusay al-Suhail, the current minister of higher education and scientific research, for the PM post. Second, the Saeroon Alliance that in a letter named itself the majority bloc but said that it is not going to name a PM and will endorse a candidate accepted by people. Third, a bloc of 174 members of parliament published a statement. They said that the candidates should be independent, not dual nationals, and with no record of work as a minister or member of parliament.

Why Saleh threatened to resign  

In the middle of such a vague and difficult situation, Barham Saleh, who is caught in the crossfire of conflicting interpretations of various parties of majority bloc and cannot make an independent decision easily, reportedly threatened the political parties with resignation. Sources familiar with the issue said that he told the political parties that he was prepared to resign if a popularly-accepted candidate was not presented to fill the seat of PM. 

Such remarks by the president could stem from an understanding of the protestor’s opposition to such candidates as Qusay al-Suhail. He knows that if he names a candidate with a record of work as a minister or lawmaker, he will infuriate people and will meet the same fate met by PM Abdul Mahdi. So, Barham Saleh has concluded that he should steer clear of such happening. 

With the consideration of the Federal Court’s ruling and the emphasis of Ayatollah al-Sistani on fast forming of a strong government in the country, it seems that the most practical scenario is that the president will accept the demand of the Al-Banaa bloc while other political parties are avoiding to shoulder the responsibility and name a new PM. He may call on al-Suhail or any other candidate named by the bloc to form a government. 

What is clear is that Iraq more than any other time needs unity and stability in the current conditions. To this goal, the first step is to name a qualified and powerful replacement to Adel Abdul Mahdi.

